The Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team’s first trip to state ended in the Division 2 semifinals with a 4-1 loss to St. Mary’s Springs on Thursday in Madison.
The Blackhawks fell behind 2-0 and couldn’t make up enough ground to advance to the state championship game. Max Buhr scored early in the second period off an assist from Davis Paulsen to cut the Ledgers’ lead to 2-1, but Springs scored twice more later in the period to pad their advantage.
Dominic Hite made 27 saves in goal for Baldwin-Woodville, which finished the season 23-4-2. Jonathon Korb had a pair of goals for St. Mary’s Springs.
The Ledgers took an immediate lead when Josh Austin scored just 41 seconds into the first period. Korb doubled the lead early in the second period before Baldwin-Woodville got on the board. Buhr tapped in a loose puck that leaked in front of the net.
The Ledgers, winners of the last two state titles in Division 2, out-shot the Blackhawks 31-21. Baldwin-Woodville had five power-play opportunities but couldn’t capitalize. The Ledgers held the Blackhawks to two shots in the final period.
Girls basketball
Altoona 53, West Salem 49: Kennedy Trippler made a pair of free throws to put the Rails ahead with 3:58 left, and they never trailed again to book their place in the Division 3 sectional finals.
Altoona had to hold off a Panthers squad that pushed until the end. A West Salem 3-pointer cut the Rails’ lead to 50-49 with 50 seconds left, but Altoona made enough free throws and got enough stops to survive and advance.
Josie Rondestvedt paced the Rails with 13 points. Six different players scored at least six points for Altoona. All nine players who entered the game scored.
Third-seeded Altoona will take on top seed St. Croix Falls in the sectional finals on Saturday. The game is set for 1 p.m. in Somerset. The Rails are seeking their first trip to the state tournament since they won a state championship in 2011.
McDonell 62, Prairie Farm 52: The top-seeded Macks are back in the sectional finals for the second straight year after defeating the Panthers. McDonell led by two midway through the second half, but a strong finish helped them pull away. A couple of 3-pointers from Marley Hughes and Emily Cooper allowed the Macks to put some distance between them and Prairie Farm as time began to wind down.
Lauryn Deetz scored 20 points for McDonell and Destiny Baughman tallied 11.
The Macks will look to head to the state tournament in back-to-back years when they face unbeaten Northwood in the Division 5 sectional finals on Saturday. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Amery.
Neillsville 34, Fall Creek 28: The Crickets couldn’t overcome a quiet start which saw them limited to four points in the first half. They rallied in the second half, but couldn’t make up quite enough ground by the final buzzer.
The Warriors led 17-4 at halftime and held on. Tori Marten scored nine points to lead Fall Creek in a defensive battle. Neillsville’s Paige Voight (13 points) was the only player to score in double figures.
The Warriors made enough free throws late and will face Phillips in the Division 4 sectional finals on Saturday in Osseo.
Fall Creek finishes the season 19-9.
Phillips 54, Ladysmith 51: The Lumberjills cut the Loggers’ lead to one possession in the waning seconds, but couldn’t get the steal they needed to try to tie the game at the buzzer.
Ladysmith concludes the season with a 23-4 record.
Bangor 56, Blair-Taylor 50: The top-seeded Cardinals iced away a back-and-forth game at the free throw line to advance to the Division 5 sectional finals. Lindsay Steien had a game-high 28 points for the Wildcats and Abby Thompson chipped in with 10.
The second-seeded Wildcats’ season finished at 26-2.