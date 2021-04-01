Eau Claire North boys soccer's Connor Jol fired a shot to the low right corner in the 74th minute to propel the Huskies to a 2-1 victory against Sparta on Thursday, the program's first triumph of the season in two attempts.
Jol settled down a cross from Louis Dalal-Haugen to net the game-winning tally. Tyler Albrecht scored the team's first goal in the fifth minute on a free kick but Sparta's Brian Sanchez equalized before the teams went their separate ways for the halftime break.
Caden Eberle made two saved for North, which outshot its foe 17-8.
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Holmen 0: Lukas Olson had two goals and an assist, Jared Nunez notched a goal and two assists, and Ben Zumwalt and DC Brunclik put up a goal and an assist for the Old Abes.
Memorial has scored 16 goals through its first two games. Also scoring Thursday were Ryder Woodford and Daken Welch.