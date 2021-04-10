The Eau Claire Memorial volleyball team notched a pair of sweeps on Saturday, capturing a Division 1 regional championship in Stevens Point.
The Old Abes defeated crosstown rival Eau Claire North 3-0 in the regional semifinals, and took down top-seeded Stevens Point by the same score later that night to clinch the regional title.
Reese Bredl and Brenna Bruchert both hit eight kills in the win over the Huskies, and Bruchert added 10 more in the win over the Panthers.
Emma Miller had 28 assists on the day, and Maja Anderson made 33 digs for Memorial.
The regional championship advances the Old Abes to sectional play. The regional champions will be re-seeded on Sunday prior to Tuesday's sectional semifinals.
Boys soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 4, Notre Dame 3: Ryder Woodford scored twice for the Old Abes, including what proved to be the game-winner in the 83rd minute. Lukas Olson and Joey Moua also got on the scoresheet for Memorial, which rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the second half.
Eau Claire Memorial 1, Stevens Point 0: The Old Abes overcame a red card, taking down the Panthers despite being down a player. Jared Nunez's goal when the teams were at full strength in the 22nd minute was the only scoring.
Brody Luepke filled in at goalkeeper following the red card and made four saves to preserve the shutout.
Cross country
La Crosse Logan invite: Eau Claire Memorial swept both the boys and girls team titles, led by second-place individual finishes from Jillian Heth and Ben Young. The Old Abes girls placed four in the top five, and two boys did the same.
Eau Claire North's Katie Rassbach won the girls race to take individual medalist honors. She finished 30 seconds ahead of Heth to take first place.