Rylee Spindler blasted a walk-off home run to give the Altoona softball team a 3-2 win over Bloomer on Monday in Altoona.
The Blackhawks tied the game with a run in the top of the seventh before Spindler homered to end the game in the bottom half of the frame. She also pitched a complete game in the circle. Breeley Gluch added a homer of her own for the Rails.
Calley Olson struck out 13 for Bloomer.
Chippewa Falls 11-7, Hudson 1-3: Hudson defeated Chippewa Falls in a winner-take-all Big Rivers championship softball game last season to bring home the conference crown. The Cardinals enacted their revenge this time around with a doubleheader sweep.
Makenna Johnston had five hits and three RBIs across the day to propel the Cardinals’ lineup. The pitching took care of the rest.
Hannah Aldrich struck out seven in a complete game effort in the first game. Laken McEathron followed with a complete game of her own in the rematch. She struck out seven and didn’t give up any earned runs.
Paige Steinmetz hit a pair of doubles and tallied three RBIs in the second game.
Eau Claire North 8-19, River Falls 0-5: Maddie Parker and Kira Schubert helped the Huskies pitch and hit their way to a doubleheader sweep. Parker pitched a complete game shutout with 13 strikeouts in the first game. She added two hits and an RBI at the plate. Schubert doubled and drove in two runs for North in that game.
In the second game of the doubleheader, Schubert had three hits and four RBIs offensively and pitched a complete game in the circle. She struck out nine. Meanwhile, Parker had three RBIs on two hits.
Menomonie 15-11, Eau Claire Memorial 5-6: The Mustangs earned a Big Rivers sweep over the Old Abes. Madelyn Shea and Morgan Reckin had four hits apiece in the first game, with Shea driving in four runs. Three other players added three knocks for Menomonie.
McDonell 15, Neillsville 5: Becca Baier had four hits, including two doubles and a triple, and drove in four runs in the Macks’ victory. Josie Witkowski added three RBIs for McDonell, and Katie Ruf pitched a complete game in the circle.
Thorp 14, Gilman 0: Alexa Hanson and Elizabeth Frankewicz had three hits each as the Cardinals cruised past the Pirates. Hanson had two doubles and a triple, good for two RBIs.
Elk Mound 9, Elmwood/Plum City 7: McKenna Diermeier drove in three runs and Ellie Schiszik added two hits in the Mounders’ victory. Hailee McDonough had two RBIs for the Wolves.
Augusta 3, Alma Center Lincoln 1: Sam Winsce starred at the plate and in the circle to power the Beavers. Offensively, she went 2 for 3 with an RBI. As a pitcher, she fanned 14 batters and allowed just one hit in a complete game.
Blair-Taylor 19, Eleva-Strum 2: Chloe Wagner went 4 for 4 with four RBIs to guide the Wildcats to victory. Lindsay Steien added three hits and drove in four runs of her own.
Immanuel Lutheran 15, Independence/Gilmanton 7: The Lancers surged past the Indees. Statistics were not reported.
Baseball
Regis 12, Prairie Farm 2: The Ramblers scored five times in the second inning to overturn an early deficit and pull away. Caden Weber homered and Cooper Dykes went 3 for 3 for Regis. Dykes also earned the win on the mound with four innings of work.
Altoona 10, Sparta 2: The Rails scored early and often in a victory over the Spartans. They plated seven runs across the first three innings. Statistics were not available.
Bloomer 10, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0: Jay Ryder pitched a complete game shutout in a meeting of old Heart O’ North foes. He struck out nine. Jack Strand powered the offense with a home run for the Blackhawks.
Durand 12, Glenwood City 1: Gunnar Hurlburt blasted a two-run homer and Ethan Bechel pitched a complete game as the Panthers earned a Dunn-St. Croix victory. Three Panthers had at least two hits in the contest.
Augusta 10, Cadott 6: The Beavers stormed back from a 6-1 deficit, scoring nine times across the final four innings.
Arcadia 13, Whitehall 11: Luke Beighley hit a two-run homer and Devon McCune drove in two runs of his own for the Norse, but they couldn’t hold on to an early lead.
Girls soccer
Chippewa Falls 5, Stevens Point 0: Haley Mason tallied a hat trick to lead the Cardinals. Lizzy Dallas and Grace Ritzinger also scored for Chi-Hi.
Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T 3, Altoona/Fall Creek 1: Kassidy Andreas scored the lone goal for the Rails. Amelia Pederson made 15 saves in net.
Boys golf
Cloverbelt meet: Defending league champion McDonell/Regis picked up right where it left off, winning the team title at Monday’s meet in Bloomer. Isaac Petersilka shared medalist honors with Bloomer’s Jonah Bleskacek after both carded 39s. Four McDonell/Regis golfers placed in the top five, including ties.
Bloomer placed second. Alex Poirier took third for the Blackhawks with a 41.
Track and field
Altoona Invite: Fall Creek swept the boys and girls titles with a strong showing in Altoona.
The Crickets girls produced winners in Samantha Bann (high jump), Alena Sanfelippo (long jump) and Jenna Anders (800 and 1,600 meters). Leo Hagberg (long jump and triple jump) and Soren Johnson (discus and shot put) scored multiple wins each for the boys.
Elk Mound took third in the boys meet and fourth in the girls.