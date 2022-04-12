Christa Berg bashed a pair of doubles and finished with three hits to lead the Eau Claire Memorial softball team past Rice Lake 8-5 on Tuesday.
Berg went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs. Paige Marcon and Mikaylen Liljander added a double apiece for the Old Abes.
Mikaela Benike earned the win in the circle for Memorial. It was the first Big Rivers Conference victory of the season for the Old Abes.
Madi Rowe had three hits for Rice Lake and drove in a run. Ava Anderson and Nancy Avila-Alcaraz added two hits each for the Warriors.
New Richmond 3, Eau Claire North 2 (9 inn.): The Tigers outlasted the Huskies in extra innings. North seized a 2-1 lead with a run in the top of the ninth, but New Richmond scored twice in the bottom half for a walk-off win.
Maddie Parker struck out 11 in eight innings in the circle for the Huskies. She also drove in both of North’s runs at the plate. She was 1 for 3 with a home run.
Northwood/Solon Springs 15, Cornell/Lake Holcombe 0: Rachel Schilling tripled for the Knights, but they couldn’t hold off their East Lakeland foe.
Baseball
New Richmond 2, Eau Claire North 1: The Tigers scored a run in both the second and third inning and held on for a Big Rivers win. Sam Feck doubled and drove in a run, finishing with two hits for the Huskies. Jalen Pascal pitched five innings and held the Tigers to two hits while striking out five.
Girls soccer
Rice Lake 6, Superior 0: The Warriors blanked the Spartans in Big Rivers action.
Assumption 7, Regis/McDonell 0: Sarah Shaw scored a hat trick in the first half to help the Royals earn the victory and stay unbeaten.