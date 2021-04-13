The Eau Claire Memorial volleyball team’s playoff run came to an end on Tuesday.
The Old Abes fell 3-0 to top-seeded Sun Prairie in the sectional semifinals in Beaver Dam. The Cardinals won 25-18, 25-15, 25-17.
Memorial was the No. 4 seed. The Old Abes were among the final 16 teams left standing in the Division 1 playoffs.
Memorial won its first regional title since 2015 this season. The Old Abes finished with an 11-5 mark.
Sun Prairie defeated DeForest in five sets later on Tuesday to advance to the Division 1 state tournament.
Boys soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 10, La Crosse Logan 0: Garrett Woodford and Easton Bertoni both registered hat tricks as the Old Abes cruised to victory.
Lukas Olson added two goals for Memorial, and Mason Sherman and DC Brunclik also got on the scoresheet. Jared Nunez assisted on five goals.
Brody Luepke stopped the two shots he faced in net for the shutout.
Holmen 2, Eau Claire North 0: The Huskies outshot the Vikings 13-12, but couldn’t get any past Holmen’s goalies. Derek Russell made two saves in the first half, and Joey Zimmerman made three in the second.
Matt Levandoski scored both goals for Holmen. Caden Eberle made six saves for North (2-4-1).