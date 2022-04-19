Easton Bobb was nearly untouchable on the mound on Tuesday. The Chippewa Falls sophomore pitched six innings, holding Rice Lake to one hit while striking out 12 in a 10-0 victory in Rice Lake.
Bobb didn’t issue any walks. The Warriors’ only hit came in the third inning on a single from Cole Fenske.
Grady Fredrick powered the Cardinals’ offense, going 3 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs. Liam Brennan added three RBIs of his own, and Dawson Goodman chipped in with two hits.
Eau Claire North 10, Menomonie 0: Gabe Richardson was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs to power the Huskies in Big Rivers action. Henry Wilkinson worked four shutout innings on the mound, striking out seven. Jack Kein and Roscoe Rennock both doubled and drove in two runs for North.
Eau Claire Memorial 4, Hudson 3: Leo Lauscher had a huge day at the plate for the Old Abes, hitting a triple and a home run to drive in three runs. Dylan O’Connell locked the Raiders down across six innings of work on the mound. He struck out five and allowed one earned run.
Bloomer 6, Cadott 2: The Blackhawks broke a late tie by scoring five times across the final two innings. It negated a 14-strikeout outing from Cadott pitcher Warren Bowe, who helped his own cause with three hits at the plate. Connor Crane had a pair of hits for Bloomer, and Jay Ryder struck out nine batters to earn the win.
Thorp 11, Owen-Withee 1: Aiden Rosemeyer did it all for the Cardinals, pitching four innings of one-hit baseball while smashing three doubles to lead the offense. He struck out eight on the mound.
Aquinas 5, Osseo-Fairchild 0: The Thunder couldn’t solve Nolan Hargrove, who pitched a complete-game shutout for the Blugolds. He struck out 10 and held Osseo-Fairchild to four hits.
Durand 18, Elmwood/Plum City 7: The Panthers turned a one-run lead into a 14-run advantage by plating 13 runs in the final inning. Jacob Bechel drove in three runs for Durand, and Gunnar Hurlburt added two hits. Payton Kopp and Jarrod Pelzel had three hits each for the Wolves.
Whitehall 13, Augusta 1: Devon McCune tripled and knocked in three runs to power the Norse past the Beavers. Whitehall held Augusta to two hits across five innings.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 14, Cameron 3: Eric Taft, Cade Johnson and Elijah Poppe all tallied three RBIs to bolster the Bulldogs. Taft pitched a complete game too, striking out six.
Softball
Hudson 4, Eau Claire North 2: Janaya Goldbach hit a solo home run for the Huskies, but they couldn’t knock off the defending Big Rivers champion. Maddie Parker held Hudson to three hits while striking out 10, but the Raiders managed enough offense to score the victory.
New Richmond 9, Eau Claire Memorial 6: Jada Allen was a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate, including a home run, but the Old Abes came up a bit short to the Tigers. Five runs in the sixth inning rallied New Richmond to the victory.
Chippewa Falls 6-15, Menomonie 2-0: The Cardinals got big games from Basia Olson and Makenna Johnston to sweep the Mustangs. Olson was 3 for 4 with two doubles, a homer and two RBIs in Game 1, while Johnson went 4 for 4 with a double and four RBIs in the rematch.
Bloomer 11, Fall Creek 1: Calley Olson pitched a complete game and added three hits at the plate, including a home run. Delaney Zwiefelhofer and Tyra Zwiefelhofer drove in two runs each for the Blackhawks.
Immanuel Lutheran 15, Alma Center Lincoln 1: Hannah Kazemba, Faith Kazemba and Claire Schierenbeck all drove in three runs to pace the Lancers. Faith Kazemba was also the winning pitcher.
Augusta 4, Regis 3: The Beavers won in walk-off fashion, scoring the winning run in the bottom of the seventh. Samantha Winsce shined in the circle, striking out 16 in a complete game for Augusta. She added two hits at the plate, including the winner.
Blair-Taylor 16, Pepin/Alma 1: Lindsay Steien and Chloe Wagner tallied two hits apiece in the Wildcats’ victory. Lydia Frederixon and Lexi Lofgren drove in a pair of runs each.
Independence/Gilmanton 20, Eleva-Strum 4: The Indees bashed 20 hits in a Dairyland victory. Lydia Evans pitched a complete game in the circle. Three batters had two hits each for the Cardinals.
Girls soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 3, Chippewa Falls 1: Tessa Ross scored a pair of first-half goals and the Old Abes held on for a Big Rivers win. Haley Mason scored the Cardinals’ lone goal, assisted by Jada Curtis.
Rice Lake 10, Osceola 0: The Warriors had no trouble on the road, cruising to victory.
Track and field
Eleva-Strum Invite: Fall Creek took home both the boys and girls team titles, far outpacing the competition on both sides.
The Crickets girls earned a pair of relay victories, and Jenna Anders was the 800-meter champion. In the field events, Samantha Bann won the high jump and Samantha Spencer took first in the pole vault.
The Fall Creek boys also won a pair of relays. Eli Laube won three field events: high jump, long jump and triple jump. Soren Johnson won the discus and shot put.
The Augusta boys took second place, while Regis was second on the girls side.
Boys golf
Cloverbelt meet: McDonell/Regis had three golfers finish in the top six to capture the team title at Hickory Hills. Andrew Bauer was the medalist, carding a 37 for the Saints. Ben Biskupski took second at 38 and Isaac Petersilka tied for third with Bloomer’s Jonah Bleskacek and Cadott’s Peter Weir for a 40.
Dairyland meet: Eleva-Strum’s Dominic Ellis was the medalist at Viking, shooting a 39 to lead the field. Cochrane-Fountain City won the team title though. Riley Sterry tied for second for Eleva-Strum with a 42.