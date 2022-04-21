The Bloomer baseball and softball teams pitched a perfect game and no-hitter, respectively, against Osseo-Fairchild on Thursday.
Jack Strand threw a perfect game for the Blackhawks on the baseball diamond, striking out 11 and retiring all 15 Thunder batters he faced in an 18-0 win. On the softball diamond, Calley Olson struck out 14 batters in a 10-0 win over the Thunder.
Strand pitched all five innings for the baseball team, throwing 47 of his 65 pitches for strikes. The Blackhawks played clean defense behind him to help finish off the perfect game.
Meanwhile, Olson worked six hitless innings and walked none. She threw 61 pitches, 50 for strikes.
Laikyn Maidment led the Blackhawks’ softball offense with a four-hit day. She doubled and drove in a run. Olson, Delaney Zwiefelhofer and Tori Jenneman all added two hits each for the Blackhawks.
Connor Crane and Gabe Hillman drove in three runs apiece for the Bloomer baseball team.
Softball
McDonell 16, Regis 0: Kait Ortmann and Katie Ruf combined to pitch a three-inning no-hitter for the Macks. Ortmann pitched the first two frames while Ruf sealed the deal in the third. Aubrey Dorn knocked three hits to lead McDonell’s lineup.
Chippewa Falls 7, Rice Lake 1: The Cardinals scored twice in the first inning and never looked back. Basia Olson was 3 for 3 to lead the offense, tallying a double and a couple of RBIs. Madyson Baker homered for Chi-Hi.
Menomonie 12-4, River Falls 2-2: Cece Behrend had four hits in the Mustangs’ doubleheader sweep. She drove in three runs on the day, while Rhyenne Fuerstenberg had two RBIs in the first game.
Fall Creek 11-15, Stanley-Boyd 1-0: Sam Olson was nearly unstoppable at the plate, going 7 for 8 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs in the doubleheader. Elena Raffesberger added four hits on the day for the Crickets.
Immanuel Lutheran 9, Melrose-Mindoro 0: Hannah Kazemba pitched a complete game shutout, striking out 10 for the Lancers. She added four hits at the plate, including a triple and a home run. Faith Kazemba and Claire Schierenbeck added three RBIs each for Immanuel Lutheran.
Blair-Taylor 13, Augusta 2: Lydia Frederixon hit a home run and knocked in five runs for the Wildcats, who had 14 hits collectively. Lindsay Steien was 3 for 4 with two triples and also earned the win in the circle.
Elk Mound 3, Mondovi 2: The Mounders rode a 14-strikeout performance from McKenna Diermeier. She helped out her own cause with a triple offensively. Abby Johnson had two hits for Mondovi.
Westby 11, Durand 0: Madisyn Kilboten had the lone hit for the Panthers, who fell in five innings.
Alma Center Lincoln 14, Eleva-Strum 2: The Hornets tallied 22 hits in the Dairyland Conference victory. Taylor Stanley pitched a complete game and struck out four for Lincoln.
Baseball
Eau Claire North 9, Menomonie 0: Jalen Pascal scattered three hits across six innings of work on the mound to earn the win for North. He struck out 12, and added two hits at the plate. Sam Feck, Henry Wilkinson and Brayton Thillman all chipped in with two hits of their own, and Gabe Richardson homered. Treysen Witt was 2 for 3 with a triple for the Mustangs.
Hudson 3, Eau Claire Memorial 2: The Raiders broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the top of the seventh. The Old Abes got one back on an RBI single from Peyton Platter in the bottom of the inning, but stranded the bases loaded to end the game. Platter finished 2 for 3 to lead Memorial.
Chippewa Falls 10, Rice Lake 0: Trevor Bowe pitched a complete game shutout for the Cardinals, holding the Warriors to three hits. Karson Bowe led the offense, going 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Liam Brennan added three hits for Chi-Hi.
Regis 10, McDonell 0: Mason Kostka went 3 for 4 with a three-run home run for the Ramblers, finishing with four RBIs. Cooper Dykes worked five strong innings on the hill, striking out seven while allowing two hits to earn the victory. Dykes and Zander Rockow had two hits apiece.
Elk Mound 3, Spring Valley 2: Kaden Russo hit a walk-off, two-RBI single to give the Mounders the victory. He also struck out 10 in 5.2 innings of pitching work. Jerome Delikowski homered for Elk Mound.
Baldwin-Woodville 7, Somerset 6: Garrett Guthrie hit a walk-off single to right field to give the Blackhawks the win. Baldwin-Woodville stormed back from an early 6-1 deficit, scoring four times across the final three innings. Ty Fink had three hits for the Blackhawks.
Immanuel Lutheran 8, Melrose-Mindoro 1: Jonah Mueller turned in a sterling performance on the mound, striking out 10 across five innings. Bryce Sydow paced the Lancers offense with two hits and two RBIs.
Thorp 13, Cadott 1: Gavin Boie had a big day for the Cardinals, pitching a complete game three-hitter while adding three hits and four RBIs offensively. Aiden Rosemeyer was 3 for 3 with a double, triple and three RBIs for Thorp.
Blair-Taylor 18, Augusta 8: Jackson Shramek bashed four hits and finished with six RBIs to spark the Wildcats. Tavian Shramek earned the win with five innings of work, striking out seven.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 9, Ladysmith 1: Benson Paulson drove in five of the Bulldogs’ nine runs to power the victory. He had two hits.
Girls soccer
Rice Lake 3, Menomonie 0: The Warriors blanked the Mustangs at home in Big Rivers action.
Track and field
Dairyland East Invite: Blair-Taylor won the girls meet, while the Wildcats boys took second place. Whitehall took second in the girls meet.
Boys tennis
Eau Claire Memorial 7, River Falls 0: The Old Abes swept every match of the Big Rivers dual. They won five of the seven matches without dropping a game.
Boys golf
Dairyland meet: Cochrane-Fountain City produced the medalist and won the team title at The Grove. Eleva-Strum took second, with Riley Sterry placing second individually with a 38. Whitehall was third, with Keanu Estensen third individually for the Norse.