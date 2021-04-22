Eau Claire Memorial’s Molly Hower will play for fifth place at the state individual girls tennis tournament Friday after making it to the quarterfinals with a pair of victories Thursday.
Hower, the sixth seed in the field, bested Bay Port’s Allie Brosteau (6-0, 6-0) and Middleton’s Sophia Agapov (6-4, 7-6) in the first and second rounds to advance to the quarters, where her path to winning a state title was ended by Manitowoc Lincoln’s Olivia Minikel.
Minikel, the third seed, defeated the Old Abe junior 6-1, 6-4. Hower will play De Pere’s Sophia Fergus in the semifinals of the consolation fifth place bracket. Madison Memorial’s Nikita Remesh and Netra Somasundaram battle in the other semifinal.
Hower had the best finish of the two Eau Claire Memorial singles players and doubles pairings that competed at the tournament, split between Lake Geneva Tennis Club and Badger High School. The duo of Katie Rentzepis and Lexi Budzinski made it to the second round by defeating Janesville Parker’s Lydia Quade and Annie Barnes 6-3, 6-3, but were taken down in the second round by Green Bay Southwest’s Julia Tackmier and Allison Roever 6-4, 3-6, 10-6.
Anna Hoitomt fell in the first round to Sheboygan North’s Louisa Damkot, dropping a 7-6, 4-6, 10-8 battle. Chloe Beckermann and Kim Harvey were bested by Oshkosh West’s Sam Lightner and Kate Conger.
Boys soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 13, Sparta 0: The Old Abes put on an offensive clinic, going up 9-0 in the first half of play.
Ben Zumwalt had two goals and three assists, while Jared Nunez and Joey Moua each had three goals and an assist. Mason Sherman dished out three helpers in addition to a goal, while Ryder Woodford had one of each.
Also finding the back of the net for Memorial were Ryan Biwer, Lukas Olson and Eli Daniels.
Eau Claire North 1, La Crosse Central 1: Eliot Gannon put the Huskies ahead at the break with a goal in the 45th minute, but Devin Wilkerson forced a draw with an equalizer in the 88th minute.
Caden Eberle made six saves for North. It’s the second draw in a three-day span for the Huskies, who played Sparta to a 2-2 score Tuesday.