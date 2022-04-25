Aiden Rosemeyer carried a powerful bat for the Thorp baseball team on Monday.
Rosemeyer hit two doubles and a triple and drove in five runs as the Cardinals beat Stanley-Boyd 13-3 in Thorp. Rosemeyer finished a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate. He also scored two runs.
The right-hander was also the winning pitcher for the Cardinals. He worked three innings and struck out six Orioles.
Ashton Kroeplin added a pair of hits for Thorp, and Gavin Boie knocked in two runs.
Immanuel Lutheran 8, Augusta 1: Christian Schaller was lights out on the mound, striking out 18 in a complete game two-hitter for the Lancers. The only run he allowed was unearned, and he issued just one walk. Jonah Mueller led the Immanuel Lutheran offense with two hits and three RBIs.
McDonell 10, Osseo-Fairchild 5: Eddie Mittermeyer pitched five solid innings, striking out seven to help the Macks earn a Western Cloverbelt victory. He allowed only two earned runs and walked none.
Brendan Bresina, Ethan Goulet and Carter Stelter all had two hits for the Macks. Brody Seefeldt knocked two doubles to lead the Thunder, and Ashton Oliver and Keyton Boettcher chipped in with two hits apiece.
Elk Mound 6, Mondovi 1: The Mounders scored three times in the second inning to take the lead, and their pitching staff handled the rest. Kaden Russo picked up the win, working 4.2 innings on the mound. He struck out nine and held the Buffaloes to one run.
Jerome Delikowski was 3 for 3 with two doubles for Elk Mound, and Avery Kaanta added a pair of two-bag hits of his own.
Whitehall 7, Melrose-Mindoro 1: Brock Sluga bashed a pair of doubles and drove in four of the Norse’s seven runs. Brayden Lisowski was the winning pitcher after five innings of work. He struck out three.
Northwestern 6, Barron 2: Regan Vruwink doubled and drove in a run for Barron, but the Golden Bears couldn’t keep pace with the Tigers.
Girls soccer
Regis/McDonell 3, Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia 2: The Saints built a lead in the second half and held on for their seventh victory of the season.
Lexi Ridenour scored a pair of goals for Regis/McDonell, both in the second half. Colleen Callaghan had a first-half goal for the Saints. Samantha Shaffer and Annabelle Schroeder both had assists.
Softball
Chippewa Falls 6, Marshfield 1: Hannah Aldrich pitched a complete game and struck out eight to earn the win for the Cardinals. Madyson Baker paced the lineup with three hits, while Mykle Buhrow chipped in with two of her own. Paige Steinmetz tripled and drove in three runs.
Immanuel Lutheran 7-21, Augusta 6-1: Faith Kazemba had six hits on the day for the Lancers, including a 5 for 5 showing in Game 2. She also struck out 10 in a Game 1 victory in the circle. Hannah Kazemba was 4 for 4 in the second game, knocking a pair of doubles and driving in three runs. She struck out 10 in the circle.
Samantha Winsce homered for the Beavers in the first game.
Baldwin-Woodville 14, St. Croix Central 3: Morgan Smetana struck out 10 in the circle for the Blackhawks, and helped her own cause by belting a home run and driving in three. Ryeah Oehlke added two doubles and three RBIs for Baldwin-Woodville.
Cochrane-Fountain City 11, Independence Gilmanton 1: Hillari Klopp drove in the sole run for the Indees.
Boys tennis
Eau Claire Memorial 5, Madison Memorial 2: Evan Birkholz, Seth Roosevelt and Ariya Natarajan all won singles matches for the Old Abes. The teams of Ben Zumwalt/Jack Willems and Ben Roberts/Brandon Wiley won in doubles.