Hannah Aldrich and Lakken McEathron combined to pitch a four-inning perfect game in the Chippewa Falls softball team’s 15-0 win over Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday in Chippewa Falls.
Aldrich and McEathron pitched two innings each. They had identical lines: Both struck out three batters and retired all six hitters they faced. The Cardinals played clean defense behind them to help preserve the perfect game.
Offensively, Paige Steinmetz paced Chi-Hi with three hits and four RBIs. Makenna Johnston, Camryn Fjelstad and Olivia Sanborn all chipped in with two hits apiece.
Thirteen different Cardinals tallied a hit in the victory.
Eau Claire North 6, Menomonie 0: The Huskies broke the game open with five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Altoona 7, St. Croix Central 3: The Rails plated four runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back. Breeley Gluch earned the win with four innings in the circle and added two hits and two RBIs offensively. Isabel Carlson doubled and knocked home a pair of runs for Altoona.
Fall Creek 15-5, McDonell 5-3: The Crickets swept the defending conference champions with help from five hits by Kennedy Tumm across the doubleheader. Catrina Cline and Lexi Gustafson had three hits each in the first game, while Aubrey Dorn homered for the Macks.
Rice Lake 15, River Falls 5: Madi Rowe and Jackie Solum both homered as part of a big day for the Warriors’ offense. Lexi Halvorson, Nancy Avila-Alcaraz and Addison Seelow all had two hits apiece for Rice Lake.
Osseo-Fairchild 7-20, Regis 4-3: Maddie Loonstra pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts in the opener, and Trinity Knudtson bashed four hits in the rematch as the Thunder swept a doubleheader. Loonstra added three hits and three RBIs in Game 2.
Bloomer 6-13, Thorp 1-1: Calley Olson shined while pitching all 12 innings of the doubleheader. She struck out 24 batters across the two games, and added a double and two triples at the plate in Game 2. Tori Jenneman had three hits and three RBIs for Bloomer.
Cadott 11, Stanley-Boyd 8: Makenna Barone struck out 10 in a complete game effort, lifting the Hornets past the Orioles. She added two hits at the plate. Rilei Weeks was 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs for Cadott. The second game of the doubleheader was suspended due to darkness in the bottom of the fifth inning with the Hornets leading 14-5.
Elk Mound 5, Durand 3: McKenna Diermeier fanned 16 batters in a dominant showing from the circle for Elk Mound, throwing a complete game. She also tripled and drove in a run as a batter. Joslin Carothers knocked in three runs for Durand.
Pepin/Alma 23, Eleva-Strum 11: The Eagles got the better of the Cardinals in a game which featured 34 runs and 36 hits. Emily Gehrke had three hits for Eleva-Strum, and five other batters tallied two hits each.
Alma Center Lincoln 18, Brookwood 12: Gabriela Heredia totaled five RBIs, and Samantha Prindle and Aiyana Eliason were close behind with four each for the Hornets.
Baseball
Eau Claire North 7, Chippewa Falls 5: The Huskies overturned a 5-2 deficit by scoring five times in the top of the seventh. North scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball. Cole Bakkum was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for the Huskies. Grady Fredrick homered and drove in three for Chi-Hi.
Eau Claire Memorial 11, Rice Lake 9: The Old Abes broke things open with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth. Luke Erickson and Willy Thibodeau had three hits each for Memorial, and Jack Redwine homered. Dylan O’Connell earned the victory with five solid innings of work on the hill.
Regis 9, Osseo-Fairchild 0: Patrick Callaghan pitched a complete game shutout for the Ramblers. He struck out seven and limited the Thunder to six hits. Zander Rockow, Matt Vesperman and Payton Loomis all had two hits each to pace the Regis lineup. Ashton Oliver was 2 for 3 for the Thunder.
New Richmond 14, Menomonie 1: Treysen Witt had a hit and scored a run for the Mustangs, but the Tigers were too much to handle.
Bloomer 4, Thorp 0: Jack Strand was masterful on the mound, allowing no hits while striking out 10 across five innings to earn the victory. He also hit a double and drove in a run for the Blackhawks.
McDonell 12, Colfax 2: Aidan Misfeldt pitched a five-inning complete game to boost the Macks to victory. Keagan Galvez hit a double and collected two RBIs to power the offense.
Stanley-Boyd 8, Cadott 7: The Orioles scored five times in the third inning and tacked on insurance runs late to hold off the Hornets. Logan Burzynski doubled twice for Stanley-Boyd, and Tyler Reynolds added three hits and two RBIs.
Elk Mound 14, Durand 0: Ethan Johnson went 3 for 3, doubled and drove in four runs to help the Mounders beat the Panthers. Avery Kaanta earned the win with 3.1 innings of scoreless work on the mound.
Ashland 17, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 5: Brennan Lentz, Eric Taft and Benson Paulson all had two hits, but the Bulldogs couldn’t keep up with the Oredockers.
Barron 10, Cumberland 2: Mason Ecklor set the tone for the Golden Bears, ripping four hits and driving in three runs for a Heart O’ North victory.
Baldwin-Woodville 3, Osceola 2: Sam Hush pitched a complete game, and the Blackhawks broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the seventh. Braydon LaGrander’s RBI double made the difference.
Track and field
Mondovi quad: The host won both the boys and girls team titles, outscoring the competition by 80-plus points on each side.
Colby invitational: Bloomer took second place in the boys teams standings and third in the girls. Altoona was fourth in each.
Girls soccer
Chippewa Falls 1, Eau Claire North 1: The Cardinals and Huskies played to a draw in a Big Rivers matchup. Lizzy Dallas scored in the 23rd minute to put Chi-Hi ahead, but North answered with Halle Steinmetz’s strike in the 67th minute. Mallory Colle and Ella Peterson had five saves each for Chi-Hi and North, respectively.
Rice Lake 3, New Richmond 0: The Warriors blanked the Tigers in Big Rivers play.
Boys tennis
Eau Claire Memorial 7, New Richmond 0: The Old Abes defeated the Tigers in a Big Rivers dual without dropping a set.