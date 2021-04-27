Eau Claire Memorial boys golf tied for first with River Falls at River Falls Golf Club on Tuesday, with both squads finishing at 153 as a team.
The top individual finishers were just as close, with five finishing within three strokes. Hudson’s Bennett Swavely took first with a 34, while Old Abe Will Schlitz tied with Hudson’s Ben Pendleton and River Falls’ Dylan Rach and Matthew Marsollek for second with a 37.
Hudson finished third and Rice Lake fourth, while Menomonie, Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire North rounded out the leaderboard.
Softball
Altoona 6, New Richmond 2: Averie Varsho hit a double and a triple and drove in three runs as the Rails won in six innings. Ally Wagner pitched a complete game from the circle, allowing six hits while striking out six. Altoona did all of its scoring in the first two frames.
Immanuel Lutheran 18, Melrose-Mindoro 10: The Lancers had five multi-run innings in a slugfest, including 12 in the final four innings. Hannah Kazemba had four RBIs, while Kari Wales, Faith Kazemba and Claire Schierenbeck each had three.
Elk Mound 8, Colfax 3: McKenna Diermaier dominated in the circle, striking out 16 batters to earn the victory for the Mounders. Anna Geissler struck out 12 for Colfax. Kalle Rhude paced Elk Mound’s offense with a three-hit performance.
Bloomer 10, Cumberland 0: Calley Olson struck out 15 of the 18 batters she saw while allowing just one hit to earn the shutout. Tori Jenneman had a trio of RBIs on a 2-for-4 day, while Elana Kuehl had a pair of RBIs and a run.
Fall Creek 14, Greenwood/Loyal 1: The Crickets, backed by a four-RBI day from pitcher Samantha Olson, scored eight runs in the fourth inning to end the game early. Olson went 3-4 at the plate in addition to striking out nine. Hannah Herrem was 3-4 with a double, while Karley Harriman was 2-3 with a home run.
Gilman 6, Regis 1: The Ramblers dropped their first game of the season, with Gilman’s Tychelle Duellman going 4 for 4 leading off with an RBI. The Mornings, Margie and Adrienne, combined for Regis’ two hits.
Blair-Taylor 12, Augusta 1: The Wildcats pulled away with five runs in the sixth inning and six runs in the seventh. Abby Thompson picked up the win, striking out 10 from the circle and holding the Beavers to one hit. Alivia Boe hit a pair of doubles for Blair-Taylor.
Elmwood/Plum City 2, Mondovi 1: The Wolves got runs in the fourth and fifth while earning just two hits to prevail, surviving a Buffalo comeback attempt in the seventh. Anna Blanford got the win, striking out 12 while allowing just one hit.
Cornell/Lake Holcombe 10, Prairie Farm 0: The hosts scored seven runs in the fifth ending to end their opener early. Izzy Clark threw five scoreless innings in the circle, allowing just one hit, while getting a hit of her own in two at bats. Alyssa Heland went 1 for 3 with three RBIs.
Baseball
Spring Valley 17, Glenwood City 0: Mike Bauer, Nolan Stans and Charlie Maier teamed up for a five-inning no-hitter for the Cardinals. Bauer earned the win, striking out five in two innings of work. Connor Ducklow hit a double and a triple and drove in three runs at the plate.
New Richmond 4, Altoona 3: The Rails’ rally came up a bit short, as the tying run ended the game on second base. Down 4-1 after five innings, Altoona scored twice on a pair of bases-loaded walks in the sixth to cut the deficit to one. But they couldn’t push across the tying run in the seventh. Connor Mattison and Trent Cornell both had two hits for the Rails.
Boyceville 12, Durand 0: Walker Retz and Connor Sempf both homered as the Bulldogs — the top-ranked team in Division 4 according to the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association — cruised in their season opener. Sempf worked four scoreless innings on the mound to earn the victory. He struck out six. Retz finished 2 for 3 with five RBIs at the plate.
Elk Mound 11, Colfax 0: Ryan Bohl got the win on the mound and knocked a pair of hits at the plate as the Mounders blanked the Vikings. Bohl struck out three in two innings of work. Jerome Delikowski added two RBIs for Elk Mound.
Melrose-Mindoro 5, Immanuel Lutheran 1: Christian Schaller mowed down Mustangs hitters, striking out 10 in four innings of work. But Melrose-Mindoro took the lead when he departed the game, scoring five times in the fifth. Ethan Sydow collected a pair of hits and drove in a run for the Lancers.
Blair-Taylor 10, Augusta 1: Tyler Thompson pitched five strong innings to earn a season-opening win for the Wildcats. He struck out six and scattered three hits with no walks. Cain Fremstad tallied two hits for Blair-Taylor. Chase Stensen-Veenendall hit a double for the Beavers.
Columbus Catholic 7, Thorp 3: The Cardinals got out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning but weren’t able to hold on. Aiden Rosemeyer had a pair of RBIs and walks, while Grady Kroeplin had an RBI.