Katlyn Grant scored the go-ahead goal in the 58th minute, giving the Eau Claire North girls soccer team its first Big Rivers victory of the season with a 2-1 win over Superior on Thursday.
The Spartans took a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute, but North's Abbey Liddell scored off a pass from Claire Gannon to tie the game seven minutes later. Grant struck from an assist by Emily Stange in the second half to send the Huskies home victorious.
Ella Peterson stopped eight shots in goal for North.
Eau Claire Memorial 2, New Richmond 0: Teagan Marum and Ava Paulmier did the scoring for the Old Abes in a Big Rivers victory. Molly LoRusso and Sarah Lester had assists for Memorial.
Somerset 4, Regis/McDonell 0: Somerset scored three times in the first 15 minutes of the game, and the Saints couldn't recover. They scored twice in the span of just over a minute for their second and third goals.
Track and field
Bloomer Invitational: Regis took first in the boys meet with help from a strong day in the sprint events. Carson Tait swept the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and Will Green won the 400. Greg Sokup took first in both hurdles events.
Bloomer took second in both the boys and girls meets.
Heart O' North meet: Ladysmith won the girls team meet with help from a pair of individual wins by Allison Clark. She won the 100 and the long jump. Emerson Clark won the triple jump and Tori Thorpe took first in the shot put.
Ashland Invitational: Cameron took second in the girls standings, finishing 20 points behind the host.
Baseball
Eau Claire North 4, Chippewa Falls 3: Jonah Hanson stepped to the plate with three hits already to his credit and made his fourth the biggest of them all. Hanson belted a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving the Huskies a dramatic win over the Cardinals. With the game tied 3-3, Roscoe Rennock singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh for North. Jack Kein bunted him to second base, and Hanson took care of the rest.
Hanson finished 4 for 4 with two doubles. Cole Bakkum added a home run and drove in three for North. Dawson Goodman and Karson Bowe had two hits each for Chi-Hi.
Rice Lake 2, Eau Claire Memorial 1 (8 inn.): Tyson LaPoint hit a walk-off double to give the Warriors the win in extra innings. Matt Juza doubled with one out in the bottom of the eighth, and LaPoint brought him home with a two-bagger of his own.
Jack Redwine and Leo Lauscher had two hits apiece for Memorial.
Regis 24, Bloomer 1: Alex Leis, Sam Knickerbocker, Zander Rockow and Caden Weber all had three RBIs for Regis. Cooper Dykes earned the win with five innings on the mound. He struck out eight.
Thorp 4, McDonell 1: Aiden Rosemeyer was sharp across 5.1 innings on the mound, holding the Macks to one run on four hits. He struck out seven. Brendan Bresina had three of McDonell's four hits.
Osseo-Fairchild 4, Stanley-Boyd 0: Brogan Korger pitched a complete game shutout for the Thunder, limiting the Orioles to two hits. He struck out four. Tryggve Korger had a pair of hits for Osseo-Fairchild.
Boyceville 13, Elmwood/Plum City 0: Jacob Granley pitched six shutout innings for the Bulldogs. He fanned nine batters.
Whitehall 11, Cochrane-Fountain City 8: Eric Kleinhans had three hits and three RBIs, and Brock Sluga and Bryce Schorbahn added three RBIs apiece for the Norse.
Spooner 13, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 3: Ryan Smith homered for the Bulldogs, but they couldn't keep up in a Heart O' North matchup.
Softball
Chippewa Falls 21, Eau Claire Memorial 0: For the second time in three days, Hannah Aldrich and Lakken McEathron combined for a perfect game against the Old Abes. They retired all nine batters they faced in the three-inning victory. Makenna Johnston powered Chi-Hi's offense with three hits, including a home run, and five RBIs.
Eau Claire North 5, Menomonie 4: Isabella Olson, Janaya Goldbach and Maddie Parker all knocked two hits apiece as the Huskies held off the Mustangs in Big Rivers play. North scored three times in the first inning and held on, despite a four-run fifth from the Mustangs.
Bloomer 10, Regis 0: Calley Olson pitched a one-hitter and struck out 15 for the Blackhawks. Tori Jenneman, McKenna Hilger and Laikyn Maidment all had three hits to lead the offense.
McDonell 14, Thorp 4: Morgan Wirtz and Aubrey Dorn tallied three hits each for the Macks, and Rebecca Baier blasted a home run. Katie Ruf earned the win in the circle, striking out eight in a complete game.
Osseo-Fairchild 9, Stanley-Boyd 6: Halle Colby had two hits and Eleice Dahl drove in two runs to lead the Thunder past the Orioles. Madi Loonstra was the winning pitcher. Sierra Close had two hits and two RBIs for Stanley-Boyd.
Rice Lake 23, River Falls 6: Jackie Solum drove in four runs for the Warriors, and Kamryn Kunz and Lexi Halvorson added three of their own. Madi Rowe had three hits, including a double and a homer.
Elk Mound 17-14, Spring Valley 0-0: McKenna Diermeier pitched two shutouts for the Mounders, striking out 20 in 10 innings of work. Lauren Garnett homered in Game 2 for Elk Mound.
Blair-Taylor 10, Immanuel Lutheran 7: Lindsay Steien had three hits and Chloe Wagner drove in four runs in the Wildcats' victory. Hannah Kazemba homered for the Lancers.
Mondovi 2, Durand 1: The Buffaloes made two first-inning runs hold up behind the pitching of Abby Johnson. Morghan Ashwell led the offense with a four-hit day.
Augusta 7, Eleva-Strum 1: Samantha Winsce did it all for the Beavers, striking out 14 in the circle and hitting a homer and a double at the plate. Kennedy Korger added a pair of doubles for the Beavers. It gave coach Jake Krueger his 100th career victory.
Boys golf
Dairyland meet: Cochrane-Fountain City won the team title and produced the medalist. Eleva-Strum took second place, with Riley Sterry and Dominic Ellis tying for second individually with matching 43s.
Boys tennis
Menomonie 7, New Richmond 0: The Mustangs swept the Tigers in a Big Rivers dual. It featured a come-from-behind victory at No. 1 singles for Joey Leipnitz, who recovered after dropping the first set 6-2 to take the next two sets.