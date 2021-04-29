Eau Claire North baseball swept Rice Lake in a doubleheader on Thursday 14-0 and 5-4, the program’s first games since winning the Division 1 state title in 2019.
Sam Feck had a combined four RBIs, three in an opener which saw the Huskies end it early in five innings. Rice Lake scored three runs in the final inning of Game 2 to close the deficit to one but the Warriors were unable to complete the comeback.
Jalen Pascal and Henry Wilkinson earned the wins on the mound for the squad.
Regis 14, Owen-Withee 0: The Ramblers ended the game in five innings backed by six RBIs from Zander Rockow. He went 3 for 4 with a double and a home run in Regis’ opener. Ben Boda and Sam Knickerbocker also each brought home a pair.
Chippewa Falls 7-5, River Falls 3-7: The Cardinals split with the Wildcats in their first two games of the season. Statistics were not reported.
Hudson 13-13, Menomonie 0-0: The Mustangs fell victim to a doubleheader sweep to open the season. Hudson’s Owen Anderson struck out 11 in a complete game victory in Game 1. Andrew Vanasse had three hits on the day for the Mustangs.
Fall Creek 5, Neillsville 3: The Crickets survived a late comeback effort from Neillsville, which scored all three of its runs in the seventh. Lucas Costley earned the win on the mound, striking out seven, and Luke Olson drove home three runs.
Altoona 3, Baldwin-Woodville 1: Ben Kuenkel drove in two of the Rails’ three runs to help Altoona earn its first victory of the season. Logan Lau earned the win, pitching six scoreless innings while striking out four.
McDonell 12, Columbus Catholic: Xayvion Mathews had four RBIs and Brendan Bresina had three RBIs, both on 2-2 showings in a high-scoring affair.
Immanuel Lutheran 8, Pepin/Alma 5: The Lancers scored twice in the fifth inning to break a 5-5 tie and held on for victory. Ryan Zimmerman had three hits, including a triple, and Ethan Sydow drove in three runs.
St. Croix Falls 9-7, Bloomer 1-6: The Blackhawks struck out 17 times in Game 1, and surrendered five runs in the first inning of Game 2 to fall victim of a doubleheader sweep. Connor Crane had two hits and two RBIs for Bloomer in Game 2.
Spring Valley 11, Durand 1: Michael Bauer struck out eight on the mound and homered at the plate as the Cardinals cruised to victory. Tyler Bowman added a triple and two RBIs.
Cochrane-Fountain City 12, Augusta 1: The Pirates pulled away with five runs in the second inning. They held the Beavers to three hits in the win.
Softball
Superior 8-12, Eau Claire North 3-2: The Huskies dropped both games of a season-opening doubleheader. Emma Ottum had two hits, including a triple, in Game 1 for the Huskies. Mattie Haller added a pair of hits of her own.
Rice Lake 21-15, Eau Claire Memorial 8-5: The Warriors swept the Old Abes in a Big Rivers doubleheader. For Memorial, Kaylee Marcon and Erin Holzinger both had four hits on the day. Jada Allen homered in Game 1.
Chippewa Falls 26-18, Menomonie 2-3: Madisyn Bauer and Camryn Fjelstad each had seven RBI games, Bauer in the opener and Fjelstad in Game 2 of a doubleheader. Harper Risinger and Hannah Aldrich earned the victories in the circle.
Bloomer 10-13, St. Croix Falls 1-3: Calley Olson got a win in the opener and earned four RBIs on a perfect 4-4 at the plate in the nightcap in the Blackhawks’ sweep. Emily Kuehl had a combined 5 RBIs and went 3-3 in Game 2.
Blair-Taylor 18, Whitehall 0: Lindsay Steien threw a perfect game — in three innings of work — in her varsity debut. She struck out six and had plenty of help thanks to the Wildcats scoring 13 runs in the first inning. Alivia Boe had four RBIs, while Abby Thompson and McKenna Boe each had three.
Immanuel Lutheran 25, Alma/Pepin 3: Faith Kazemba threw two no-hit innings and went 4-4 from the plate with 6 RBIs. Emma Miller was 5-6 with five RBIs.
Stanley-Boyd 4, Gilman 3: The Orioles rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh to win in walk-off fashion. Sierra Close scored the winning run on a play which was ruled a steal of home. Ashly Zastrow struck out 11 from the circle for the Orioles.
Cornell/Lake Holcombe 20, Bruce 0: Izzy Clark allowed just one hit while going 4 of 5 from the plate herself in a game ended in four innings.
Melrose-Mindoro 20, Eleva-Strum 7: Grace Clark and Rachael Pronschinske each had an RBI for the Cardinals.
Independence/Gilmanton 16, Alma Center Lincoln 1: Emerson Pronschinske earned the win in the circle with three innings of work while driving home four runs herself on a 3-for-4 day from the plate.
Neillsville 17, Fall Creek 9: Sam Olson, Tori Marten, Sophie Johnson and Beki Hutchinson each had a pair of hits for the Crickets.
Elmwood/Plum City 14, Colfax 5: Anna Blanford struck out 14 from the circle to give the Wolves the victory. She added two hits at the plate. Jada Anderson had a pair of hits for the Vikings.
Track and field
Ladysmith Invite: The hosts won the girls team title, while McDonell had the best finish among local boys teams, taking second. Landon Moulton won the long jump, Jake Siegenthaler was the high jump champion and Dan Anderson took both the 1,600 and 3,200-meter titles for the Macks boys. Sydney Flanagan won the girls 100-meter dash for McDonell.
Dunn-St. Croix Quad: Elk Mound swept the boys and girls team titles at the four-team meet. The Mounders girls won five track events and one field event. The Elk Mound boys won seven track events and three field events.
Boys golf
Big Rivers at Hallie: Eau Claire Memorial bested River Falls by six strokes to claim the title. Will Schlitz and Parter Etzel helped drive the Old Abes, tying for third along with Menomonie’s Grant Imsande and River Falls’ Trey Timm and Max Xiong.
Hudson’s Bennett Swavely and Ben Pendelton tied as the top individuals.
Cloverbelt at Medford: McDonell/Regis claimed the title thanks to three of its golfers finishing in the top five. That group was led my the individual champ, Andrew Bauer, who shot a 42. Also in the top five were Ben Biskupski and John Brickner.
Dairyland at Cochrane: Eleva-Strum took first, with Nick Higley finishing as the top individual with a 35. Cardinal Riley Sterry took third.
Boys soccer
Holmen 2, Eau Claire North 1: Elliot Gannon equalized for the Huskies in the 56th minute, but Holmen got a goal in the 83rd to secure the victory.