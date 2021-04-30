Immanuel Lutheran softball earned a dramatic sweep of Augusta on Friday, first winning in extras and then on a walkoff after the Beavers forced a tie in the top of the inning. A pair of 2-1 finishes keep the Lancers perfect at 4-0.
Caylee Koenig drove home the game-winning run in Game 1 from second on a single, and Kari Wales ended Game 2 with a hit past the center fielder with the bases loaded. Sisters Faith and Hannah Kazemba earned the victories in the circle, with both going the distance.
Wisconsin Rapids 10-13, Eau Claire North 3-0: The Huskies fell victim to a doubleheader sweep in nonconference play. In both games, Wisconsin Rapids jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Mattie Haller had a hit and a walk in game two for North.
Elk Mound 9, Stanley-Boyd 0: Izzy Hollister was nearly untouchable from the circle. She struck out 17 in a complete game shutout for the Mounders, scattering three hits. She also drove in two runs at the plate.
Thorp 13, Greenwood/Loyal 3: The Cardinals got four RBIs from Izzy Haas, who went 3 for 4 at the plate, and three from Brianna Horn, who went 2-4, in a six-inning game.
Blair-Taylor 13, Cochrane-Fountain City 0: Lindsay Steien drove home four runs while batting 4-4 with a home run and a double. Abby Thompson earned the win in the circle and hit a triple, driving in a pair.
Baseball
Eau Claire Memorial 10, Wausau West 0: The Old Abes bashed 17 hits in five innings in a season-opening victory. Carson Windeshausen and Luke Erickson both went 3 for 3 for Memorial. Vincent Trapani earned the victory on the hill, striking out four and allowing no hits in two innings of work.
Altoona 9, Menomonie 7: Evan Gustafson doubled home a run in the fifth inning to break a 6-6 tie, a lead the Rails would not give up the rest of the way. Dyllan Bauer drove in three runs and scored two himself on a 3-for-3 day, while Gustafson, Trent Cornell and Logan Lau each drove in one. CJ Varsho earned the win on the mound.
Treysen Witt took the loss for Menomonie but went 2 for 4 at the plate with an RBI.
Immanuel Lutheran 12, Augusta 2: Christian Schaller was a prefect 2 for 2 with a double and a triple, helping drive in three runs for the Lancers. Jonah Mueller also drove in three on a 2-for-3 day, while Immanuel as a team ended the game in four innings.
Fall Creek 10, Owen-Withee 0: The Crickets exploded for seven runs in the first inning to help end the game early after five. Brandon Jaenke earned the win on the mound after pitching four hitless innings. Owen-Withee mustered just one hit overall.
Luke Olson and Nate Sorensen each had a pair of RBIs for Fall Creek, while Parker Coach knocked in one on a 3-for-4 night.
Cadott 11, Colfax 6: Dylan Davis was unstoppable at the plate for the Hornets, going 3 for 3 with a double, home run and five RBIs. Nelson Wahl put in a strong outing on the mound for the Hornets, allowing one run and striking out seven in four innings to notch the win. He also homered at the plate.
Elk Mound 7, Stanley-Boyd 5: The Mounders stayed unbeaten by defeating the Orioles in their season debut. Aidan Balts had two RBIs for Elk Mound, while Sam Roder earned the win with seven strikeouts in five innings. He allowed two runs, but neither were earned.
Westby 3, McDonell 2: The Macks scored two runs in the seventh inning but could not complete the comeback. Noah Hanson and Eddie Mittermeyer each had an RBI.
Hayward 13, Osseo-Fairchild 6: The Thunder got off on the wrong foot in their season opener, allowing seven runs in the first inning. Brice Shimon and Garrett Loesel each had a double for Osseo-Fairchild.
Boys golf
Bloomer Invitational: Baldwin-Woodville's Isaac Welle finished fifth with a 77 as the top local. St. Croix Central and Osceola tied for the team victory.