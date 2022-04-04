Abby Thompson pitched a five-inning no-hitter in the Blair-Taylor softball team’s 10-0 win over Osseo-Fairchild on Monday.
Thompson struck out six and walked one in the no-hitter. She added two hits, including a double, at the plate to help her own cause. The Thunder only reached base on the walk in the third inning, and never got past first base.
Lindsay Steien went 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs for the Wildcats, who improved to 2-0 this season. She ended the game with her triple in the bottom of the fifth.
Baseball
Regis 10, Cumberland 3: The Ramblers scored four times in the first inning and never looked back. Zander Rockow had two hits — a double and a triple — in addition to stealing a pair of bases. Sam Knickerbocker drove in a pair of runs with a double in the first inning.
Patrick Callaghan earned the win, holding the Beavers to one run across four innings on the mound.
Mondovi 6, Durand 2: Andrew Rud went 3 for 4 with a double and a triple to boost the Buffaloes to a Dunn-St. Croix Conference victory. Hunter Sandberg picked up the win on the mound with five frames of work. Mondovi broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Gunnar Hurlburt doubled for the Panthers.
Osseo-Fairchild 8, Blair-Taylor 0: Spencer Osmonson struck out seven and scattered four hits across 5.1 innings of work for the Thunder. Osseo-Fairchild did all of its scoring between the fourth and sixth innings.
Zach Rosman had two hits and drove in three runs for the Thunder. Cain Fremstad doubled for the Wildcats.
Arcadia 2, Eleva-Strum 1: Justin Becker gave the Cardinals a one-run lead with an RBI single in the fourth, but they couldn’t hold on. Arcadia scored twice in the fifth to rally for the victory.
Boys tennis
La Crosse Logan 5, Regis 2: Alex Erickson won at No. 1 singles and Alessio Komro and Eli Henrickson took the No. 3 doubles match for the Ramblers. The Rangers won the other contests.