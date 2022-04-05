Samantha Shaffer tallied a hat trick in the first half as the Regis/McDonell girls soccer team blanked Arcadia 7-0 on Tuesday in Eau Claire.
Shaffer struck in the 12th, 32nd and 33rd minutes to secure her hat trick before halftime. She also assisted a goal.
Annabelle Schroeder, Alison Haag, Amber Adams and Colleen Callaghan also scored for Regis/McDonell.
Chippewa Falls 2, Holmen 1: Grace Ritzinger and Haley Mason did the scoring as the Cardinals doubled up the Vikings. Kadi Diallo added an assist for the Cardinals.
Cameron Hagen made 11 saves in net to pick up her first victory as a goalie. Chippewa Falls improved to 2-0 on the season.
Softball
Blair-Taylor 16, Immanuel Lutheran 0: The Wildcats got another no-hitter a day after Abby Thompson pitched one. This time Lindsay Steien put up a zero in the hits column, striking out four in a three-inning no-hitter.
Steien had three hits at the plate for Blair-Taylor, as did Chloe Wagner. Wagner hit two doubles and a triple. Thompson drove in three runs.
Fall Creek 18, Altoona 1: Sophie Johnson knocked three hits, including a double and a triple, to drive in a pair of runs in the Crickets’ victory. Averie Barka, Karley Harriman and Hannah Herrem had two RBIs each for Fall Creek. Sam Olson got the win with four innings pitched.
Augusta 13, Eleva-Strum 1: Sam Winsce struck out 15 batters for the Beavers, helping them defeat their Dairyland Conference foe. Kennedy Korger, Addison Engstrom and Aubrey Korger all drove in two runs for Augusta.
Boys tennis
Menomonie 6, Eau Claire North 1: The Mustangs swept the four singles matches, including a 6-0, 6-0 win by Isaac Johnson. The No. 3 doubles team of Grant Patenaude and Bennett Haslow won for the Huskies.
Menomonie 7, Altoona 0: Joey Leipnitz had a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles to highlight a sweep for the Mustangs.