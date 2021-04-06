Eau Claire Memorial senior Emily Herman closed out her prep diving career on a high note Tuesday.
Herman posted a score of 400.50 at the WIAA’s alternate fall girls swim and dive state meet in Waukesha, good for a fifth-place finish.
It was an improvement of 11 spots from Herman’s state meet debut in 2018, when she took 16th.
Herman highlighted a solid day for Old Abes divers on Tuesday. Junior Teagan Marum scored a 362.25 to take ninth place for Memorial, and fellow junior Maddie Weber’s 348.60 was good for 11th place.
Eau Claire North junior Veronica Westom posted a score of 283.30 to take 14th place.
The state meet closed out the alternate fall season in girls swimming and diving. The Eau Claire area did not have any swimmers competing at state.
Girls swim and dive was the first sport to reach the conclusion of the alternate fall season.
Boys soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 12, Sparta 0: Jared Nunez scored two goals and tallied four assists to lead the Old Abes in a game called after the 60th minute.
Mason Sherman scored a hat trick for Memorial, and Joey Moua added two goals of his own. Daken Welch had a goal and two assists.
The Old Abes held Sparta to one shot on goal and improved to 3-2 on the season.
Volleyball
Eau Claire North 3, La Crosse Logan 0: The Huskies cruised in the first set and held on in the final two for a sweep.
North won the first set 25-13, the second 25-20 and the third 25-21.
Individual statistics were not reported.