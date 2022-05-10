Calley Olson was dominant in the circle as the Bloomer softball team swept a doubleheader from McDonell to clinch the Western Cloverbelt Conference title on Tuesday.
Olson pitched a pair of complete games as the Blackhawks won 9-0 and 6-1. It put Bloomer at 13-0 in the conference with one game left to play. Second-place Fall Creek has two losses, meaning the Blackhawks cannot be caught atop the league.
Olson struck out 18 in Game 1 and 15 in Game 2. She also hit a home run in each game for Bloomer. Laikyn Maidment added a homer of her own in the second game.
Olson threw a one-hitter in the first game. Josie Witkowski had a pair of hits for the Macks in the second game.
Chippewa Falls 14, River Falls 0: It was a familiar story for the Cardinals, with Hannah Aldrich and Lakken McEathron teaming up for a no-hitter. The duo has thrown several this season. They struck out 11 batters to do it against the Wildcats. Madisyn Bauer homered for Chi-Hi, and four other Cardinals knocked two hits each.
It helped the unbeaten Cardinals close in on the Big Rivers title. Chi-Hi is 11-0 in the league, three games ahead of second-place New Richmond with three games left to play.
Augusta 3, Pepin/Alma 2: Kennedy Korger blasted a walk-off home run to center field, giving the Beavers a wild win over the Eagles. The game was tied 2-2 before Korger ended it with a solo shot. Samantha Winsce earned the win in the circle, striking out 12 batters across seven innings.
New Richmond 4, Menomonie 0: The Mustangs couldn't solve Kennedy Joachim, who pitched a complete game two-hitter for the Tigers. She struck out nine.
Hudson 4, Rice Lake 0: The Warriors couldn't get a run off Sydney Gabriel, who pitched a complete game shutout. She struck out eight.
Fall Creek 10-12, Osseo-Fairchild 0-1: The Crickets swept the Thunder with help from a big day at the plate. Sophie Johnson and Kennedy Tumm bashed three hits each in Game 1, and Sam Olson homered. Riley Nicks followed with a three-hit showing in Game 2.
Mondovi 4, Glenwood City 0: A day after pitching a no-hitter against the Hilltoppers, Abby Johnson picked up right where she left off. She threw a complete game two-hitter with 10 strikeouts for the Buffaloes.
Durand 16, Colfax 7: Katie Bignell had four hits and Josie Weinzirl drove in four runs as the Panthers beat the Vikings in a slugfest. Madi Kilboten added three hits for Durand.
Boys golf
Big Rivers meet: Eau Claire Memorial continued to stay atop the league, shooting a 144 to win another meet. Parker Etzel carded a 34 to tie for first place individually, and Will Schlitz tied for third with a 35 for the Old Abes.
Eau Claire North's Steffen Larson, Rice Lake's Davin Hauck and Memorial's Cole Fisher were part of a tie for fifth.
Girls soccer
Chippewa Falls 2, Rice Lake 1: Haley Mason and Ella Gehl did the scoring as the Cardinals doubled up the Warriors. Kadi Diallo had an assist for Chi-Hi, and Mallory Colle made six saves in goal.
Baseball
Eau Claire North 5, River Falls 4: The Huskies scored twice in the top of the seventh to rally past the Wildcats. They scored both runs with two outs. Jonah Hanson hit an RBI single to tie it, and Gabe Richardson added an RBI hit to put North ahead. Roscoe Rennock added two RBIs in the victory for North.
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Menomonie 1: Luke Erickson tallied three hits, including two doubles, as the Old Abes got past the Mustangs. Dylan O'Connell chipped in with two hits for Memorial, and earned the win with six effective innings on the mound.
Chippewa Falls 4, New Richmond 3: The Cardinals trailed 3-1 after three innings, but scored three times across the final two frames for a comeback win. Liam Brennan drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the top of the seventh. He finished with two RBIs.
Regis 16, Cadott 4: The Ramblers remained unbeaten this season behind a seven-RBI day from Caden Weber. He had three hits, including a double and a home run. Zander Rockow added three RBIs for Regis.
Baldwin-Woodville 7, Altoona 4: Sam Hush pitched five strong innings and Masen Werner knocked three hits as the Blackhawks defeated the Rails. Colin Boyarski had two doubles and finished with three hits for Altoona. Ben Kuenkel and CJ Varsho added two hits each.
Hudson 6, Rice Lake 2: Elliot Nolin had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run for the Warriors. They couldn't muster much more damage against Owen Weadge though. He pitched 6.2 solid innings for the Raiders.
Bloomer 7-4, McDonell 0-2: Jay Ryder pitched a complete game shutout in Game 1 for the Blackhawks, and Zeke Strand followed with five standout innings in the rematch. Keegan Yohnk totaled five hits across the doubleheader, with two doubles.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12, Ladysmith 7: Eric Taft had a big day, earning the win on the mound while tallying two hits and three RBIs as a hitter. He was one of five Bulldogs with a multi-hit game.
Track and field
Mondovi Invite: The host captured both the boys and girls team titles in dominant fashion. The Buffaloes girls got individual wins from Ava Gray (100-meter and 300-meter hurdles), Caitlyn Stadter (800 and 1,600), Paige Everson (400), Morgan Clark (high jump), Jaden Pavelski (pole vault), Josie Hulke (triple jump), Amber Lund (discus) and Emily Van Riper (shot put).
Winners for the Mondovi boys were Daniel Palubicki (100), Evan Gray (110 and 300 hurdles), Landon Clark (800 and 1,600), Maddox Larson (200), Dustin Mohler (long jump and triple jump) and Jarod Falkner (shot put).
St. Croix Central Invite: Kendall Hagness won three sprint titles for the Durand girls, taking first in the 100, 200 and 400. Parker Schneider won the boys 1,600.
Altoona's Greta Peterson won the girls 800 and Jacob Koehler won the triple jump.
Boys tennis
New Richmond 6, Eau Claire North 1: Isaac Lashley and Blake Bembnister picked up the Huskies' sole win at the dual. The doubles team won 6-2, 6-2.