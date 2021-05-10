Abby Johnson was untouchable in the circle on Monday.
The junior pitched a no-hitter in the Mondovi softball team's 5-0 win over Colfax, striking out 15 in a dominant seven-inning performance.
The only way the Vikings got on base was with a couple of walks and errors.
The Mondovi defense only needed to make six outs. Johnson took care of the rest herself.
Emily Nelson and Izzy Johnson both tallied a pair of hits for the Buffaloes.
Anna Geissler was strong in the circle for the Vikings. She worked all seven innings and allowed just two earned runs with 10 strikeouts.
Immanuel Lutheran 17-17, Eleva-Strum 0-1: Emma Miller was a perfect 6 for 6 on the day, driving in six runs for the Lancers in a doubleheader sweep. Faith Kazemba drove in six runs across the two games, including four in Game 1. Immanuel Lutheran collected 34 hits in total.
Augusta 18, Stanley-Boyd 1: Clarisse Tepaske went 3 for 4 and drove in five runs to boost the Beavers past the Orioles. Addison Engstrom and Samantha Winsce added three RBIs each for Augusta.
Elmwood/Plum City 3, Elk Mound 1: The Wolves won despite being outhit 7-3. Maggie Glaus had a pair of hits and RBIs for Elmwood/Plum City, while Hannah Larson went 3 for 3 for the Mounders.
Boys golf
Cloverbelt meet: McDonell/Regis won the title at Eau Claire Golf & Country Club, sweeping the top three spots individually. Andrew Bauer won medalist honors by carding a 77, and teammates Isaac Petersilka (83) and Ben Biskupski (84) were close behind in second and third.
Carter Grill (eighth, 93) also placed in the top 10, along with Altoona's Jon Sabani (tie for ninth, 94) and Fall Creek's Brock Laube (tie for ninth, 94).
Dairyland meet: Eleva-Strum's Nick Higley won the nine-hole meet, finishing with a 37 to get atop the field. He lifted the Cardinals to the team title, as they held off Cochrane-Fountain City by six strokes.
Eleva-Strum's Riley Sterry and Independence's Gabe Rombalski tied for third by both shooting a 45.
Track and field
Dairyland Central meet: The Independence/Gilmanton girls took second place, while the Whitehall boys were the runners-up. Alma/Pepin swept both team titles.
Ziy Conner (100-meter hurdles), Gracie Rombalski (100), Marta Saldana Lopez (800) and Alanna Severson (pole vault and triple jump) all won individual events for the Indees.
Kevin Carroll (1,600), Jonathan Thorn (400 and triple jump), Joaquin Rodriguez (200), Cristobal Aguilar (long jump) and Ben Mohan (high jump) were individual winners for the Norse boys.
Dr. H.A. Schulz Invitational: Flambeau's Kristen Lawton swept the 400- and 800-meter races. Teammates Dalton Lebal (discus) and Ari Brost (high jump) also won events.
Baseball
Immanuel Lutheran 5, Eleva-Strum 1: Jonah Mueller did it all for the Lancers. The junior worked five hitless innings on the mound, striking out 12. He helped out his cause at the plate, too, knocking two hits and three RBIs. Diego Gutierrez went 1 for 3 with a double for Eleva-Strum, driving in the Cardinals' lone run in the seventh.
Bloomer 5, Stanley-Boyd 1: Jay Ryder threw a complete game with nine strikeouts for the Blackhawks to earn the victory. He held the Orioles to four hits and walked none. Ethan Rothbauer went 3 for 3 with a double to lead the Blackhawks' offense. Carter Vait had two hits for Stanley-Boyd.
Boyceville 5, Spring Valley 0: Braden Roemhild drew a bases-loaded walk to break a scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth, and Trett Joles followed with a grand slam for the Bulldogs to put the game out of reach. Walker Retz slammed the door in the bottom of the seventh. Joles finished 3 for 4, and Michael Bauer hit two doubles for the Cardinals.
Mondovi 9, Colfax 4: The Buffaloes stormed back from a two-run deficit, scoring seven runs in the top of the seventh inning. The outburst was highlighted by Austin Remington's three-run home run. Tanner Marsh also homered in the win for Mondovi, and struck out 10 on the mound.
Cumberland 26, Prairie Farm 2: Gavin Prinsen and Isaiah Patrin both knocked three hits and three RBIs for the Beavers. Walker Wissbroecker drove in three runs of his own.