The Regis boys tennis team continued its hot start to the season on Tuesday.
The Ramblers won three duals to capture the title at an invitational in Osceola, improving to 6-0 on the season.
Regis defeated Osceola 6-1, Superior 5-2 and Amery 6-1.
Singles players Alex Erickson and Alex Nunez won all three of their matches without dropping a set, while all three Ramblers doubles teams did the same.
Zach Laber went 2-1 at No. 3 singles.
The Ramblers have won six straight to start the season. Saturday’s win over Superior gave coach Kyle Seyer his 100th career victory.
Eau Claire Memorial 5, Hudson 2: The Old Abes won the Nos. 2-4 singles matches, and took the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles matches to win the Big Rivers dual. All of Memorial’s victories came in straight sets. Bennett Kohlhepp only dropped one game at No. 3 singles, and Evan Birkholz won all but two games at No. 2 singles.
Boys golf
Big Rivers meet: Chippewa Falls’ Bryce Elkin carded a 35 to earn medalist honors in Rice Lake, but Eau Claire Memorial captured the team title by holding off Hudson by one stroke.
Ben Christenson (36) tied for second place individually to lead the Old Abes. Rice Lake’s Braeden Resnick also tied for second.
Will Schlitz (37), Cole Fisher (38) and Liam Sather (38) all finished in the top 10 for Memorial. Chippewa Falls’ Aiden McCauley (37) tied for fifth.
Cloverbelt meet: McDonell/Regis continued its run of dominance over the conference, winning another team title and producing another medalist.
For the second consecutive day, Andrew Bauer won the tournament. He shot a 36 on Tuesday to win in Marshfield. All of McDonell/Regis’ golfers shot a 45 or better.
Stanley-Boyd’s Isaac Brenner took second with a 40. Altoona’s Jon Sabani tied for third with a 42, and Cadott’s Cole Sopiarz tied for fifth at 43 with McDonell/Regis’ Isaac Petersilka.
Baseball
Eau Claire North 2, Chippewa Falls 1: Andrew Milner spun a gem on the mound, holding the Cardinals to three hits while striking out nine in a complete game.
Sam Feck’s RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning to put North ahead 2-0 proved to be the difference, as Chi-Hi plated its lone run in the seventh on Brady Johnson’s RBI single.
Regis 9, Osseo-Fairchild 3: Mason Kostka drove in a pair of runs and Blayde Lecher was strong on the mound, allowing just one run in five innings, to back the Ramblers to their sixth win of the year. Regis is unbeaten at 4-0 in the Western Cloverbelt.
Rice Lake 2, Eau Claire Memorial 1 (9 inn.): The Warriors won in walk-off fashion, with the winning run coming in on an error in the bottom of the ninth. They had forced extra innings by scoring one run in the bottom of the seventh. Matt Juza pitched 7.1 innings for Rice Lake, allowing just one run and striking out seven. Luke Erickson had two hits for the Old Abes, and Vincent Trapani pitched three scoreless frames.
Ashland 2, Menomonie 1: Reed Styer took a tough-luck loss for the Mustangs, pitching 6.2 strong innings. He held the Oredockers to one earned run on five hits while striking out 10, but his offense couldn’t give him a boost. Ashland scored twice in the fifth inning to take the lead.
McDonell 7, Altoona 5: With the game tied at five, the Macks pushed across two runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead for good. Noah Hanson homered and drove in two for McDonell in addition to pitching a complete game, while Ethan Goulet had three hits. Evan Gustafson homered for the Rails.
Fall Creek 6, Stanley-Boyd 1: Brandon Jaenke knocked three hits in five trips to the plate for the Crickets, who took the lead they wouldn’t relinquish in the second inning. Lucas Costley pitched 4.2 shutout innings for Fall Creek to earn the win. Logan Burzynski had two hits for the Orioles.
Thorp/Gilman 14, Cadott 5: Gavin Boie went 3 for 5 with a triple and four RBIs to lead his team to victory. He earned the win on the mound with 3.1 solid innings of work too. Gavin Tegels had three hits, including two doubles, for the Hornets.
Bloomer 5, Spooner 3: Cole Schwab threw 5.2 innings on the mound, holding the Rails to three runs while fanning eight to give Bloomer its eighth consecutive win. Keegan Yohnk went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Blackhawks offensively.
Northwestern 17, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7: The Tigers scored seven runs in the top of the sixth to overturn a 4-2 deficit, and added eight more in the seventh. Oscar Hernandez had two hits and drove in two runs for the Bulldogs.
Softball
Chippewa Falls 22, Eau Claire Memorial 0: Madisyn Bauer and Makenna Johnston tallied four RBIs each as the Cardinals won in Big Rivers play. Madyson Baker drove in three runs of her own for Chi-Hi. Maddy Schwendinger had the Old Abes’ sole hit.
McDonell 4-12, Altoona 0-7: Maggie Craker was the winning pitcher in both games of a doubleheader sweep for the Macks, and homered at the plate in Game 1. Morgan Wirtz went 5 for 5 with four RBIs in Game 2 for McDonell. Daydrean Henrichs had four hits across both games for the Rails.
Rice Lake 7, River Falls 6: Hailey Repka knocked a home run and Adrianna Young hit two doubles as the Warriors edged the Wildcats. Micaela Walters added three hits to the cause.
Osseo-Fairchild 22-13, Regis 0-1: The Thunder swept a doubleheader from the Ramblers, winning Game 1 in three innings and the nightcap in five frames.
Fall Creek 16-7, Stanley-Boyd 5-3: Sam Olson had a massive day for the Crickets, going 5 for 9 with three doubles, a homer and seven RBIs in the doubleheader. Sierra Close had five hits across the two games to lead the Orioles.
Bloomer 10, Spooner 0: Calley Olson pitched a six-inning complete game for the Blackhawks, striking out 12 in a shutout effort. Tori Jenneman, Emily Kuehl and Karley Rada all had two hits to pace the Bloomer offense.
Augusta 12, Melrose-Mindoro 0: Samantha Winsce held the Mustangs to two hits while striking 10 in a shutout from the circle. Bella Kewin drove in three runs for the Beavers, and Kennedy Korger added two RBIs of her own.
Blair-Taylor 10, Alma Center Lincoln 0: Abby Thompson couldn’t be solved in the circle. The Wildcats pitcher struck out eight in four innings and scattered two hits while walking none.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 11, Flambeau 1: Izzy Clark struck out 13 batters to boost her team to victory. She scattered two hits in six innings of work.
Girls soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 3, Rice Lake 1: Elli Hudacek broke a 1-1 tie in the 52nd minute and scored again to give the Old Abes cushion in their third victory of the season. Abigail Wall opened the scoring for the team, while Addison Fritz made 13 saves in net.
Kallahan Bowman scored for the Warriors.
Eau Claire North 3, Chippewa Falls 3: Haley Mason’s free-kick goal in the 89th minute completed a huge comeback for the Cardinals to salvage a draw. The Huskies ran out to a 3-0 lead on goals by Tatia Tillery, Marissa Mannhardt and Emily Hatleli before Chi-Hi stormed back. Samantha Perlberg got the Cardinals on the board first, and Mason scored twice in the final 30 minutes to earn the tie.
Track & Field
Mondovi Quad: The Buffalo girls defended home turf, while Spring Valley prevailed on the boys side.
Cadott Invitational: The Bloomer girls helped stop a Glenwood City sweep, besting the Hilltoppers by 12 points in the team standings. The Glenwood City boys finished on top with a 14-point advantage on Clear Lake.