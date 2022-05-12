It's been smooth sailing for the unbeaten Chippewa Falls softball team so far this spring. On Thursday, the Cardinals began seeing the fruits of their labor.
Chippewa Falls clinched the Big Rivers Conference championship with a 12-0 win over River Falls at Casper Park. The Cardinals moved to 12-0 with two games left to play, and second-place Eau Claire North and New Richmond have three losses each.
Hannah Aldrich and Lakken McEathron held the Wildcats to one hit in the circle. They teamed up to strike out 13.
Four different Cardinals had two-hit games. Basia Olson and Emme Bergh both doubled and drove in two runs. Olivia Bero hit two sacrifice flies to also bring home a pair for Chi-Hi.
New Richmond 7, Menomonie 3: Brooklyn Swanepoel pitched a complete game for the Tigers and struck out eight. She held the Mustangs to four hits.
Hudson 8, Rice Lake 0: Nancy Avila-Alcaraz was the only Warrior who had much success against the Raiders' pitching. She went 2 for 3 with a double. That accounted for half of Rice Lake's hits.
McDonell 8, Osseo-Fairchild 5: McDonell scored four times in the top of the seventh to overturn a 5-4 deficit. Becca Baier went 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs to pace the Macks. Rhiannon Prudlick knocked home three runs for the Thunder.
Cadott 12, Regis 1: Laken Ryan hit a pair of doubles and Eva Enestvedt homered in the Hornets' Western Cloverbelt win. Cadott scored all 12 of its runs across the first two innings. Lily Walker had two hits for Regis.
Elk Mound 18, Glenwood City 1: Hannah Larson tallied four RBIs and Chloe Dummer added three of her own as the Mounders picked up a Dunn-St. Croix win. McKenna Diermeier hit a double and a triple for Elk Mound.
Mondovi 4, Boyceville 1: Abby Johnson was a strikeout machine for the Buffaloes. She fanned 15 batters for the Buffaloes and held the Bulldogs to four hits in a complete game.
Durand 20, Elmwood/Plum City 10: In a game which featured 30 runs, 28 hits and 18 errors, the Panthers doubled up the Wolves. Regan Prissel drove in four runs for Durand, and Katie Bignell and JJ Harschlip were close behind with three each.
Cochrane-Fountain City 5-3, Augusta 1-8: The Beavers rallied in the second game to salvage a split in the doubleheader. Emma Lee went 3 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs across the two games for Augusta.
Independence/Gilmanton 12, Loyal 7: Aubrie Pronschinske totaled three hits and drove in three runs to help the Indees win in nonconference play. Lydia Evans pitched a complete game from the circle.
Boys golf
Rice Lake Invitational: Eau Claire Memorial produced the top three individuals and took home the team title at the 19-team meet. Will Schlitz was the medalist after carding a 68. Teammates Parker Etzel (70) and Cole Fisher (71) took second and third, respectively.
Hudson was the runner-up, River Falls placed third and Eau Claire North was fourth. Steffen Larson shot a 76 to tie for eighth for the Huskies and Caden Sutter's 77 put him tied for 10th.
Dunn-St. Croix meet: Durand won the team title with help from three players who tied for first individually. Simon Bauer, Shane Prissel and Logan Weissinger all shot 43s, tying with Colfax/Elk Mound's Zane Brice for medalist honors. Colfax/Elk Mound, the host, took second place.
Girls soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 3, Rice Lake 2: Grace Kern had a goal and an assist as the Old Abes edged the Warriors. Molly LoRusso and Teagan Marum added goals for Memorial.
Track and field
Intracity Invite: Eau Claire Memorial won both the boys and girls titles, holding off Eau Claire North and Altoona. The girls totaled 346 points and the boys were close behind with 307.5.
The Old Abes girls did particularly well in the individual track events, winning five of eight races. They also won three of four relays. Grace Knapp won both the pole vault and the 300-meter hurdles.
The Memorial boys, meanwhile, stood out in the field events. They took first in four of the six.
Eau Claire North dominated the shot put and discus, with Saraya Davis winning both for the girls and Dan Otto doing the same for the boys.
Heart O' North meet: Chetek-Weyerhaueser won the boys meet, while Cameron took first on the girls side.
Lawson Davis had a huge day for the Bulldogs boys, winning four events: 110 hurdles, high jump, long jump and triple jump. Ashton Kummet added three wins for Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, taking first in the 100, 200 and 400 to sweep the sprint events. Owen Hamholm (1,600 and 3,200) also won a pair of events.
Sydney Leschisin (800), Lauren Pearson (high jump) and Taylor Severt (long jump) all had individual wins for the Cameron girls.
Baseball
Eau Claire North 9, River Falls 2: The Huskies rode a dominant start from Jalen Pascal, who pitched six scoreless innings and struck out eight. Jonah Hanson and Gabe Richardson had three hits each to power the North lineup.
Eau Claire Memorial 2, Menomonie 0: The Old Abes won a pitchers' duel between Roman Trapani and Treysen Witt. Trapani pitched six scoreless frames and struck out 13 Mustangs to earn the win. Witt fanned 11 Abes across 6.2 innings, but took the tough-luck loss.
Hudson 13, Rice Lake 8: The Warriors scored seven times across the final two innings, but it wasn't enough to make up a big deficit. Easton Stone homered for Rice Lake and Alex Belongia added two RBIs.
Regis 5, Osseo-Fairchild 4: The Ramblers needed to rally from a 4-0 deficit to stay unbeaten, and did so with five unanswered runs. The Thunder went up by four in the second inning, but Regis completed its rally with three runs in the sixth. Mason Kostka hit the go-ahead single and Zander Rockow drove in three runs for Regis. Spencer Osmonson had a pair of RBIs for the Thunder.
Immanuel Lutheran 5, Whitehall 3: Christian Schaller was big on the mound and at the plate for the Lancers. He struck out 10 across 4.2 innings of work as a pitcher, and as a hitter he went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.
Bloomer 10, Thorp 0: Keegan Yohnk threw six shutout innings and struck out 11 to boost the Blackhawks. He held the Cardinals to three hits. Marcus Harelstad knocked a pair of hits for Bloomer, and three players tallied two RBIs apiece.
Cadott 6, Stanley-Boyd 2: The Hornets broke a 2-2 tie with four runs in the top of the seventh. Tristan Drier drove in the go-ahead run for the Hornets with a single. Warren Bowe pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts and added four RBIs as a hitter.
Mondovi 10, Boyceville 0: Hunter Sandberg pitched a complete game shutout for the Buffaloes. Meanwhile, Austin Remington and Easton Ashwell both doubled and drove in three runs to power the offense. Andrew Rud added three hits, including a two-bagger.