Seventeen teams entered the fray on Thursday at Turtleback Golf Course in Rice Lake. But no challenger could take down Eau Claire Memorial.
The Old Abes boys golf team continued its scorching-hot spring, winning the team title at the Rice Lake Invite. Memorial shot a 299 collectively, holding off runner-up Hudson by 14 strokes.
Ben Christenson led the Old Abes, carding a 72 individually to tie for second along with Rice Lake’s Braeden Resnick. Hudson’s Bennett Swavely was the medalist with a 69.
All of Memorial’s golfers finished in the top 10, with all five shooting a 78 or better.
Will Schlitz (75) took fourth place, followed by Cole Fisher and Liam Sather (76) in a tie for fifth. Parker Etzel (78) tied for 10th along with Chippewa Falls’ Brett Elkin.
Fellow Chi-Hi golfer Aiden McCauley tied for 18th with an 81. Eau Claire North’s Steffen Larson finished in the top 25, scoring an 82 to tie for 21st.
Rice Lake took fifth in the team standings.
Dairyland at Alma/Pepin: Eleva-Strum claimed the team title, backed by first and second-place finishers Nick Higley and Riley Sterry.
Baseball
Immanuel Lutheran 10, Independence/Gilmanton 0: Christian Schaller pitched a six-inning no-hitter for the Lancers, striking out 13 and walking one in a dominant performance. He chipped in offensively too, knocking a double and a home run. Britten Rutz added three hits for Immanuel Lutheran.
Eau Claire North 10, Chippewa Falls 8 (8 inn.): Roscoe Rennock’s squeeze bunt gave the Huskies the lead in the eighth inning, and Chad Kron added another with an RBI single. The Cardinals had stormed back from down 8-5, scoring three times in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.
Henry Wilkinson went 4 for 4 with three RBIs to power the Huskies, who remain unbeaten at 10-0, and Cole Bakkum added three hits. Gavin Goodman had three hits for Chi-Hi.
Rice Lake 6, Eau Claire Memorial 4: The Warriors scored five times in a pivotal third inning to go ahead 6-0.
Both Nolan Rowe and Easton Stone doubled and drove in a pair for Rice Lake. Dylan O’Connell pitched well for Memorial, striking out 10 in four innings, but was a victim of six unearned runs. Campbell Kapanke was 2 for 2 for the Old Abes.
Regis 4, Fall Creek 0: Cole Selvig worked 5.2 scoreless innings on the mound for the Ramblers, striking out 12 and holding the Crickets to five hits. Caden Weber gave Regis the lead with a two-RBI single in the second inning, and Mason Kostka hit a two-run home run in the fifth. Brandon Jaenke threw well for the Crickets, working six innings while giving up two earned runs and striking out seven.
Altoona 5, Stanley-Boyd 3: Dyllan Bauer was strong on the mound for the Rails to earn the win, throwing six innings while holding the Orioles to four hits and one run. He also rapped three hits at the plate, while Evan Gustafson drove in a pair of runs. Tyler Krizan doubled for the Orioles.
Menomonie 9, Baldwin-Woodville 3: The Mustangs earned their first victory of the season behind a huge day from Brigs Richartz, who hit a grand slam as part of a 4 for 5 day at the plate. The St. Thomas commit also doubled. Treysen Witt got the win with five solid innings on the mound.
Thorp/Gilman 9, McDonell 5: The Cardinals scored seven times in the bottom of the first to take a commanding lead, and held on from there. Jack Syryczuk went 3 for 3 with a triple for Thorp/Gilman, and four others added two hits apiece. Tanner Opsal was 4 for 4 with three doubles for the Macks.
Osseo-Fairchild 17, Cadott 8: Garrett Koxlien did it all for the Thunder, collecting four hits at the plate and pitching a complete game on the hill. Parker Gehrmann added three hits and drove in three runs, and Brice Shimon doubled twice. Dylan Davis was 3 for 4 for the Hornets.
Boyceville 6, Elk Mound 0: Jacob Granley worked five scoreless innings and struck out eight to power the unbeaten Bulldogs in a battle of Dunn-St. Croix contenders. Connor Sempf knocked a pair of hits and drove in two runs for Boyceville.
Mondovi 15, Glenwood City 5: Wyatt Falkner knocked four hits in four trips to the plate to lead the Buffaloes, who had 16 hits collectively. Andrew Rud went 3 for 4 and earned the win with 5.2 innings on the mound.
Whitehall 9, Eleva-Strum 2: Brayden Lisowski pitched a complete game three-hitter for the Norse, and Aidan Sonsalla went 4 for 4 offensively. Carter Gunderson had a double and two RBIs for the Cardinals.
Bloomer 15, Cameron 0: The Blackhawks limited the Comets to one hit. Jack Strand earned the victory with three scoreless innings. Jay Ryder had three hits, and Ethan Rothbauer homered for Bloomer.
St. Croix Falls 11, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0: Twelve errors led to nine unearned runs for the Bulldogs, an obstacle too great to overcome. Brennan Lentz doubled for Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.
Cochrane-Fountain City 20, Alma Center Lincoln 0: Andrew Bissen and Wyatt Seibel teamed up to no-hit the Hornets in five innings. They struck out nine batters and walked five.
Softball
Chippewa Falls 7, Eau Claire Memorial 1: Hannah Aldrich’s complete game three-hitter powered the Cardinals past the Old Abes. She struck out seven. Madyson Baker hit a pair of doubles for Chi-Hi, and Basia Olson drove in four runs. Callie Berg had a hit and an RBI for Memorial.
Fall Creek 24, Regis 3: Catrina Cline and Samantha Olson drove in five runs apiece to lift the Crickets in Western Cloverbelt action. Becky Hutchison added three hits for Fall Creek. Emma Wahl was 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Regis.
Immanuel Lutheran 5-3, Independence/Gilmanton 0-2: The Lancers swept a doubleheader, highlighted a 3-2 win in Game 2. Claire Schierenbeck’s three-run homer in the first inning made the difference in that one. Faith Kazemba pitched a complete game shutout with seven strikeouts in Game 1.
McDonell 14, Thorp 3: Morgan Wirtz went a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate with a trio of RBIs and four runs scored for the Macks, while Josie Witkowski drove home four with a home run. Maggie Craker earned the win in the circle while also scoring a pair of runs on a 2-for-3 day.
Altoona 10, Stanley-Boyd 0: The Rails scored in all but one of the six innings played, backed by two-RBI showings from Rylee Spindler and Dydrean Henrichs. Ally Wagner pitched three innings of one-hit ball, striking out three.
Rice Lake 16, River Falls 6: Adrianna Young and Jackie Solum both homered in the victory for the Warriors. Micaela Walters went 3 for 5 with a triple and three RBIs, and three players tallied two RBIs apiece.
Cadott 6, Osseo-Fairchild 4: Cadott scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to break a 4-4 tie. Olivia Goodman, Lauryn Goettl and Morgan Moldrem all tallied two hits for the Hornets, and Goodman stole three bases. Rhiannon Prudlick had two hits for the Thunder.
Durand 4, Colfax 3: The Panthers rallied from a three-run deficit, eventually scoring twice in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead. Joslin Carothers’ RBI single put Durand ahead. She also earned the win in the circle with a complete game. Madisyn Kilboten was 3 for 3 with two doubles for the Panthers, while McKenna Shipman was 2 for 3 for the Vikings.
Glenwood City 6, Mondovi 2: Maddie Oehlke earned the victory for the Hilltoppers, pitching a complete game while striking out 10. She also came up with three hits at the plate.
Augusta 10, Alma/Pepin 0: Samantha Winsce dominated in the circle, striking out 13 and walking none in a complete game shutout. Clarisse TePaske and Jordin Guntner had two hits apiece to boost the Beavers’ offense.
Bloomer 4, Cameron 0: Emily Kuehl pitched a complete game four-hitter, striking out 10 Comets to secure the win. She also went 2 for 4 at the plate, and Tori Jenneman added a home run for Bloomer.
Track and field
Onalaska Quint: Altoona’s Ayden Darnell and Cody Riechers won the boys 1,600-meter and 3,200 races, respectively. On the girls side, Mercedes Romo won the 1,600.
Cameron Invite: Lucas Anderson (400 meters) and Danielle Latz (high jump) both won events for Bloomer.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Invitational: The hosts took second in the boys team standings, led by victories in three of the four relays and a pair of wins from Ashton Kummet in the sprint events.
Girls soccer
Hayward 1, Regis/McDonell 0: Anna Allen made 11 saves in net for the Saints, but Hayward’s goal in the 64th minute was decisive. Regis/McDonell forced Hayward to make seven saves.
Assumption 6, Altoona/Fall Creek 0: The visitors shut out Altoona/Fall Creek in a Mid-Western Wisconsin Conference match.
Boys tennis
Regis 4, New Richmond 3: The Ramblers swept all three doubles matches and Alex Erickson won at No. 1 singles, clinching the dual for Regis. The doubles teams of Jack Merrick/Anderson Lowry and Jude Multhauf/Hank Axelrod won in straight sets, and Noah Helms/David Haselwander won a three-setter.