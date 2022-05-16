The Durand boys golf team won the Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship on Monday in Spring Valley.
The Panthers shot a collective 354 to win the league crown. Logan Weissinger was the medalist with an 82, and teammate Simon Bauer shot an 83 to help the Panthers sweep the top two spots. Shane Prissel took fourth for Durand.
Glenwood City took second place, led by a third-place finish from Gabe Knops individually. Colfax/Elk Mound was third, with a low score from Christian Ebert, who shot 94 to take fifth.
Baseball
St. Croix Falls 2, Regis 0: Brendan Olson pitched a no-hitter to give the Ramblers their first defeat of the season. He struck out 13 hitters and walked two. Regis dropped to 13-1 on the year.
Cadott 8, Osseo-Fairchild 6: The Hornets scored four times in the first inning and didn’t look back. Warren Bowe worked 5.2 innings on the mound for Cadott. He struck out 12. Tristan Drier knocked a pair of hits to lead the offense.
Bloomer 11, Somerset 5: Jack Strand hit two doubles and Connor Crane added a double and a triple in the Blackhawks’ win. Both hitters drove in three runs. Jay Ryder worked 5.2 strong innings on the mound.
Elk Mound 10, Colfax 5: Ethan Johnson bashed four hits and Kamron Diermeier knocked three of his own in a strong day for the Mounders’ bats. Kaden Russo added a homer for good measure.
Mondovi 19-2, Elmwood/Plum City 2-0: Austin Remington and Jackson Blair drove in three runs each in the Buffaloes’ first win, and Hunter Sandberg pitched a complete game shutout in the rematch to sweep the doubleheader. Easton Ashwell had three hits in the first game for Mondovi.
Boyceville 11, Durand 1: Dawson McRoberts went 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs to pace the Bulldogs. Tyler Dormanen drove in three runs of his own, and Chase Hollister pitched a complete game.
Whitehall 10, Independence/Gilmanton 0: Brayden Lisowski pitched a one-hitter, throwing all five innings for the Norse. He struck out three. Isaac Skoyen homered for Whitehall, and Aidan Sonsalla and Brock Sluga had two hits each.
Softball
La Crosse Logan 18, Eau Claire Memorial 5: The Old Abes couldn’t overcome a 13-run second inning from the Rangers. Memorial outhit Logan though, knocking 13 hits. Emma Winkler had two hits and drove in three runs, and Mikayla Beglinger added two hits and two RBIs.
Stanley-Boyd 18, Regis 7: Emme Felmlee knocked in five runs to lead the Orioles, who scored 11 times in the bottom of the first. Mallory Eslinger added three hits for Stanley-Boyd, and Tina Benson drove in two runs.
St. Croix Central 13, Altoona 3: Teagan Giebel doubled and drove in two runs for the Rails, but they couldn’t keep up with the Panthers. St. Croix Central scored seven times across the first three innings.
Blair-Taylor 11, Augusta 0: The Dairyland champion Wildcats wrapped up an unbeaten season in conference play. Lindsay Steien did a bit of everything, pitching a complete game one-hitter with 14 strikeouts while driving in five runs to lead the offense. Blair-Taylor finished 18-0 in the Dairyland.
Athens 9, Cadott 5: The Hornets got two hits each from Elly Eiler and Morgan Moldrem, but couldn’t complete a late rally. Athens led 7-0 before Cadott plated four runs in the sixth inning and another one in the seventh.
Girls soccer
Hudson 5, Eau Claire North 2: Four second-half goals allowed the Raiders to pull away from the Huskies. They scored them all in a span of 12 minutes. Abbey Liddell and Katlyn Grant each scored a goal for North, and Hallie Steinmetz had two assists.
Somerset 10, Altoona/Fall Creek 0: Amelia Pederson made 12 saves in net for the Rails, but a strong Somerset team pulled away with seven goals in the second half.