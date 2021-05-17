With his team needing a run to avoid extra innings, Connor Sempf stepped up to the plate in a big way.
Sempf blasted a walk-off, two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to keep Boyceville unbeaten with a 6-4 win over Mondovi on Monday.
He drove the shot to deep center field and over the fence to get his team celebrating. Boyceville is the top-ranked team in Division 4 and sits at 9-0.
Sempf had two of Boyceville’s three hits on the day. Tanner Marsh took a tough-luck loss for the Buffaloes, giving up just two hits and one earned run while striking out 10 in 6.1 innings. He also homered at the plate.
Immanuel Lutheran 1, Melrose-Mindoro 0 (8 inn.): Ryan Zimmerman’s walk-off double in the bottom of the eighth provided the only scoring of the day and sent the Lancers home with a win. Christian Schaller put in a masterful start for Immanuel Lutheran, striking out 11 in 6.2 scoreless frames, but took a no-decision.
McDonell 13, Osseo-Fairchild 12: The Macks rallied from a 10-6 deficit by scoring six times in the bottom of the fourth. Chase Berg and Eddie Mittermeyer both doubled as part of two-hit days for McDonell, and Mittermeyer drove in three runs. Wyatt Ramseier was 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs for the Thunder.
Bloomer 10, Altoona 1: Ethan Rothbauer had a huge game for the Blackhawks, working five innings of one-hit baseball on the mound while driving in five runs at the plate. Keegan Yohnk added three hits for the Blackhawks, who have won 10 straight games.
Spring Valley 8, Colfax 0: Michael Bauer pitched a complete game shutout with 13 strikeouts to boost the Cardinals. Brayden Wolf and Connor Ducklow both had two hits to pace Spring Valley’s offense, while Drew Gibson tallied two knocks for the Vikings.
Athens 22, Cadott 2: The Bluejays threw a five-inning no-hitter against the Hornets. Cadott drew five walks, but couldn’t find a hit in the defeat.
Softball
Osseo-Fairchild 6, Augusta 5: Trailing 5-0 heading to the bottom of the fifth inning against Augusta, the Thunder stormed back with six runs in the final three frames. They clinched the victory on a walk-off single to left field by Katie Skoug. She finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Lacy Frase and Taylor Gunderson added two hits each for Osseo-Fairchild. Clarisse TePaske drove in two runs for the Beavers.
Colfax 12, Spring Valley 11: Mallory Field’s walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh sent the Vikings home victorious. Colfax rallied from an 11-10 deficit in the final inning, with Ella Peterson’s sacrifice fly tying the game before Field ended it. Jada Anderson homered for the Vikings, while Charli Vanasse had three hits for the Cardinals.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12, Regis 8: Emma Sather and Olivia Schofield both homered to lift the Bulldogs to victory. Madeleine Schofield added three hits, including two doubles, and drove in four runs. Emma Wahl had two hits for the Ramblers, including a triple.
Somerset 8, Altoona 3: A six-run fourth inning made the difference for Somerset. The Rails couldn’t overcome six errors defensively. Altoona got a pair of hits from Kennedi Camastral and a triple from Rylee Spindler in the defeat.
McDonell 14, Columbus Catholic 4: Morgan Wirtz had a career day at the plate, finishing 4 for 4 with a double, home run and five RBIs for the Macks. Josie Witkowski added four hits and three RBIs of her own, and Kennedy Willi chipped in with three hits. Kait Ortmann earned the win with a complete game in the circle.
Durand 7, Elmwood/Plum City 5: The Panthers handed the Wolves their first defeat of the season behind a complete game performance from Joslin Carothers. Madisyn Kilboten tripled and drove in two runs at the plate. Anna Blanford was 3 for 3 with a double, home run and three RBIs for Elmwood/Plum City.
Cadott 9, Athens 3: Makenna Barone struck out 13 as part of a complete game victory for the Hornets. Offensively, Calli Bremness powered the charge with three hits in three trips to the plate, including a double.
Girls soccer
Eau Claire North 8, Medford 0: The Huskies grabbed their first win of the season behind two goals apiece from Tatia Tillery and Abbey Liddell. Ava Berg added a goal and an assist for North, and Emily Hatleli had two assists. Halle Steinmetz, Hannah Ingram and Claire Gannon also scored.
Boys tennis
Medford 5, Regis 2: The doubles teams of Anderson Lowry/Jack Merrick (No. 1) and David Haselwander/Noah Helms (No. 2) earned the Ramblers’ two victories. Both came in straight sets.