The Eau Claire North baseball team has returned to the top of the Big Rivers Conference for the first time since 2018. All that's left to be decided is if the Huskies will be alone in their perch.
North clinched at least a share of the Big Rivers title with a 7-0 victory over Hudson on Thursday in Hudson. The victory pushed the Huskies to 11-2 in the conference with only one game remaining on their schedule. Given that every other team has at least three losses, the Huskies are guaranteed to at least tie for first place.
North can clinch the league crown outright when it hosts Rice Lake next Tuesday.
Jalen Pascal and Henry Wilkinson formed a tandem on the mound to shut out the Raiders on Thursday. Pascal pitched four strong innings and struck out nine. Wilkinson threw three scoreless innings in relief to wrap up the the share of the league title.
Tyler Mooney and Roscoe Rennock had three hits each for North. The Huskies broke the game open late, scoring six times across the final three innings.
The victory gave North coach Bob Johnson his 300th career win.
River Falls 2, Menomonie 0: Treysen Witt was solid in six innings on the mound, but the Mustangs couldn't give him any offense to work with. Witt struck out seven and held the Wildcats to five hits.
Trey Mensing's 3-for-3 day at the plate was a bright spot for Menomonie.
Ashland 3, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0: The Bulldogs pitched well but couldn't get any run support against the Oredockers. Ashland limited Chetek-Weyerhaeuser to one hit and tallied 12 strikeouts.
Osceola 6, Baldwin-Woodville 1: The Blackhawks outhit the Chieftains 9-8, but couldn't turn those hits into enough runs. Ty Fink, Masen Werner and Trenton Veenendaal all had two hits for Baldwin-Woodville.
Boys tennis
Middle Border Championships: For the 13th consecutive season, the Regis boys tennis team is atop the Middle Border Conference.
The Ramblers won the league crown for the 13th straight season on Thursday in River Falls. They've finished first every year dating back to 2009, with the exception of the canceled 2020 season.
Softball
De Soto 10, Eleva-Strum 0: The Cardinals were blanked in the opening round of the Division 5 playoffs. Grace Clark struck out five in the circle for Eleva-Strum. It was the only playoff game in the Leader-Telegram's coverage area that wasn't postponed or suspended on Thursday.
Fall Creek 11, Neillsville 0: Kennedy Tumm and Lexi Gustafson knocked three hits and two RBIs apiece in the Crickets' victory. Sophie Johnson added two hits, including a home run. Sam Olson and Hannah Herrem also had multi-hit games, and Olson pitched a complete game shutout in the circle.
Girls soccer
Eau Claire North 3, Superior 0: The Huskies did all of their scoring in the second half to pull away from the Spartans. Abbey Liddell, Hallie Steinmetz and Sydni Schindler all scored for North. Katlyn Grant and Leah Nelson added assists. Ella Peterson made four saves to post a shutout in goal.
Boys golf
Heart O' North Championship: Northwestern won the league crown for the fifth consecutive season. Ladysmith was the runner-up, shooting a collective 355. Keegan Steckel led the way with a 79.