A six-run third inning made the difference as the Altoona baseball team stayed unbeaten with a 6-2 win over Arcadia on Monday.
It was the Rails’ ninth victory this season. Colin Boyarski knocked three hits and Evan Gustafson drove in two runs for Altoona.
Kyle Rasmussen earned the victory across four innings of work on the mound.
Rice Lake 5, Menomonie 3: Matt Juza threw a complete game to boost the Warriors to a Big Rivers victory. He struck out seven Mustangs and limited them to six hits. Easton Stone was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Elliot Nolin added two hits, including a double, and knocked home two runs. Treysen Witt was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Menomonie.
Bloomer 13, Unity 3: Keegan Yohnk had three hits and two RBIs, and Jay Ryder and Zeke Strand drove in two runs each for the Blackhawks. Colin Crane was solid in relief on the mound, working four scoreless innings with eight strikeouts.
Mondovi 3, Spring Valley 0: Austin Remington and Hunter Sandberg teamed up to one-hit the Cardinals. Remington was the winning pitcher after logging five scoreless innings with eight strikeouts. Sandberg pitched the final two frames. Andrew Rud tripled and finished 2 for 4 to lead the Buffaloes’ lineup.
Boyceville 8, Colfax 5: Ira Bialzik batted in three runs for the Bulldogs, and Chase Hollister hit a double and a triple. Kade Anderson drove in two runs for Colfax.
Elk Mound 6, Durand 4: The Mounders built a 6-0 lead and held off a late push from the Panthers. Jerome Delikowski hit a pair of doubles and finished 4 for 4 with two RBIs. Avery Kaanta earned the win with five innings on the mound. Ethan Fedie drove in two runs for Durand.
Elmwood/Plum City 15, Glenwood City 3: The Wolves turned a one-run deficit into a 12-run lead by scoring 13 times in the bottom of the fourth. Jarrod Pelzel had three hits and Travis Seipel and Payton Kopp each drove in three runs.
Barron 7, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 1: Braden Wirth was strong in 4.2 innings of work, striking out eight while holding the Bulldogs scoreless with two hits. He added two hits and an RBI at the plate. Mason Ecklor led all batters with three hits and three RBIs for Barron.
Track and field
Cadott Invite: The hosts won the girls meet, while Augusta secured the boys team title.
Jaycee Stephens (100-meter hurdles), Lucy Lindeman (400 and discus) and Julia Selacek (pole vault) all had individual wins for the Cadott girls. Ben Dickinsen (100, 400 and long jump), Levi White (110 hurdles) and Dalton Robinson (high jump) were victorious for the Augusta boys.
Durand’s Parker Schneider ran the boys 800-meter in one minute, 54.82 seconds, and continues to shave time off his state-championship winning performance in the event last spring.
Softball
Chippewa Falls 19, Rice Lake 0: The Cardinals threw their third consecutive no-hitter, with Hannah Aldrich and Lakken McEathron teaming up again to put a zero in the hit column. Aldrich pitched the first two innings and struck out five, while McEathron closed the door in the bottom of the third.
Madisyn Bauer and Basia Olson drove in four runs each for Chi-Hi, and Olivia Bero hit a home run.
Fall Creek 8, Eau Claire Memorial 2: Sam Olson pitched a complete game for the Crickets, allowing only one earned run in the victory. Sophie Johnson paced the offense with three hits and two RBIs. Jada Allen hit a solo home run for the Old Abes.
Elk Mound 8, Durand 1: McKenna Diermeier did it all for the Mounders, smashing a pair of home runs at the plate and striking out 14 in a complete game from the circle. She held the Panthers to three hits, matching that total herself offensively. Morgyn Hallum added a pair of hits for Elk Mound.
Madisyn Kilboten had two of Durand’s three hits, including a double.
Pepin/Alma 6, Independence/Gilmanton 3: Hillari Klopp went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, but the Indees ultimately came up a bit short against the Eagles.
Cumberland 4, Barron 2: Orion Thompson pitched a two-hit complete game for the Beavers. She struck out five in the victory.
Boys tennis
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Menomonie 0: The Old Abes won each match in a Big Rivers dual. The closest matches came in the top flights, where Bennett Kohlhepp won 7-5, 6-3 in singles and Jackson Sailing/Gavin Sorensen won 7-5, 6-2 in doubles.
New Richmond 7, Chippewa Falls 0: The Tigers swept a Big Rivers dual. The most competitive match was at No. 2 doubles, where Elijah Gefke and Grant McLean held off Zandy Slowiak and Jack Hedinger 6-3, 6-3.