The Regis baseball team kept Osseo-Fairchild out of the hit column on Thursday.
Ramblers pitchers Cole Selvig and Patrick Callaghan combined to throw a five-inning no-hitter in Regis' 10-0 win in Eau Claire. Selvig worked the first four innings, striking out nine, while Callaghan pitched a perfect fifth.
It was the first no-hitter for Regis since 2017.
Selvig also went 3 for 3 with a home run at the plate, and Mason Kostka added three hits of his own. Sam Knickerbocker drove in four runs for Regis (8-3, 6-2).
Immanuel Lutheran 8, Pepin/Alma 7: Daniel Hein's walk-off single in the seventh completed a furious rally for the Lancers. Trailing 5-1, Immanuel Lutheran plated six runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead. Pepin/Alma scored once in both the sixth and seventh to tie the game before Hein ended it. Jonah Mueller had two hits, including a double, for the Lancers.
Fall Creek 4, Stanley-Boyd 3 (8 inn.): Luke Olson sent a hard grounder to right field to bring home Lucas Costley, giving the Crickets a walk-off win in extra innings. Carter Vait hit an RBI double in the top of the seventh for the Orioles to force extras. Olson finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Vait drove in two runs for the Orioles.
Bloomer 9, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 3: Jack Strand knocked three hits, including a double and a home run, to push the Blackhawks past the Bulldogs. Keegan Yohnk earned the win and had two hits offensively in Bloomer's 12th consecutive victory.
Elk Mound 8, Colfax 4: Ryan Bohl knocked home three runs and earned the win on the mound in a well-rounded showing for the Mounders. Ethan Johnson added two hits and two runs for Elk Mound. Hunter Rebak doubled for the Vikings.
Thorp/Gilman 12, Cadott 2: After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning, Thorp/Gilman scored 12 unanswered runs to grab the Western Cloverbelt victory. Logan Kroeplin and Ayden Webster had two hits apiece for the Cardinals.
Melrose-Mindoro 5, Eleva-Strum 4: The Cardinals' rally came up just short. They trailed 5-3 entering the seventh inning and loaded the bases without making an out, but could only bring home one run. Justin Julson had two hits and an RBI.
Cochrane-Fountain City 14, Augusta 2: Cashton Leslin, Tristan Erdman and Zander Harris all had two hits for the Beavers, but the Pirates surged with eight runs across the first two frames.
Spring Valley 19, Glenwood City 2: Charlie Maier went 4 for 5 with a double and four RBIs to lead the Cardinals. Carter Deppa added a pair of doubles as part of a three-hit performance.
Independence/Gilmanton 20, Alma Center Lincoln 2: The Indees scored nine times in the first inning to pull away. Jackson Konter rapped a couple of doubles to lead the team at the plate.
Softball
River Falls 5, Eau Claire Memorial 3: The Old Abes' rally came up a bit short after falling behind 5-0. Jada Allen homered and Kaylee Marcon doubled for Memorial. Both had two hits.
Chippewa Falls 6-4, Marshfield 4-7: The Cardinals and Tigers split a nonconference doubleheader. Hannah Aldrich earned the win in Game 1 for the Cardinals, pitching a complete game with seven strikeouts. Madyson Baker homered at the plate. Mykle Buhrow hit a pair of doubles, one in each game.
Immanuel Lutheran 12, Pepin/Alma 1: The Lancers did all of their scoring in the first inning, blowing the game open right away. Emma Miller, Kari Wales, Faith Kazemba and Claire Schierenbeck each tallied two hits to power the charge.
Bloomer 14, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 4: Calley Olson belted two home runs in the Blackhawks' win. She drove in two runs. Tori Jenneman added a home run of her own for Bloomer, and Emily Kuehl hit two doubles. Delaney Zwiefelhofer had three hits for the Blackhawks (12-2). Madison Haas had a pair of hits for the Bulldogs, and Madeleine Schofield knocked home two runs.
Elk Mound 5, Colfax 0: McKenna Diermeier struck out 12 in a complete game shutout. She scattered two hits over the course of seven innings, and matched the Vikings offensively with two hits of her own. Anna Geissler took a tough-luck loss, with all five of the Mounders' runs coming across as unearned runs. She struck out eight.
Neillsville 6, Cadott 5 (8 inn.): The Hornets fell in walk-off action in nonconference play. Laken Ryan had a double and two RBIs for Cadott, and Meadow Barone added two hits.
Blair-Taylor 23, Whitehall 0: Chloe Wagner pitched a four-inning no-hitter, striking out six. She also hit a double and triple at the plate. McKenna Boe doubled and homered for the Wildcats.
Cochrane-Fountain City 7, Augusta 2: Brianna Krueger and Mersaydez Wolfe both doubled as part of 2 for 3 days for the Beavers, but they couldn't take down the Pirates.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 10, Bruce 0: Izzy Clark was strong again in the circle, holding the opposition to one hit while striking out 10. Grace Harycki and Micki Galster had two hits each.
Track and field
Mauston meet: Altoona won the girls team title, getting individual victories from Mercedes Romo (800-meter and 1,600-meter), Leah Saeger (3,200), Radiance Hohman (high jump), and Olivia Shalley (long jump and triple jump). Joey Ludy (400) and Cody Riechers (3,200) were winners for the Altoona boys.
Cooper Nichols (100 and 200), Jade Fredrickson (100) and Michael Karlen (long jump) won events for Stanley-Boyd.
Bloomer Invitational: Alexa Post (200 and long jump), Danielle Latz (high jump), Lucas Anderson (800) and Anders Michaelsen (1,600) all won events for the host Blackhawks. Rebecca York (100 and 300 hurdles), Ashton Kummet (200), Liam Tschumperlin (400) and Joseph Jensen (pole vault) all won individually for Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.
Colfax Quad: Glenwood City swept the boys and girls team titles. The Hilltoppers boys excelled in the field events winning four of the six. The girls won every relay they entered.
Girls soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 3, Chippewa Falls 1: The Old Abes broke a 1-1 tie with Kayla Sorensen's go-ahead goal in the 7th minute. They added an insurance score when Annika Skolos found the back of the net two minutes later. Memorial outshot the Cardinals 42-4, but Mallory Colle made 22 saves in net for Chi-Hi to keep her team in it. Haley Mason scored in the first minute for Chippewa Falls, and Tessa Ross answered in the 11th minute.
Hudson 7, Eau Claire North 0: Ella Peterson made five saves in goal for North and Kami Quade added four of her own, but Hudson came out on top. The Raiders scored four times in the first half and three times after half.
Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia 2, Regis/McDonell 1: Saige Peterson scored the game-winning goal off a deflection in the 88th minute to defeat the Saints. Lexi Ridenour knotted things up at 1-1 when she scored in the 69th minute for Regis/McDonell. Peterson scored both goals for the visitors.
Boys golf
Cloverbelt meet: McDonell/Regis took first place again, continuing its strong play in the league. Andrew Bauer led the way, earning medalist honors with a 35. Ben Biskupski was the runner-up after scoring a 38.
Fall Creek's Jack Thomson tied for fourth, carding a 43. Cadott took second place as a team, 19 shots behind McDonell/Regis.