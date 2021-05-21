Brooklyn Sandvig couldn't be beaten on Friday.
The Chippewa Falls sophomore won every event she entered at the Old Abe Track and Field Invitational in Eau Claire, sweeping all four in a dominant day.
Sandvig was the champion in the 100-meter, 200-meter, 400-meter and the long jump. Her time of 56.95 seconds in the 400 broke the Chi-Hi school record, which she previously set.
Rice Lake's Trinity Roberts won three events: the triple jump, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.
Eau Claire North's Aubrie Ecker won the 800, and teammate Katie Rassbach won the 3,200. Memorial's Jill Heth won the 1,600.
North's Hannah Tylee (high jump) and Saraya Davis (shot put) also won events.
On the boys side, the hosts swept the short-distance sprint events along with the distance runs. Ricky Spencer won the 100 and 200, Anson Wallace won the 400, Ben Young took the 1,600 and Scout Stokes won the 3,200.
Chippewa Falls' Brayden Warwick was the victor in both of the hurdles events. Memorial's Reagan Hub took titles in the long jump and high jump. North's Dan Otto won the discus and shot put.
Baseball
Stanley-Boyd 7, Regis 5: Brett Kroeplin and Logan Burzynski both doubled twice for the Orioles, and Tyler Krizan added three hits and three RBIs in the victory. Ben Boda and Cole Selvig both went 2 for 4 with a double for Regis.
Fall Creek 14, Cadott 0: Luke Olson drove in three runs on two hits to push the Crickets to victory. Lucas Costley earned the victory with four innings of work. Nelson Wahl was 2 for 2 for the Hornets.
Softball
Chippewa Falls 9-9, Wisconsin Rapids 6-7: Madyson Baker had four hits in Game 1 and three Cardinals homered in Game 2 to lift Chi-Hi to a sweep. Emme Bergh, Paige Steinmetz and Camryn Fjelstad all hit home runs for the Cards.
Stanley-Boyd 6, Regis 5: Ashly Zastrow pitched a complete game and held the Ramblers to five hits to earn the win. Tina Benson had two hits and drove in a run for the Orioles. Ally Leis drove in three of Regis' runs.
Altoona 8, Thorp 0: Ally Wagner dominated in all phases of the game for the Rails. In the circle, she pitched a complete game one-hitter with 12 strikeouts. At the plate, she was 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs. Averie Varsho added three hits for Altoona.
McDonell 8, Osseo-Fairchild 3: Maggie Craker pitched a complete game in the circle and homered at the plate to lift the Macks. Morgan Wirtz added two hits and two RBIs. Brooke McCune had two hits and knocked home a run for the Thunder.
Fall Creek 3, Cadott 0: Sam Olson struck out seven as part of a complete game. She held the Hornets to two hits. Olson also went 2 for 4 at the plate.
Augusta 4, Independence/Gilmanton 1: Samantha Winsce limited the Indees to three hits in a complete game for the Beavers. She struck out five. Brianna Krueger drove in three runs to lead Augusta offensively.