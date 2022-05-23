Eau Claire Memorial leads the team standings after the sub-sectional round of the Division 1 boys tennis postseason on Monday.
The Old Abes sit in first place with 24 points after the first round of action at Menard YMCA Tennis Center. Memorial qualified for sectionals in each flight. Several Old Abes players didn’t drop any games in sub-sectional play.
Menomonie also had several sectional qualifiers with a strong showing on Monday. Joey Leipnitz punched his ticket to sectionals at No. 1 singles, and all three of the Mustangs doubles teams reached the next round. Menomonie is third in the team standings, only behind Memorial and Hudson.
Eau Claire North’s top doubles team of Isaac Lashley and Blake Bembnister also clinched its spot at sectionals with a 6-0, 6-0 win over a team from Superior.
Sectionals are set for Wednesday at Menard YMCA Tennis Center. The team champion will qualify for the team state tournament, while individuals will have a chance to reach the individual state meet.
Track and field
Hudson regional: Brooklyn Sandvig won four regional championships for Chippewa Falls. She finished first in the 100-meter, 200-meter, 400-meter and long jump. Ava Krista also brought home a title for the Cardinals, placing first in the triple jump. The Chi-Hi girls were the regional runner-up behind Hudson.
The Menomonie boys were nearly unbeatable in the field events, winning them all except the throws. Jayden Williams was a three-time regional champion, finishing first in the high jump, long jump and triple jump. Josh Boyette won the pole vault. The Mustangs boys finished second in the team standings, only behind New Richmond.
Eau Claire North dominated the boys and girls throwing events. Saraya Davis swept the girls shot put and discus, while Dan Otto did the same for the boys.
Menomonie’s Isabella Jacbosen won a pair of regional titles, sweeping the 1,600 and 3,200 for the Mustangs. Teammate Emma Mommsen was the high jump champion.
Chippewa Falls’ Brayden Warwick was also a two-time regional champion. He won both boys hurdles events.
The Eau Claire Memorial boys did well in distance events, with Parker Dewey (800) and Will Sylvester (1,600) both winning titles. Chippewa Falls’ Lukas Wagner was the 3,200 champion.
The boys and girls 4x800 relay produced two local winners. Memorial won the girls event and Chippewa Falls took the boys title.
Mondovi regional: Fall Creek won regional championships in the boys and girls meet, continuing a strong run of success this spring.
The Cricket girls won every relay event, a driving force in their championship. Jenna Anders added titles in the 800 and 1,600. Samantha Bann took the high jump championship and Samantha Spencer won the triple jump.
Soren Johnson won both the shot put and discus titles to power the Fall Creek boys, while Kael Sanfelippo was the 400 champion. The Crickets also won the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
Mondovi’s Dustin Mohler swept the boys long jump and triple jump. Evan Gray won both hurdles events for the Buffaloes.
Baldwin-Woodville regional: The Baldwin-Woodville girls were the regional runner-up behind wins from Anna Fritts (100 hurdles), Janessa Karau (200), Bekah Luckwaldt (800), Adison Wilde (1,600) and Anna Jordt (shot put).
Bloomer had a pair of champions in Alexa Post (long jump) and Isabel Rubenzer (triple jump).
Stanley-Boyd’s Teagen Becker was the high jump champion. Elk Mound’s Aleya Hadenfeldt won the 100.
In the boys meet, Altoona’s Joey Ludy brought home the 400 championship. Stanley-Boyd had winners in Cooper Nichols (200) and Zack Boes (pole vault). Bloomer’s Anders Michaelsen won the 800. Elk Mound won a relay.
Softball
Durand 8, Stanley-Boyd 6: The Panthers moved on in the Division 3 playoff bracket behind three hits each by Katie Bignell, Joslin Carothers and Olivia Breidung. Taylor Abramson added two RBIs for Durand. Emily Brenner had three hits in defeat for the Orioles.
Durand takes on second-seeded Baldwin-Woodville on Tuesday.
Elmwood/Plum City 11, Regis 4: The seventh-seeded Wolves got past the 10th-seeded Ramblers in a game that was postponed from Thursday. Elmwood/Plum City will take on No. 2 Boyceville in the Division 4 regional semifinals on Tuesday.
Brookwood 8, Augusta 2: The Beavers trailed 6-2 when the game was suspended on Thursday, and couldn’t make up ground when it resumed Monday. They fell to the ninth-seeded Falcons in the Division 4 bracket.
Baseball
Elk Mound 10, Colfax 0: A complete game one-hitter by Kaden Russo helped the Mounders clinch the Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship. Russo struck out 10 across five innings, ensuring Elk Mound will finish alone atop the league standings.
Avery Kaanta and Lucas Johnson had two hits each for the Mounders.
Regis 18, Cadott 1: The Ramblers finished an undefeated season in the Western Cloverbelt, the program’s first unblemished mark in league play since 1989. Sam Knickerbocker and Zander Rockow had three hits each for the Ramblers, who broke the game open with a 13-run third inning.
Altoona 10, Somerset 0: Logan Lau pitched a complete game shutout for the Rails, who earned their 18th victory of the season. Four batters knocked two hits for the Altoona offense. Colin Boyarski, CJ Varsho and Riley Wiggins had two RBIs each.
Neillsville 6, Osseo-Fairchild 4: The Warriors scored four times in the bottom of the fifth to overturn a 4-2 deficit and defeat the Thunder. Spencer Osmonson had a double and two RBIs for Osseo-Fairchild.
Baldwin-Woodville 9, Ellsworth 3: Sean Van Someren hit two doubles and a home run as the Blackhawks rallied for victory. Ellsworth led 3-0 after two frames, but Baldwin-Woodville scored nine unanswered runs to win.