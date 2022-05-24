The Eau Claire North baseball team stands alone atop the Big Rivers Conference.
The Huskies clinched the outright conference title with a 6-3 win over Rice Lake on Tuesday at Carson Park. North rallied from a 3-0 deficit, scoring twice in the fifth and four times in the sixth to wrap up the league title.
Jack Kein had three hits, including a double, and drove in a pair for the Huskies. Jonah Hanson added a pair of hits. It was North's 19th win of the season.
Matt Juza had three hits for Rice Lake, including a pair of doubles.
Eau Claire Memorial 7, New Richmond 2: Dylan O'Connell fanned nine Tigers across five innings on the mound, and four Old Abes had multi-hit games. Jack Redwine drove in a pair of runs.
River Falls 4, Chippewa Falls 2: The Cardinals couldn't solve Keenan Mork, who held them to three hits in 6.2 innings of work. He struck out 12.
Hudson 7, Menomonie 0: The Raiders scored twice in the first inning and never looked back. They got nine strikeouts from Owen Weadge, who pitched five innings.
Regis 12, Athens 2: Sam Knickerbocker hit a double and a home run, finishing with three hits for the Ramblers. He drove in four. Mason Kostka added three hits of his own, Patrick Callaghan pitched a complete game.
Elk Mound 7, Mondovi 3 (12 inn.): The Mounders won a marathon by scoring four times in the top of the 12th inning. Three players had two-hit games for Elk Mound, while two did for Mondovi.
Stanley-Boyd 7, Owen-Withee 6: Logan Burzynski and Breckin Burzynski had two hits each as the Orioles held on. Storm Tiry doubled and drove in three runs.
Cochrane-Fountain City 12, Augusta 4: Samuel Harris had three hits and two RBIs for the Beavers, but they couldn't keep up with the Pirates.
Boys golf
Hudson regional: Eau Claire Memorial earned a Division 1 regional title, defeating the field by 22 strokes. The Old Abes shot a collective 294, led by medalist Will Schlitz. He carded a 72, and teammate Cole Fisher took second with a 73. Four Old Abes finished in the top five.
Eau Claire North's Carter Lee was an individual qualifier for sectionals after tying for 12th. Chippewa Falls' Brody Markert (tied for 16th) and Zach LeMay (tied for 19th) are also moving on.
Black River Falls regional: McDonell/Regis cruised to a Division 2 regional championship, winning by 22 shots. Josh Brickner was the medalist with a 78, and Andrew Bauer tied for third with Bloomer's Jonah Bleskacek and several others with an 84.
Bloomer took third place to advance to sectionals. Durand had three individual qualifiers in Logan Weissinger (87), Shane Prissel (88) and Simon Bauer (89).
Cadott regional: The hosts clinched a Division 3 regional title, holding off second-place Osseo-Fairchild by nine strokes. Jacob Ackley led the charge, shooting an 86 to share medalist honors with Osseo-Fairchild's Ian Vold. Peter Weir (tied for sixth) and Ethan Foldy (ninth) also placed in the top 10 for the Hornets.
Glenwood City and Eleva-Strum are also moving on to sectionals as teams. Individually, Fall Creek's Jack Thomson and Hayden Vining and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser's Bryce Killoren and Conner Hanson are all moving on. All four finished in the top nine individually.
Webster regional: Ladysmith won a Division 3 regional championship for the second straight year, beating the rest of the field by 21 strokes. Dane Prohaska ran away with the individual title, with his 81 outpacing second place by eight strokes. Cumberland's Leighton Stouffer and Cameron's Kooper Mense also qualified for sectionals.
Tomahawk regional: Rice Lake's Davin Hauck carded an 80 to take seventh place individually. That was enough to punch his ticket to Division 2 sectionals.
Barron regional: Barron's Kasey Zurn tied for third place with a 76 to advance to sectionals. Baldwin-Woodville's Chase VanRanst is also moving on, shooting a 79 to take the final individual qualifying spot.
Cochrane-Fountain City regional: Whitehall took fourth place to book their ticket to the sectional round. Keanu Estenson shot an 84 to tie for fifth place.
Hurley regional: Flambeau advanced to sectionals as a team by taking fourth place. Parker Schneeberg led the Falcons by tying for 12th.
Boys tennis
Regis sub-sectional: Altoona and Regis are tied atop the team standings after having several athletes each qualify for sectionals.
Regis has two representatives heading to sectionals in singles and doubles. Alex Erickson (No. 1) and Alessio Komro (No. 4) qualifier in singles, while Jude Multhauf/Hank Axelrod (No. 1) and Eli Henriksen/Spencer Gehling (No. 3) did the same in doubles.
All three of Altoona's doubles teams advanced to sectionals, with Xai Her/Tyler Goodwin, Matteo Caserta/Manuel Aguilar Del Peso and Brenden Bauman/Braxton Lang all moving on. Top singles player Dan Harris also clinched a spot at sectionals.
West Salem sub-sectional: Baldwin-Woodville sent several players on to sectionals. Michael Krinke (No. 1) did the job in singles, while Sam Sykora/Caleb Lokker (No. 1) and Tyler Smigla/Gus Kroening (No. 2) are moving on in doubles.
Girls soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 4, Chippewa Falls 0: Greta Steines notched a pair of goals as the Old Abes pulled away after halftime. Tessa Ross and Ella Herman also scored for Memorial, which did all of its scoring in the second half.