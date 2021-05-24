Ryan Bohl did everything he could Monday to make sure everyone got home in a timely manner.
The Elk Mound pitcher put on a stellar display of efficiency, needing just 77 pitches to no-hit Dunn-St. Croix rival Mondovi in a 2-0 victory. He struck out eight while walking just three, helping the Mounders complete a seven-inning victory in just an hour and 20 minutes.
He got all the run support he’d need with two Mounders runs in the second inning. Avery Kaanta went 2-3 with an RBI and Ethan Johnson went 2-4 with a run as Elk Mound moved to 9-2 overall and 7-2 in conference play.
Altoona 10, McDonell 3: Evan Gustafson drove in three runs with a booming home run, while Trent Cornell drove in a pair on a 1-for-1 day for the Rails. Andy Schmid was solid on the mound, allowing just three hits in four innings of work to help the home team prevail in a game shortened by rain. Altoona improved to 7-2 in Western Cloverbelt play.
Immanuel Lutheran 20, Augusta 7: The Lancers scored 18 runs in the final four innings, making the most of nine hits to pull away. Ryan Zimmerman went 3 for 4 at the plate, while Paul Schierenbeck had a pair of hits. Austin Williams earned the win on the mound.
Softball
Altoona 8, Eau Claire Memorial 0: The Rails earned a victory against a larger school in nonconference action backed by four strong innings in the circle from Ally Wagner, who allowed just two hits, and strong days at the plate from Rylee Spindler, Kennedy Trippler and Brittany Klatt. Spindler drove in a pair of RBIs on a pair of doubles.
Bloomer 4, Fall Creek 3: Tori Jenneman, Calley Olson and Delaney Zwiefelhofer each had a pair of hits as the Blackhawks triumphed in a matchup of soon-to-be conference rivals. Olson and Zwiefelhofer also each drove in a run. Emily Kuehl went the distance in the circle, allowing five hits while striking out nine with no walks.
Augusta 12, Ladysmith 2: Addison Engstrom drove in three while Emma Lee, Mersaydez Wolfe, Bella Kewin and Clarisse TePaske each scored a pair for the Beavers in a five-inning game. Samantha Winsce earned the win, striking out seven in four innings.
Elk Mound 13, Mondovi 2: McKenna Diermeyer allowed two unearned runs while striking out 14 in the circle, then went 2 for 3 at the plate for the Mounders. Morgyn Hallum and Hannah Larson also had a pair of hits, while Kallee Rhude had three.
Colfax 5, Elmwood/Plum City 0: Anna Geissler pitched a one-hit shutout for the Vikings, while Jada Anderson had a pair of RBIs on a base hit and a walk. Also knocking in an RBI each were Bailey Bradford and McKenna Shipman.
Blair-Taylor 11, Cochrane-Fountain City 1: Chloe Wagner, Callie Wagner and McKenna Boe each had three hits, with the Wagners also each knocking in a trio of runs each. Abby Thompson drove in a pair and went the full seven innings in the circle, striking out seven.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 3, Cadott 2: Izzy Clark allowed just three hits while striking out 13 in the circle, while Teaira Spaeth went 2-3 at the plate to help their team move to 10-3.
Independence/Gilmanton 7, Melrose-Mindoro 1: Emerson Pronschinske earned the win with seven innings of work and Aubrie Pronschinske earned a pair of knocks to help Independence/Gilmanton improve to 6-9. Alana Back also had two hits.
Alma/Pepin 23, Eleva-Strum 0: The visitors put up 30 hits to help end the game in five innings.
Whitehall 17, Alma Center Lincoln 6: The Norse took command with seven runs in the fifth inning and six in the sixth to end the game early.
Girls soccer
Rice Lake 2, Eau Claire North 0: The Warriors got a pair of second half goals, one each from Kallahan Bowman and Alexi McDonald, to earn the victory. Faith Forsberg made six saves in net for the Warriors, while Ella Peterson and Kami Quade each made three saves for the Huskies.
Boys golf
Dairyland at Whitehall CC: Eleva-Strum’s Nick Higley took medalist honors by shooting a 37, but two top-five finishes help Cochrane-Fountain City edge the Cardinals in the team standings.