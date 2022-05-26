Next week's Division 2 individual state tennis tournament will have its fair share of competitors from the Chippewa Valley
Altoona's Dan Harris and Regis' Alex Erickson are both headed to the individual state tournament in singles. They punched their tickets at Thursday's sectional at the Menard YMCA Tennis Center.
Erickson took third in the top flight, while Harris was fourth. Erickson won the third-place match 6-0, 7-5.
In doubles, Baldwin-Woodville's Sam Sykora and Caleb Lokker punched their ticket to state with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Regis' Jude Multhauf and Hank Axelrod in the first round. They went on to finish third in the top flight.
Aquinas won the sectional title to advance to the team state tournament. Altoona and Regis were part of a three-way tie for second place along with Antigo.
The individual state tournament is set to begin next Thursday in Madison.
Girls soccer
River Falls 5, Eau Claire Memorial 2: The Wildcats won the Big Rivers championship in a winner-take-all game with the title on the line. The Old Abes led 2-1 at one point, but River Falls scored four straight to seize the conference title.
River Falls scored in the 11th minute to take an early lead. Greta Steines scored an equalizer for Memorial before Grace Kern put the Old Abes ahead a few minutes later. But it was all River Falls from there.
Regis/McDonell 4, Mauston 0: Lexi Ridenour scored a pair of goals — one in each half — as the Saints blanked Mauston. Colleen Callaghan and Annabelle Schroeder had a goal and an assist each for Regis/McDonell. The Saints scored three times in the first half.
Baseball
Eau Claire Memorial 7, New Richmond 3: The Old Abes wrapped up Big Rivers play with a victory over the Tigers. Peyton Platter had two hits and tallied three RBIs, and Dylan O'Connell homered and drove in three of his own. The win ensured Memorial finished in second place in the Big Rivers.
Altoona 8, Elk Mound 1: In a battle of the Middle Border and Dunn-St. Croix champions, the Rails got the advantage. Dyllan Bauer drove in a pair of runs on two hits, and Evan Gustafson homered for Altoona. Carter Vieth had two hits for the Mounders.
Bloomer 6, St. Croix Falls 4: The Blackhawks smashed three home runs in their win over the Saints. Jack Strand, Jay Ryder and Connor Crane each knocked one over the fence.