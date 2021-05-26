Will Schlitz tied for medalist honors with a 36 and teammate Cole Fisher took third a stroke behind to help Eau Claire Memorial boys golf earn a team title Wednesday at Lake Wissota, the Big Rivers’ final tune-up before Thursday’s conference championship.
Schlitz tied for the lead with Hudson’s Bennett Swavely, while Fisher tied for third with Rice Lake’s Braeden Resnick. Rounding out the top five was a three-way tie between Chippewa Falls’ Brett Elkin and Aiden McCauley and Memorial’s Liam Sather.
Hudson finished in second as a team with a 160, 10 strokes behind the Old Abes. Third through seventh was separated by just two strokes, with Eau Claire North leading that group with a 169 and Chippewa Falls and River Falls just behind with 170s. Rice Lake and Menomonie each shot a 171.
The Big Rivers championship meet will be played Thursday at Wild Ridge Golf Course starting at 9 a.m.
Softball
Osseo-Fairchild 6, Fall Creek 3: The Thunder scored all the runs they’d need with two each in the third and fourth innings to earn a Western Cloverbelt victory. Maddie Loonstra drove in a run on a 3-for-4 day, while Brooke McCune earned the win in the circle while striking out four in seven innings.
Colfax 9, Boyceville 0: Anna Geissler had an efficient day in the circle, throwing only 81 pitches in the Vikings’ victory. Alexis Schindler drove in a trio of runs, while Mallory Field and McKenna Shipman each had two RBIs.
Hudson 12, Menomonie 1: Morgan Reckin went 2 for 3 at the plate for the Mustangs, but Hudson got a pair of RBIs from Evelyn Wolfgram and Avery Johnson to help the Raiders end the game in five innings.
Baseball
Fall Creek 14, Osseo-Fairchild 7: The Crickets broke a 4-4 tie with four runs in the third inning and never looked back to secure a Western Cloverbelt win. Jack Riemenschneider had four hits in six at-backs, including a triple, while driving home two runs and scoring two himself. Lucas Costley earned the win on the mound and drove home three runs on a pair of hits.
Brice Shimon went 3 for 5 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs for the Thunder, while teammate Parker Gehrmann had two RBIs to go along with two hits.
Cochrane-Fountain City 5, Whitehall 3: Chase Blaha and Devon McCune each had a pair of hits for the Norse, but it wasn’t enough in a Dairyland matchup.