Monday’s Cloverbelt-Dairyland golf meet brought 70-plus golfers to Lake Wissota Golf Course. Ben Biskupski beat them all.
The McDonell/Regis golfer scored a 35 at the nine-hole meet, earning medalist honors to help his squad capture the team title at the 17-team event.
Biskupski held off Eleva-Strum’s Nick Higley by three strokes to finish atop the tournament. Altoona’s Evan Moss, Fall Creek’s Brock Laube and McDonell/Regis’ Andrew Bauer all tied for third with scores of 44.
McDonell/Regis shot a 169 as a team, finishing 20 strokes ahead of second-place Eleva-Strum. Fall Creek (192), Cochrane-Fountain City (194) and Altoona (196) rounded out the top five in the team standings.
Isaac Petersilka and Josh Brickner also finished in the top 10 for McDonell/Regis, posting matching scores of 45 to tie for sixth with Eleva-Strum’s Riley Sterry and Fall Creek’s Bryce Kuula.
Dunn-St. Croix meet: Dawson Kurth earned medalist honors by carding a 38 to help lift Durand to a win in Colfax.
Kurth finished atop the field, and teammates Simon Bauer (3rd, 45), Caden Berger (t-4th, 46) and Charlie Brenner (t-4th, 46) also finished in the top five for the Panthers.
Durand won the team title by 32 strokes over runner-up Glenwood City. Every Panther shot a 50 or better at the nine-hole meet.
Mondovi’s Julia Moats took second place individually, scoring a 42. Ian Radintz (47) and Owen Swenby (49) led Glenwood City individually.
Baseball
Immanuel Lutheran 5, Blair-Taylor 2: Christian Schaller was strong on the mound, striking out 12 in 5.2 innings for the Lancers. Meanwhile, Britten Rutz tallied two hits at the plate for Immanuel Lutheran, who scored three times in the fourth to take the lead.
Spring Valley 2, Elk Mound 1 (8 inn.): The Cardinals pushed a run across in the top of the eighth and slammed the door in the bottom of the frame to stay unbeaten in the Dunn-St. Croix. Nolan Stans got the win after pitching 3.2 scoreless innings.
Carter Deppa scored both of the Cardinals’ runs, while Ryan Bohl pitched a complete game for Elk Mound and had three hits at the plate.
Boyceville 24, Elmwood/Plum City 1: Trett Joles, Jacob Granley and Walker Retz all homered for the Bulldogs in a convincing victory. Joles drove in seven runs, and Granley was close behind with six RBIs. Trevor Hollister struck out nine in four innings of work to earn the win.
Mondovi 13, Durand 1: Tanner Marsh pitched a complete game, striking out eight, and added three hits at the plate as the Buffaloes cruised in Dunn-St. Croix action. Wyatt Falkner chipped in with two hits and drove in three runs for Mondovi, while Joey Biesterveld tallied a pair of hits for the Panthers.
Bloomer 11, Somerset 1: The Blackhawks broke the game open with six runs in the bottom of the first inning. Jack Strand starred on the mound and at the plate, pitching five innings of one-hit baseball while adding a pair of hits and RBIs offensively.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 15, Flambeau 7: Cade Johnson and Elijah Poppe knocked three hits and two RBIs apiece to power the Bulldogs. Poppe also earned the victory on the mound. Ben Kopacz had three hits, including a double and triple, for the Falcons.
Baldwin-Woodville 17, Grantsburg 5: The Blackhawks scored nine runs across the first two innings to pull away. Sean Van Someren earned the win on the mound and went 2 for 2 with a home run and five RBIs at the plate.
Softball
Mondovi 7, Durand 4: The Buffaloes overturned a three-run deficit by scoring five times in the bottom of the fifth inning. Abby Johnson earned the victory from the circle, striking out 14 in a complete game. Emily Nelson had three hits, including a double and home run for Mondovi.
Glenwood City 10, Colfax 0: Maddie Oehlke pitched a complete game one-hitter with 10 strikeouts to lead the Hilltoppers to victory. She also knocked three hits at the plate, while Ryeah Oehlke homered and drove in three runs.
Shell Lake 2, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 1: Shell Lake won in walk-off fashion, scoring the winning run in the bottom of the seventh. It spoiled a sterling pitching outing from Lake Holcombe/Cornell’s Izzy Clark, who struck out 14 in a complete game and didn’t give up any earned runs.