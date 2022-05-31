It wasn’t easy, but the Elk Mound baseball team is moving on.
The Mounders scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning, winning in walk-off fashion against Mondovi 8-7 in a Division 3 regional semifinal on Tuesday. The winning run came in to score after a ground ball escaped through the infield, sending Elk Mound into the regional finals.
Carter Vieth had three hits, including two doubles for Elk Mound. Kamron Diermeier and Ryan Bartig added two hits each. Avery Kaanta earned the win in relief.
Austin Remington homered and drove in four runs for the Buffaloes. Andrew Rud had three hits.
Eau Claire Memorial 4, Menomonie 2: The Old Abes used Roman Trapani’s pitching to win their playoff opener. Trapani worked six innings and struck out 10. He held the Mustangs to three hits. Meanwhile, Leo Lauscher homered to boost the Memorial offense. Trey Mensing knocked in both of Menomonie’s runs.
Whitehall 4, Osseo-Fairchild 3: The Norse rallied for a walk-off victory in the Division 3 bracket, scoring three times in the bottom of the seventh. Devon McCune hit a fly ball that landed safely and pushed Whitehall into the regional finals.
Regis 12, McDonell 3: Mason Kostka helped the Ramblers advance to the Division 4 regional finals. He went 3 for 4 with a double, a homer and five RBIs. Regis scored seven times in the first inning to pull away early. Alex Leis added three hits and three RBIs, and Payton Loomis pitched five strong innings.
Altoona 9, West Salem 1: The top-seeded Rails had no problems in their playoff debut. They cruised past the fourth-seeded Panthers to advance to the Division 2 regional finals, where they’ll face Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau.
Immanuel Lutheran 5, Bruce 0: The Lancers reached the Division 4 regional finals behind a complete game shutout by Jonah Mueller. He held Bruce to two hits and struck out 10. Bryce Sydow had a pair of hits to lead Immanuel Lutheran, which will face Regis on Wednesday with a regional championship on the line.
Bloomer 3, Northwestern 2: The Blackhawks scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth to get past the Tigers.
Jack Strand earned the win with six innings on the mound, striking out 12. Marcus Harelstad had two hits to pace the offense. Bloomer faces Rice Lake in the Division 2 regional finals.
Rice Lake 7, Ashland 2: The defending sectional champions returned to the regional finals with an upset win over the No. 2 seed. The third-seeded Warriors take on Bloomer on Wednesday.
Aquinas 8, Augusta 1: Brennan King pitched well across 5.2 innings against the top seed, giving up only three earned runs. The Beavers were undone by eight errors, and finished with one hit against the Blugolds.
Chequamegon 11, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 1: The Bulldogs took an early 1-0 lead, but couldn’t hold on. Ryan Smith doubled in the run in the top of the first inning.
St. Croix Central 10, Baldwin-Woodville 6: The Blackhawks saw their season come to an end in the regional semifinals. St. Croix Central scored seven times across the first three innings to pull away.
Girls soccer
Chippewa Falls 2, Eau Claire North 0: The Cardinals posted a shutout against the Huskies to win their regional semifinal. Lizzy Dallas and Reagan Palichat did the scoring for Chi-Hi.
River Falls 10, Menomonie 0: The Big Rivers champion Wildcats blanked the Mustangs to advance to the Division 2 regional finals.