Hudson scored two runs in the fourth inning to break a 1-1 tie, and held on in the late frames to spoil the Eau Claire Memorial baseball team’s return to Carson Park with a 5-3 win on Tuesday.
The Old Abes, playing at the historic baseball stadium for the first time since 2019, fought until the end but came up short. They scored once in the bottom of the fifth and again in the sixth, but Hudson’s two-run sixth inning proved too much to overcome.
The matchup pitted two of the premier pitchers in the Big Rivers head-to-head in Memorial’s Vincent Trapani and Hudson’s Owen Anderson. Anderson, a St. Cloud State recruit, earned the win with five innings of work, striking out seven.
Trapani worked two frames and allowed one run while striking out six.
The stadium’s seats were littered with major league scouts, who were keeping tabs on Trapani ahead of the MLB draft. The Arkansas commit is considered to be one of the top high school pitchers in the Midwest by scouting organizations.
Peyton Platter had three hits and an RBI for Memorial, while Dylan O’Connell added three hits of his own.
Eau Claire North 11, Menomonie 7: Evan Zachow was a force at the plate for the Huskies, going 4 for 5 with an RBI. Jonah Hanson and Roscoe Rennock added two hits each as the Huskies stayed unbeaten, and Henry Wilkinson earned the victory with eight strikeouts in four innings. Brigs Richartz doubled, homered and drove in two for the Mustangs.
Chippewa Falls 4, Rice Lake 3: Caleb Gardow hit a walk-off single to center in the bottom of the seventh, sending the Cardinals home victorious. It was part of a 2 for 4 showing at the plate for Gardow. Leo Burmeister earned the win after throwing a complete game and allowing just one earned run.
Osseo-Fairchild 4, McDonell 3: Garrett Koxlien drove home Parker Gehrmann from third on a two-strike, two-out walk-off single to propel the Thunder to their first win of the season and first in Western Cloverbelt play.
Gehrmann, who got on base on an error and advanced on a steal and balk, also earned the win on the mound. He threw two innings of hitless ball.
Regis 9, Stanley-Boyd 1: Mason Kostka hit a two-run double in the first inning to give the Ramblers a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Blayde Lecher earned the win from the mound, pitching five strong innings.
Kostka, Drew Goettl and Sam Knickerbocker all had two hits for Regis.
Altoona 8, Thorp/Gilman 2: The Rails scored six times in the fifth inning to pull away. Kyle Rasmussen put in a solid effort on the mound to earn the victory for Altoona, working five innings and allowing no earned runs. He struck out five. Evan Gustafson drove in two runs to lead the Rails offensively, while Gavin Boie had two RBIs for Thorp/Gilman.
Fall Creek 23, Cadott 3: Brandon Jaenke made his two hits count for the Crickets. He bashed two home runs and finished with eight RBIs to lead the offense, and also earned the win on the mound with four innings of work. Jack Riemenschneider was 3 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs for the Crickets, while Nelson Wahl homered for the Hornets.
Bloomer 9, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0: The Blackhawks rode a masterful performance from Jay Rider, who pitched a complete game one-hitter with seven strikeouts. Cole Schwab and Jackson Simmons both tallied two hits for Bloomer.
Cumberland 3, Colfax 1: The Beavers did all their scoring in the first two innings and rode pitcher Isaiah Patrin from there. He threw a complete game two-hitter, striking out nine to secure the win. Lucas Anderson had two hits and three stolen bases for the Beavers.
Eleva-Strum 10, Augusta 0: Tyler Webb pitched a five-inning complete game and drove in three runs offensively to power the Cardinals. Justin Julson and Cayden Lasher added two hits each for Eleva-Strum.
Baldwin-Woodville 7, Amery 1: The Blackhawks won despite being outhit 5-3. Logan Fedie locked things down on the mound, striking out five in six innings of work to secure the victory.
Melrose-Mindoro 19, Alma Center Lincoln 9: Trent Tombola and Jacob Ross had two hits each for the Hornets, but they couldn’t take down the Mustangs.
Softball
Eau Claire North 6, Hudson 5: A walk-off single to brought home two runs in the bottom of the seventh, giving the Huskies a dramatic victory. North trailed 4-0 entering the bottom of the sixth and 5-4 entering the bottom of the seventh. Abby Mowl homered and drove in four runs for North.
Stanley-Boyd 3, Regis 0: Ashly Zastrow pitched a no-hitter for the Orioles, striking out three and walking none from the circle in the shutout. The Ramblers got on base with a hit by pitch. Zastrow also had two hits at the plate.
Chippewa Falls 10, Rice Lake 5: Madyson Baker had a 3 for 4 day, featuring two doubles, to lift the Cardinals to a Big Rivers win. Camryn Fjelstad added two hits and three RBIs for Chi-Hi, while Hailey Repka homered and drove in four for the Warriors.
Menomonie 7, River Falls 5: The Mustangs earned a Big Rivers victory by scoring three times in the top of the seventh. Mackenzie Bird and Morgan Buhrow both had three hits for Menomonie, and Buhrow scored three times.
Altoona 15, Thorp 5: Ally Wagner struck out 11 in a complete game for the Rails, and Averie Varsho drove in four runs on three hits. Caitylyn Mahnke added two doubles and three RBIs for Altoona, while Jolene Windl drove in a pair for Thorp.
McDonell 11, Osseo-Fairchild 7: The Macks surged in front with seven runs in the top of the sixth inning. Josie Witkowski knocked two hits and drove in four runs for McDonell, while Morgan Wirtz and Kennedy Willi added two RBIs apiece. Brooke McCune and Madisyn Loonstra both doubled as part of 2 for 4 days for the Thunder.
Cadott 13, Fall Creek 5: Makenna Barone was strong in the circle, striking out nine in a complete game to pace the Hornets. Calli Bremness knocked three hits and Laken Ryan drove in three runs for Cadott. Elena Raffesberger had two hits for the Crickets.
Bloomer 10, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0: Calley Olson spun a shutout from the circle, pitching five scoreless innings with nine strikeouts to lead the Blackhawks. Tori Jenneman had three hits, including a home run, for Bloomer.
Augusta 29, Eleva-Strum 0: Kennedy Korger, Samantha Winsce, Brianna Krueger and Clarisse Tepaske all rapped four hits for the Beavers in a big win. Maddy Bertrang and Grace Clark had two hits each for the Cardinals.
Blair-Taylor 7, Black River Falls 3: Abby Thompson struck out eight in five innings from the circle, and Alivia Boe tallied a pair of hits and RBIs to boost the Wildcats to their sixth win.
Independence/Gilmanton 12, Alma/Pepin 2: Aubrie Pronschinske was a perfect 4 for 4 with two doubles and a home run to lead the Indees, while Addison Pronschinske added a home run and five RBIs.
Melrose-Mindoro 16, Alma Center Lincoln 5: The Hornets scored five times in the first inning, but couldn’t keep pace with the Mustangs.
Girls soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 0, River Falls 0: Addison Fritz made 19 saves in net to post a shutout for the Old Abes, who played to a draw in their season opener. River Falls’ Riley Nesbitt had five saves to keep Memorial at bay.
Altoona/Fall Creek 1, Phillips 1: Emily Madden scored the lone goal for Altoona/Fall Creek, lifting the team to a draw in its season opener.
Hudson 12, Chippewa Falls 2: Haley Mason scored both of the Cardinals’ goals, but the Raiders were too much to handle.
Boys golf
Dairyland meet: Nick Higley scored a tournament-best 39 to lead Eleva-Strum to the team title. The Cardinals held off Cochrane-Fountain City by three strokes. Fellow Cardinal Madi Gullicksrud took third with a 47, while Gilmanton’s Jarin Rud, Independence’s Gabe Rombalski and Whitehall’s Matt Poulos were among those tied for fourth with 49s.
Track & field
Dave Landgraf Invitational: Cumberland took first as a team on the boys side, while Bloomer finished first among girls with wins from Alexa Post in the 100 and 200-meter dashes.
Gilman Invite: Cadott had three winners, Wyatt Engel in 110 hurdles, Peter Weir in 300 hurdles and the Hornets’ 4x400 relay team. Also finishing in first were Lake Holcombe’s 4x200 relay of Dylan Bowe, Blake Anders, Avery Turany and Austin Bowe and Bruce’s Tyler Hoyt (triple jump) and Rene Martinez (discus).