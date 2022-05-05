Chippewa Falls’ Brooklyn Sandvig had a standard-setting day at the Willard Hanson Invitational on Thursday in La Crosse.
The junior ran the 100-meter dash in 12.05 seconds, which is the fastest time in the state this season. She also ran the state’s fastest time in the 400, clocking in at 55.32 seconds.
Sandvig also won the long jump for good measure.
Eau Claire Memorial won the girls team title at the meet with help from victories by Jillian Heth’s (3,200-meter run), Emma Miller (shot put) and Candace Burrell (high jump). The Old Abes also won a relay.
The Memorial boys were the runners-up in their meet. Will Sylvester (1,600) and Theo Cumas (shot put) had individual wins for the Old Abes.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Quint: The hosts won the boys team title, while Ladysmith took first in the girls meet. Lawson Davis had a big day for the Bulldogs boys, winning four titles: 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, high jump and triple jump.
Softball
Immanuel Lutheran 10, Indepedence/Gilmanton 9: Cheyenne Wales hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh inning, lifting the Lancers to victory. They entered the bottom of the seventh trailing 9-7. Claire Schierenbeck drove in two runs to tie the game, and Wales batted her in to end the game.
Wales, Hannah Kazemba, Faith Kazemba and Allie Schierenbeck all had two hits for Immanuel. Claire Schierenbeck went 3 for 5 and finished with four RBIs.
Elk Mound 10, Elmwood/Plum City 0: McKenna Diermeier and Hailey Meyer pitched a no-hitter in six innings for the Mounders. Diermeier threw the first five frames and struck out 10.
Meyer closed it out with a clean sixth inning. Issie Hollister had two doubles and four RBIs to power the Elk Mound offense.
Eau Claire North 10, Rice Lake 0: Maddie Parker struck out 10 in a five-inning complete game for North. She limited the Warriors to three hits. Janaya Goldbach and Megan Standiford had two hits to pace the Huskies, and Isabella Olson homered.
River Falls 11, Eau Claire Memorial 0: The Wildcats scored seven times in the first inning, and the Old Abes couldn’t recover. Ali Laube hit two doubles and was the winning pitcher for River Falls.
Chippewa Falls 4, New Richmond 0: Hannah Aldrich pitched a complete game shutout to give the undefeated Cardinals a Big Rivers victory. She struck out nine and held the Tigers to four hits. Paige Steinmetz led Chi-Hi with a 2-for-4 day at the plate.
Hudson 5, Menomonie 1: The Raiders broke the game open with four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Menomonie couldn’t solve Sydney Gabriel, who pitched a complete game one-hitter for Hudson. Jaycie Luzinski had Menomonie’s lone hit, a double.
Ellsworth 5, Altoona 2: Breeley Gluch and Izzy Carlson each drove in a run for the Rails, but they couldn’t knock off the Panthers. Rylee Spindler struck out five batters in five solid innings of relief work in the circle.
Bloomer 10, Fall Creek 2: Delaney Zwiefelhofer belted two home runs and McKenna Hilger added one of her own as the Blackhawks stayed unbeaten in the Western Cloverbelt. Calley Olson pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts and hit two doubles at the plate.
McDonell 5, Stanley-Boyd 2: Kait Ortmann went 6.1 innings in the circle and struck out eight for the Macks. She helped her own cause offensively, hitting a double and driving in two runs. Grace Goettl added two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Mallory Eslinger was 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Orioles.
Mondovi 11, Colfax 1: Abby Johnson struck out 13 batters in five innings spent in the circle. She held the Vikings to three hits and didn’t issue any walks.
Baseball
Stanley-Boyd 4, McDonell 1: Brett Kroeplin and Tyler Reynolds combined to pitch a no-hitter in seven innings for the Orioles. Kroeplin started and went the first 5.1 innings, and Reynolds sealed the deal in his 1.2 frames of work. The Macks scored on a sacrifice fly in the first inning.
Altoona 13, Ellsworth 3: CJ Varsho had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in three runs for the Rails. Evan Gustafson added a double and a triple, finishing with three RBIs too. Cameron St. John homered for Altoona.
Chippewa Falls 4, Menomonie 2: Gunnar Harings hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the fourth inning to put the Cardinals in front for good. Trevor Bowe struck out eight hitters in six-plus innings of work on the mound for Chi-Hi.
Regis 6, Thorp 0: Cooper Dykes and Zander Rockow teamed up for a shutout on the mound. Dykes pitched six innings of one-hit baseball for the Ramblers, and Rockow closed the door in the seventh. Mason Kostka hit three doubles to lead the Regis offense.
River Falls 7, Rice Lake 0: Eli Condon and Teddy Norman teamed up to shut out the Warriors. Rice Lake had six hits, and three came from Tyson LaPoint.
Osseo-Fairchild 16, Cadott 0: Tryggve Korger had three hits and Lucas Frase and Spencer Osmonson added two apiece for the Thunder. Osmonson earned the win with four shutout innings on the mound.
Elk Mound 14, Elmwood/Plum City 0: Kaden Russo pitched three shutout innings and went 2-for-2 with a double and four RBIs to lead the Mounders. Ryan Bartig and Carter Garnett chipped in with three RBIs apiece.
Mondovi 12, Colfax 6: Bryce Bollinger knocked in three runs for the Buffaloes and Easton Ashwell added two RBIs of his own. Wyatt Thompson and Jackson Blair tallied two hits apiece for Mondovi.
Baldwin-Woodville 3, Prescott 0: A complete game shutout from Sam Hush highlighted the Blackhawks’ victory. He tallied seven strikeouts.
Girls soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 1, Hudson 1: The two Big Rivers favorites played to a draw. Hudson went ahead on Armana Ransanici’s goal in the 15th minute, but Greta Steines secured a tie by scoring for the Old Abes in the 45th minute.
New Richmond 1, Eau Claire North 0: Gaby Aune scored the game’s only goal in the 24th minute. Ella Peterson made five saves in goal for the Huskies, but they couldn’t get anything past New Richmond’s Grace Stock.
Amery 4, Altoona/Fall Creek 0: Amery scored all of its goals in the first half to defeat the Rails.
Boys tennis
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Hudson 0: The Old Abes swept the Raiders in a Big Rivers dual. Ariya Natarajan and the doubles team of Gavin Sorensen/Jackson Sailing both overcame dropping the first sets of their matches to win.