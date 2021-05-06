Teams from the eastern part of the state dominated the team leaderboard at Thursday’s WIAA girls golf regional in De Pere, but a pair of Chippewa Valley players snatched individual achievements.
Eau Claire Memorial’s Annaka Sherf and Eau Claire North’s Laura Reiland claimed two of the four individual qualifying spots for next week’s sectionals.
Sherf, a junior, carded a score of 99 at Ledgeview Golf Course. That put her in a tie for 11th, and as the second-best finisher from a non-qualifying team, she booked her trip to sectionals.
Reiland was close behind. The Huskies’ junior shot a 110, which put her in 19th on the individual leaderboard and gave her the final qualifying spot for sectionals.
Memorial and North finished in seventh and eighth as a team at the regional, which Bay Port won by 57 strokes.
North’s Arika Braaten and Memorial’s Sophie Shemberger both shot 120s to tie for 28th.
Sectionals are set for early next week, played at Brown County Golf Course in Hobart, just outside of Green Bay.
Boys soccer
Appleton North 10, Eau Claire North 0: The undefeated Lightning scored three times in the first four minutes and knocked the Huskies out of the playoffs in the regional finals. Caden Eberle made 10 saves in net for North.
Girls soccer
Regis/McDonell 11, Arcadia 1: The Saints got off to a blistering start to their season, scoring six goals in the first 17 minutes of the game. Lexi Ridenour found the back of the net four times, while freshman Annabelle Schroeder tallied a hat trick. The Saints outshot Arcadia 32-1.
Hudson 3, Eau Claire Memorial 1: The Raiders broke a 1-1 tie with about 20 minutes to go and added an insurance goal to clinch the win in the 80th minute. Elli Hudacek scored Memorial’s only goal, assisted by Grace Kern. Addison Fritz made 18 saves in net for the Old Abes.
Altoona/Fall Creek 8, Mauston 0: Emily Madden scored four goals to boost her team to its first win of the season. The showing brought her season total to five goals in just two games. Keelyn Marlaire added a hat trick for Altoona/Fall Creek.
Baseball
Eau Claire North 12, Menomonie 3: Andrew Milner was lights-out on the mound, working six innings and allowing no earned runs while striking out 10. He held the Mustangs to three hits. Offensively, Gabe Richardson doubled and hit a grand slam for the Huskies. Cody Dayton added two hits, including a double.
Eau Claire Memorial 10, Hudson 0: Dylan O’Connell was masterful on the mound to hand the Raiders their first loss of the season. The Old Abe pitched a complete game three-hitter, striking out nine without issuing any walks. He also drove in a run and stole two bases.
Regis 11, Thorp/Gilman 1: Zander Rockow allowed just one hit and one unearned run in five innings of work for the Ramblers, who ended the game after five. Cole Selvig had three RBIs, while Peyton Kostka and Ben Boda each had two.
Chippewa Falls 9, Rice Lake 3: The Cardinals scored two runs in the fifth to rally from a 3-2 deficit and take the lead for good. Owen Krista doubled and drove in two runs for Chi-Hi, and Caleb Gardow and Gavin Goodman added two hits each.
Altoona 12, Cadott 1: Colin Boyarski knocked in three runs for the Rails, and Riley Wiggins and Kyle Rasmussen added two RBIs apiece. Dyllan Bauer was efficient in four innings on the mound, scattering three hits and three walks while striking out four.
McDonell 11, Stanley-Boyd 6: Tanner Opsal paced the Macks with a 3 for 3 day at the plate, including a double and two RBIs. Brendan Bresina earned the victory with five innings of three-hit baseball. McDonell surged in front with seven runs in the seventh inning.
Fall Creek 16, Osseo-Fairchild 1: Brandon Jaenke stayed hot for the Crickets. Two days after driving in eight runs in a win over Cadott, the senior went 3 for 4 with a double and five RBIs to push Fall Creek past the Thunder. Jack Riemenschneider added two hits and two RBIs, and Lucas Costley earned the win.
Immanuel Lutheran 6, Cochrane-Fountain City 4: The Lancers broke a scoreless tie by scoring four runs in the fifth. Jonah Mueller earned the win with five scoreless innings, and drove in three runs to help his own cause.
Elk Mound 8, Durand 1: Sam Roder worked five strong innings to earn the win for the Mounders, holding Durand to one hit while striking out seven. Ryan Bohl and Aidan Balts both drove in a run for Elk Mound.
Mondovi 16, Spring Valley 7: Andrew Rud had a huge day for the Buffaloes, tallying four hits, including two for extra bases, and driving in seven runs. He also earned the win on the mound with five innings of work. Tanner Marsh went 3 for 3 for Mondovi, and Brayden Wolf was 4 for 4 with two extra-base hits.
Boyceville 12, Colfax 1: Ira Bialzik led the way with a 3 for 4 performance as the Bulldogs bashed 15 hits collectively. Walker Retz, Jacob Granley and Trett Joles all added two hits apiece. Bryce Sikora had two hits for the Vikings.
Bloomer 13, Hayward 3: Cole Schwab was dominant for the Blackhawks, going 3 for 4 with a double, triple and four runs driven in. He also earned the win on the bump, working five strong innings. Keegan Yohnk and Ethan Rothbauer both homered for Bloomer.
Independence/Gilmanton 15, Augusta 1: Tyler Brantner pitched four scoreless innings for the Indees, and four players tallied two hits at the plate.
Softball
Hudson 10, Eau Claire North 0: The Raiders held the Huskies to four hits to avenge a loss earlier in the week. Mattie Haller went 1 for 1 with a stolen base for North. Hudson’s Sydney Gabriel struck out 10 from the circle.
Marshfield 14-13, Eau Claire Memorial 0-1: The Old Abes fell in a doubleheader, held to one hit in both contests. Jada Allen doubled and drove in a run for the Old Abes in Game 2, while Kaylee Marcon doubled in Game 1.
Chippewa Falls 13, Rice Lake 3: Madyson Baker had a pair of hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs to pace the Cardinals to victory. Paige Steinmetz and Mykle Buhrow added two hits of their own. Adrianna Young hit a two-run homer for the Warriors.
Altoona 6, Cadott 3: The Rails got 12 strikeouts from Ally Wagner in the circle and a home run from Kennedy Trippler at the plate to push past the Hornets. Averie Varsho added two hits for Altoona, while Calli Bremness was 3 for 3 for Cadott.
Thorp 14, Regis 4: Trysta Leech struck out six in four innings to earn the victory for the Cardinals. Payton Rhyner and Alexa Hanson had two hits apiece for Thorp, while Adrienne Morning tripled and drove in a run for Regis.
McDonell 9, Stanley-Boyd 1: Morgan Wirtz, Kennedy Willi and Josie Witkowski each had two RBIs while Maggie Craker allowed zero earned runs in the circle for the Macks.
Fall Creek 9, Osseo-Fairchild 1: Hannah Herrem drove in two runs and Catrina Cline went 3-4 for the Crickets, who scored eight runs in the first three innings to pull away. Sam Olson earned the win in the circle, striking out three.
River Falls 12, Menomonie 0: The Wildcats pulled away with six runs in the sixth inning. They had scored twice in the second, third and fourth innings.
Cochrane-Fountain City 3-5, Immanuel Lutheran 0-4: The Pirates earned a sweep, but only two of their eight runs on the day were earned.
Bloomer 5, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 0: Emily Kuehl dealt the Blackhawks past the Hurricanes, striking out 13 in a complete game shutout. She added three hits and an RBI at the plate, while Calley Olson went 3 for 4 with a double for the Blackhawks.
Elmwood/Plum City 3: Glenwood City 1: The Wolves scored three runs in the third inning to back a strong performance in the circle from Anna Blanford. She struck out 10 while going the whole seven innings.
Blair-Taylor 24, Eleva-Strum 2: Lindsay Steien struck out 12 in a five-inning complete game, and added two hits at the plate.
Track & field
Colfax Quad: The Vikings boys defended home turf, while Mondovi prevailed on the girls side.
Glenwood City Meet: The Hilltoppers topped the podium, winning both the boys and girls titles.
Boys golf
Dunn-St. Croix at Glenwood City: Durand earned the team title thanks to the Panthers sweeping the top four individual spots. Dawson Kurth was the medalist with a 39.
Dairyland at Osseo-Fairchild: Eleva-Strum earned a team title backed by its two tied first-place finishers, Nick Higley and Riley Sterry. Each shot a 38.