Cole Selvig didn't need much help from his defense on Friday.
That's because the Regis sophomore only allowed five balls to be put in play.
Selvig struck out 18 batters in the Ramblers' 9-1 victory over McDonell in Chippewa Falls. He pitched a complete game, and all but three of his outs came via the punchout.
The Texas commit held the Macks to two hits and walked two.
Blayde Lecher went 4 for 4 with three RBIs to pace the Regis offense, and Caden Weber had three hits and two RBIs. The Ramblers pulled away with seven runs across the final two innings.
Immanuel Lutheran 8, Whitehall 0: Ryan Zimmerman was all over the base paths for the Lancers, with all three of his hits going for extra bases. He knocked two triples and added a double for good measure. Christian Schaller was strong on the mound again, striking out 10 in a complete game three-hitter.
Stanley-Boyd 10, Cadott 9: Trenton Whisnant's walk-off single to right field drove in two runs and completed a comeback win for the Orioles. Cadott scored four times in the top of the seventh to take a 9-8 lead into the bottom half before Whisnant won it. He finished with three RBIs, while Gavin Tegels had three hits for the Hornets.
Eleva-Strum 15, Cochrane-Fountain City 12: The Cardinals scored nine runs in the first inning and held on from there. Tyler Webb earned the win in four innings of work in addition to knocking two hits at the plate.
Augusta 17, Alma Center Lincoln 5: The Beavers plated 10 runs across the first two innings. Chase Stensen-Veenendall led the way with two hits and four RBIs for Augusta.
Baldwin-Woodville 3, New Richmond 2: The Blackhawks made three runs in the third inning hold up, thanks in large part to Cal Smith. He pitched 6.2 innings and struck out seven to earn the win.
Softball
Altoona 4, Fall Creek 3: Ally Wagner was a difference-maker in the circle and at the plate. She struck out seven in a complete game effort, holding the Crickets to three runs. Offensively, she helped her cause with two hits — including a homer. Hannah Herrum had two hits and an RBI for the Crickets.
McDonell 10, Regis 7: The Macks got 10 strikeouts from Maggie Craker in the circle, and she added two extra-base hits at the plate to defeat the Ramblers. Morgan Wirtz drove in four runs for McDonell. Payton Lamont had two hits and an RBI for Regis.
Cadott 7, Stanley-Boyd 4: Kendall Webster connected on a pair of home runs and three Hornets added three hits apiece. Webster finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Cadott. Lauryn Goettl, Makenna Barone and Calli Bremness all chipped in with three hits. Emily Brenner had three hits, including two doubles, to lead the Orioles.
Blair-Taylor 6, Independence/Gilmanton 5: The Wildcats held off the Indees, getting a strong pitching performance from Abby Thompson. She struck out eight in six innings of work and allowed just one earned run. Lindsay Steien drove in a pair of runs for Blair-Taylor.
Augusta 15, Alma Center Lincoln 4: The Beavers pulled away early, scoring 12 runs across the first three innings. They had 10 hits as a team.
Cochrane-Fountain City 15, Eleva-Strum 0: Paige Hanner had the lone hit for the Cardinals in a three-inning defeat.
Girls soccer
New Richmond 3, Eau Claire North 1: Abbey Liddell scored off an assist by Jenny LaPage to put the Huskies ahead just before halftime, but the Tigers scored three times in the second half to win. Ella Peterson and Kami Quade made four and three saves in net for North, respectively.
Aquinas 4, Regis/McDonell 1: Alison Haag scored in the 20th minute, assisted by Annabelle Schroeder, to tie the game at 1-1. But the Blugolds scored three times after halftime to clinch the victory. Anna Allen made nine saves in net for the Saints.
Track and field
Chippewa Falls Invitational: Menomonie won the boys team title and took second in the girls meet. Jayden Williams won both the high jump and the long jump for the Mustangs boys. Will Ockler won the 100-meter dash, and Patrick Schwartz was the 1,600 champion. Eau Claire North's Dan Otto swept the titles in the boys shot put and discus.
In the girls meet, Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Sandvig won titles in the 100, 200 and 400. Megan Ludy won the pole vault and triple jump for the Cardinals. Eau Claire North's Rylee LaVelle was the long jump champion.
Rice Lake Invitational: Eau Claire Memorial boys swept the sprint events, with Loyal Crawford (100), Ricky Spencer (200) and Anson Wallace (400) all crossing the finish line first. William Sylvester won the 3,200 for the Old Abes, while Hailey Sorensen won the 800 for the Memorial girls.
Rice Lake's Eli Sheplee won the 100, 200, 300 hurdles and high jump, and teammate Trinity Roberts won the 100 hurdles. Scott Kinnick (discus), Lauren Holthaus (1,600) and Derek Penzkover (800) also won titles for the Warriors.