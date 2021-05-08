Eau Claire North's Katie Rassbach and Eau Claire Memorial's Jill Heth both closed out the alternate fall cross country season on a high note on Saturday.
Rassbach ran to a sixth-place finish at the state meet in Janesville, and Heth was right behind her in seventh.
Rassbach, a freshman, finished in 18:58.1, just five seconds behind fifth place. Heth clocked in at 19:01.6.
The Memorial girls, who competed as a team, took fifth place out of eight teams. Ava Pankratz took 17th, Bryanna Hoffman was 38th, Rachel Anderson 44th, Madyson Rosenberger 54th, Caity Bentley 59th and Mea Hansen 60th.
Middleton won the team state title and had the individual state champion in Lauren Pansegrau, who finished in 17:07.3.
In the boys race, Memorial's Ben Young finished in 16:51.1 to take 29th place. Stevens Point's Jake Bourget (15:38.6) took first, and his team won the state championship.
Baseball
Eau Claire Memorial 14, Stoughton 0: Roman Trapani, Will Bergman and Aiden Clark combined to pitch a five-inning no-hitter for the Old Abes. Trapani worked three hitless innings, while Bergman and Clark went one frame each. The Vikings only got on base with an error and a hit by pitch. Jake Becker had two hits and drove in three runs for Memorial.
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Waunakee 1: Connor Lysy worked six strong innings on the hill, holding the Warriors to four hits and no runs while striking out six. Campbell Kapanke knocked two hits, including a double for the Old Abes.
Eau Claire North 9-12, Wausau West 3-1: Sam Feck and Roscoe Rennock had two hits each in Game 1, and Gabe Richardson homered in Game 2 as the Huskies swept the Warriors. Evan Zachow went 2 for 2 and earned the win on the mound in Game 2 as North stayed unbeaten at 8-0.
Chippewa Falls 11-1, New Richmond 0-10: The Cardinals split a doubleheader with the Tigers. Will Jacobsen earned the win in Game 1 with a complete game shutout, holding New Richmond to one hit. Six errors spelled trouble for Chi-Hi in Game 2.
Bloomer 10-22, Ladysmith 0-1: The Blackhawks swept a doubleheader, getting a home run and five RBIs from Connor Crane in Game 1 and five each from Keegan Yohnk and Jackson Simmons in Game 2. Crane added three RBIs in the second game.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 5-0, Cumberland 3-26: The Bulldogs got 4.2 strong innings from Aeden Johnson to take Game 1, but the Beavers bounced back in a big way in Game 2 with 26 runs. Josh Martens had three hits and drove in five runs in Game 2.
Softball
Bloomer 23-18, Ladysmith 1-0: Emily Kuehl pitched a four-inning perfect game in Game 2 for the Blackhawks, posting a blemish-free line with five strikeouts. She added a 4 for 4 performance at the plate with five RBIs. In Game 1, Delaney Zwiefelhofer and Laikyn Maidment both homered and drove in four runs for Bloomer.
Chippewa Falls 14, Middleton 4: Madyson Baker bashed a double and two home runs, powering Chi-Hi to a tournament victory. She drove in three runs, and Emme Bergh added two RBIs of her own. Hannah Aldrich pitched a complete game.
Superior 4, Chippewa Falls 3: The Cardinals couldn't complete a rally after falling behind 4-0 after three and a half innings. Aldrich doubled and drove in a run to lead the offense.
Chippewa Falls 13, Watertown 6: The Cardinals finished play at their home invitational with a 2-1 record, with Baker adding another homer and four RBIs against the Goslings. Aldrich, Camryn Fjelstad and Basia Olson all chipped in with three hits for Chi-Hi.
Holmen 13-12, Eau Claire Memorial 1-2: Mikaela Benike went 2 for 2 with a double in Game 2, but the Old Abes were swept by the Vikings. Eleven errors across both games were too tough to overcome for Memorial. Callie Berg had a pair of hits on the day for the Abes.
Cochrane-Fountain City 8, McDonell 7: The Pirates won in walk-off fashion, breaking a 7-7 tie in the bottom of the seventh. The Macks fell despite outhitting C-FC 13-4. Josie Witkowski homered for the Macks, and Morgan Wirtz had three hits.
Prescott 13, McDonell 3: Eight errors led to 11 unearned runs for the Macks, an obstacle which was too difficult to overcome. Maggie Craker had two hits and an RBI for McDonell.
Girls soccer
Regis/McDonell 2, Eau Claire North 1: Colleen Callaghan and Samantha Shaffer scored to give the Saints a victory over the Huskies in tournament play at Simpson Field. Callaghan struck in the fifth minute and Shaffer added another goal in four minutes later. Emily Hateli pulled one back with a goal for North in the 23rd minute, but the Huskies couldn't find the equalizer.
Chippewa Falls 3, Mosinee 1: The Cardinals snapped a 22-game winless streak with help from goals by Jacklyn Oldroyd, Gabi Sweitzer and Grace Ritzinger. Mallory Colle made six saves in net for Chi-Hi.
Wausau West 8, Chippewa Falls 0: The Cardinals fell in their second game of the day against the host of Saturday's quad.
Sparta 7, Altoona/Fall Creek 1: Emily Madden scored the sole goal for Altoona/Fall Creek.
La Crosse Central 7, Altoona/Fall Creek 4: Madden found the back of the net twice, and Kassie Andreas and Kylee Nelson added goals of their own, but the RiverHawks were too tough to take down.
Boys tennis
Regis 7, Superior 0: The Ramblers swept the Spartans, winning every match in straight sets. Alex Erickson won at No. 1 singles, while Jack Merrick and Anderson Lowry won the No. 1 doubles match.