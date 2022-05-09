Max Kretovics hit two doubles and finished with four hits, lifting New Richmond past Altoona 9-6 on the baseball diamond on Monday.
Drew Effertz added a double and a home run for the Tigers. New Richmond scored five times in the fifth inning to pull away from the Rails.
Colin Boyarski had two hits for Altoona. CJ Varsho drove in a pair of runs.
It was only the second loss of the season for the Rails, who are 13-2.
Rice Lake 10, Menomonie 0: Christian Lindow tallied four RBIs and Easton Stone added three more as the Warriors blanked the Mustangs. Matt Juza pitched four strong innings, holding Menomonie to one hit while striking out four.
McDonell 7, Stanley-Boyd 1: Brendan Bresina pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts to boost the Macks to victory. He held the Orioles to four hits. Keagan Galvez tripled and drove in two runs for McDonell.
Osseo-Fairchild 11, Black River Falls/Fall Creek 7: Spencer Osmonson earned the win from the hill as the Thunder held off the Tigers. Osmonson, Tryggve Korger, Drake Swett and Brody Seefeldt all tallied multiple hits for Osseo-Fairchild.
Cadott 8, Spencer 5: Warren Bowe hit a double and a triple to drive in three runs for the Hornets. Tristan Drier added three hits and two RBIs for Cadott.
Durand 13, Colfax 5: Eli Whitwam went 3 for 3 at the plate for the Panthers, driving in two runs in a Dunn-St. Croix victory. Mitch Medin had a double and two RBIs for the Vikings.
Softball
Rice Lake 5, Menomonie 4 (8 inn.): Lexi Halvorson hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth, giving the Warriors a Big Rivers victory. She finished 2 for 2 for Rice Lake. Three other Warriors had two-hit games.
McDonell 16, Stanley-Boyd 1: Josie Witkowski had three hits, including a home run, and tallied four RBIs for the Macks. Morgan Wirtz was 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, and Kait Ortmann had a double, home run and four RBIs. Emily Brenner knocked a pair of hits for the Orioles, including a homer.
Elk Mound 4-3, Boyceville 0-1: The Mounders swept a doubleheader, with McKenna Diermeier earning both victories in the circle. She struck out 18 batters across the two games. Morgyn Hallum drove in two of Elk Mound’s three runs in Game 2.
Boys golf
Big Rivers meet: Eau Claire Memorial won the meet at Rice Lake. The Old Abes shot a collective 154, beating River Falls by seven strokes. Hudson took third, Rice Lake was fourth and Eau Claire North placed fifth.
Dairyland meet: Cameron Lipinski shot a 38 to power Cochrane-Fountain City to the team title. Eleva-Strum took second, finishing six strokes behind the Pirates. Dominic Ellis tied for second with a 44 for the Cardinals.