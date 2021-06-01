Durand golf claimed a regional championship Tuesday — and by an impressive margin.
Backed by second- and third-place finishes from Dawson Kurth and Simon Bauer, respectively, the Panthers shot a 344 as a team at Amery Golf Course to best Eleva-Strum and Fall Creek by 41 stokes. All five Durand golfers finished in the top 15, with Charlie Brenner and Caden Berger tying for sixth with 91s and Jackson Boigenzahn taking 15th with a 100.
Eleva-Strum’s Nick Higley was the individual medalist with a 71, besting Kurth by five strokes and helping the Cardinals move on to sectionals. Teammate Riley Sterry tied for eighth with a 92.
Also moving on as a team from Amery are the Crickets and fourth-placed Glenwood City. Fall Creek was led by Brock Laube, who finished fifth with an 89, while Owen Swenby paced the Hilltoppers with an 87, good for fourth.
A handful of locals also qualified individually from Amery: Mondovi’s Chandler Pichler, Osseo-Fairchild’s Spencer Anderson and Cadott’s Cole Sopiarz and Peter Weir.
Arcadia regional: McDonell/Regis, fresh off its first Cloverbelt title, took second as a team to advance. The group had two top-five finishers in Ben Biskupski, third with a 79, and Andrew Bauer, fifth with an 80. Yet Black River Falls took the title thanks to having the top two finishers.
Altoona’s Caden Amidon and Stanley-Boyd’s Isaac Brenner also advanced as individuals, with both shooting 88s. Altoona, Stanley-Boyd, Bloomer and Elk Mound/Colfax fell outside the top four as teams, however.
Northwestern regional: Rice Lake advanced as a team, finishing third in the standings with a 335. The Warriors were paced by Braeden Resnick, who shot a 77 for fifth. Davin Hauck took ninth with an 83, and Bergen Resnick finished 12th with an 85 to round out the team’s top-15 finishers.
Somerset regional: Barron and Baldwin-Woodville both fell just outside the top four to qualify for sectionals as a team, but the teams did get individual qualifiers. Barron’s Zack Mickelson (91) and Chase Knutson (94) and Baldwin-Woodville’s Isaac Welle’s (86) seasons remain alive.
Ladysmith regional: The Lumberjacks defended home field by winning their regional with a 362. Jack West topped the group to tie for medalist honors, shooting an 83 that tied him with Drummond’s Nolan Arthur. West’s teammate Keegan Steckel was close behind with an 86, good for fourth.
A pair of Flambeau golfers also qualified as individuals, Parker Schneeberg and Kevin Ross.
Luther regional: Independence’s Gabe Rombalski shot a 94, good for 10th, while Whitehall’s Keanu Estenson finished 18th with a 102 to advance to sectionals as individuals.
Marathon regional: Thorp was paced by Jesse Windl with a 115, but saw its season come to an end.
Softball
Hudson 3, Eau Claire Memorial 0: Sydney Gabriel was nearly untouchable in the circle, striking out 20 in a no-hitter for the Raiders. She walked just two batters. Callie Berg struck out seven in the circle for the Old Abes.
Bloomer 6, Cameron 5: The Blackhawks won on a walk-off fielder’s choice from Laikyn Maidment, finishing off a come-from-behind victory. Ryanna Keller helped tie the game with a single earlier in the inning after the Comets scored two in the top of the seventh to pull ahead.
Delaney Zwiefelhofer had two RBIs for Bloomer on two hits, while Cameron pitcher Avery Krachenbuhl drove home three on a perfect 3-for-3 day.
Augusta 2, Alma Center Lincoln 1: Samantha Winsce drove a walk-off single to center, plating the winning run in the bottom of the seventh. She also shined in the circle, pitching a complete game two-hitter with seven strikeouts.
Altoona 7-7, Osseo-Fairchild 3-5: The Rails swept a doubleheader from the Thunder with help from Rylee Spindler’s bat. She totaled five hits on the day, including a pair of doubles. Brittany Klatt and Ally Wagner added three hits each in Game 2. Brooke McCune had two hits for the Thunder in the first game.
Rice Lake 5, Menomonie 3: Paige Diercks hit three doubles to lift the Warriors past the Mustangs. Jackie Solum added three hits, and Adrianna Young knocked a home run for Rice Lake. Mackenzie Bird doubled for the Mustangs.
Cornell/Lake Holcombe 1, Northwood/Solon Springs 0: Izzy Clark came so close to a perfect game, held back by just an error and two hit batters, but still got the no-hitter in an impressive showing. She struck out 13 as her team got all the run support she’d need right away in the first inning.
McDonell 8-9, Fall Creek 3-6: Maggie Craker helped the Macks earn a sweep, and move to 11-0 in the Western Cloverbelt, with 14 innings of work in the circle. Combined, she struck out 14 while allowing just four walks. Josie Witkowski and Kait Ortman had home runs in the opener for McDonell, while Craker also contributed from the plate in Game 2 with three hits, a home run and three RBIs.
Hannah Herrem had three RBIs for Fall Creek in the nightcap.
Mondovi 5, Colfax 3: Abby Johnson pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts for the Buffaloes. She added two hits — a double and triple — at the plate.
Blair-Taylor 13, Independence/Gilmanton 3: Callie Wagner had three RBIs, while Abby Thompson and Lindsay Steien each had two, as the Wildcats won in five innings. Thompson struck out four in the circle.
Baseball
Eau Claire Memorial 12, River Falls 4: The Old Abes exploded for eight runs in the top of the sixth, a frame that featured a three-run bomb from Vincent Trapani, to pull away. Luke Erickson had a monster day at the plate, driving home five and scoring a pair of runs on a 3-for-4 day.
Holmen 11, Eau Claire North 1: The Vikings pulled away with nine runs in the bottom of the sixth to hand the Huskies just their second defeat of the season. Andrew Milner took a tough-luck loss, throwing five innings and striking out seven while allowing two runs.
Regis 6, Cadott 5: Caden Weber drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning to put the Ramblers ahead for good. Pat Callaghan earned the win with 5.2 innings of relief work, striking out five. Cooper Dykes locked up the save. Dylan Davis hit a three-run home run in the first inning for the Hornets.
Spring Valley 2, Boyceville 1: The Cardinals handed the Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 in Division 4, their first loss of the season in wild fashion. Nolan Stans scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh, giving Spring Valley a walk-off win. Michael Bauer was masterful on the mound, pitching a complete game one-hitter with eight strikeouts.
Altoona 11, Osseo-Fairchild 4: The Rails scored in each of the first five innings, maxing out at five runs in the fourth, to pull away. Logan Lau allowed just two runs in five innings, both unearned, while Kyle Rasmussen drove in a pair in a 2-for-3 showing.
Fall Creek 5, McDonell 1: Nate Sorensen’s two-run single in the third inning helped the Crickets break a 1-1 tie and take the lead for good in Western Cloverbelt action. Parker Coach, Cameron Martzke and Jack Riemenschneider also each drove in a run.
Thorp/Gilman 18, Stanley-Boyd 8: Aiden Rosemeyer and Ashton Kroeplin both knocked four hits to lead the Cardinals in a slugfest. They combined to drive in five runs. Trenton Whisnant had two RBIs and three stolen bases for the Orioles.
Bloomer 7, Cameron 1: The Blackhawks’ win streak hit 16 with help from Ethan Rothbauer’s grand slam in the sixth inning. Keegan Yohnk earned the victory with three innings of work on the mound.
Elk Mound 10, Elmwood/Plum City 0: The Mounders bested the Wolves in five backed by a strong performance on the mound from Avery Kaanta. He allowed just one hit while striking out six with no walks in four innings of work. Logan Smith had a pair of RBIs as the Mounders moved to 8-3 in the Dunn-St. Croix.
Mondovi 15, Colfax 0: Austin Remington homered and drove in five runs to power the Buffaloes in conference play. Wyatt Falkner added three hits and three RBIs, and Tanner Marsh pitched a complete game shutout.
Whitehall 12, Immanuel Lutheran 2: Colton Sluga and Brayden Lisowski each had a pair of RBIs to help the Norse pull off an impressive Dairyland victory.
Augusta 16, Alma Center Lincoln 6: Nolan Taylor drove in four runs and had a double in a 2-for-3 performance for the Beavers, while Chase Stensen-Veenendall scored four runs while going 3 for 4. Brennan King earned the win and had a double.
Cochrane-Fountain City 10, Eleva-Strum 6: The Pirates broke the game open with eight runs in the fifth inning. Tyler Webb was one of three Cardinals hitters to have two hits, and he also knocked home a run.
St. Croix Falls 15, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0: Jared Lessman and Brady Belisle combined to pitch a five-inning no-hitter for the Saints.
Girls soccer
Regis/McDonell 7, Adams-Friendship 1: Colleen Callaghan had three goals and two assists and Lexi Ridenour had four assists and a goal as the Saints cruised. Also scoring for the team was Samantha Shaffer, who notched a pair, and Alison Haag, who opened the scoring in the eighth minute.
Eau Claire Memorial 3, Rice Lake 1: Greta Steines had a hat trick, scoring in the 11th, 67th and 78th minutes, to help the Old Abes to a Big Rivers victory. Elli Hudacek, Kayla Sorensen and Teagan Marum had assists while Addison Fritz made four saves. Hailey Berger scored for the Warriors.
Eau Claire North 5, Superior 3: The Huskies went up 3-1 at the half backed by two goals from Abbey Liddell and one from Halle Steinmetz and completed the job thanks to tallies from Claire Gannon and Ava Berg.
Kami Quade and Ella Peterson each made two saves in net.
Track and field
Altoona Invitational: Cumberland won the boys team title, led by victories from Sam Schradle (100), Nick Kasper (high jump) and Matthew Friess (triple jump). Durand’s Parker Schneider swept the distance events, winning the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. The Panthers also had a champion in Brody Carothers (discus). Fall Creek’s Kael Sanfelippo won the 400.
In the girls meet, Altoona’s Olivia Shalley won a pair of events: the long jump and the triple jump. Fall Creek’s Jenna Anders won the 800 and 1,600. Durand’s Kendall Hagness (400) and Holly Plumer (3,200) were also winners.
Colfax meet: Chetek-Weyerhaeuser swept the boys and girls team titles. The Bulldogs boys won every relay event, and got field wins from Lawson Davis (high jump) and Joseph Jensen (pole vault). For the girls, Rebecca York won both hurdles events and Zoe Nelson won the high jump.
Colfax’s Molly Heidorn won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. Regis got wins from Angelo Brantner (3,200) and Gabriel Tronnier (110 hurdles).
Boys tennis
Regis 4, Altoona 3: The Ramblers won all four singles battles and Altoona swept the doubles, giving the victory to Regis. Winning in the No. 1 singles was Regis’ Alex Erickson, while Altoona’s duo of Dan Harris and Ty Rondestvedt won in No. 1 doubles.