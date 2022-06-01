Through five and a half innings, nothing could separate the Regis and Immanuel Lutheran baseball teams in a Division 4 regional final. But in the bottom of the sixth, the top-ranked Ramblers found their spark.
Regis erupted for six runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull away for a 9-3 victory over the Lancers on Wednesday. It’s the second consecutive regional title for the Ramblers, who will head to sectionals looking to return to state for a second consecutive year.
Stats
The game pitted two state-ranked teams against each other. Regis is No. 1 in Division and Immanuel Lutheran is No. 6.
The Ramblers will play Independence/Gilmanton in the sectional semifinals on Tuesday in Shell Lake.
Zander Rockow was 1-4 at the plate, batted in two and recorded a triple. Caden Weber was 2-3 batting with a double, two runs, and a trio of stolen bases.
Altoona 4, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 1: The Rails scored four times in the fourth inning and held on to capture a Division 2 regional title. Dyllan Bauer was lights-out on the mound, holding the Red Hawks to one hit across 5.1 innings. He struck out three. Bennett Stokke drove in a run for Altoona.
The Rails advance to sectionals next week in Abbotsford. They’ll play either Mosinee or Medford. The regional final between those two went to extra innings on Wednesday.
Altoona is looking to get to state for the first time since 2010.
Rice Lake 12, Bloomer 1: The Warriors’ bid to defend their sectional title is still alive after they beat the Blackhawks for a Division 2 regional championship. Rice Lake built a five-run lead through the first four innings and expanded on it late. Alex Belongia led the way, going 4 for 4 with three RBIs at the plate. Easton Stone added three hits for the Warriors. Christian Lindow and Stone teamed up to pitch a one-hitter.
Rice Lake takes on Osceola in the sectional semifinals next week in Abbotsford. The Warriors are looking to go to state for the second straight year.
Elk Mound 4, Boyceville 3: the defending Division 4 state champion Bulldogs ended this season while playing for a regional championship at Elk Mound. Boyceville moved into a larger division for this season. the Mounders head to LaCrosse Tuesday to face Aquinas. Elk Mound was ranked eighth in last week’s coaches poll, and Aquinas is ranked third this week.
Elk Mound went into regionals seeded first, and will faced another top-seeded team Tuesday in the Blugolds.The Mounders scored three in the first,and tacked on their final run in the sixth. The Bulldogs scored one in the first, and two more in the third.Braden Roemhild was 1-4 at the plate for Boyceville, and recorded a double, his teammate Jacob Granley was 2-2 batting, and Dawson McRoberts batted in a pair. Kamron Diermeier batted in one for ElkMound,struck out four, and allowed just three runs in seven innings’worth of workwb his way to the win.
Rib Lake 7, Thorp 3: A four-run sixth inning was too much for the Cardinals to overcome. Thorp answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame, but the deficit was too large. Denzel Sutton had two hits for Thorp, and Korbin Rosemeyer drove in a pair of runs.
Independence/Gilmanton 6, Cochrane-Fountain City 4: The Indees returned to sectionals, where they fell in the sectional semifinals last season. They’ll play at the same site as last year when they take on Regis in the semifinals in Shell Lake.
Aquinas 8, Whitehall 0: The Norse’s run ended in the Division 3 regional finals at the hands of a Blugolds team which won for the 23rd time this year.