A week after winning a Heart O’ North Conference title, the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser boys track and field team can add another accomplishment to the list.
The Bulldogs produced several individual winners to capture a Division 3 regional championship on Monday at Colfax, holding off Regis to capture the crown.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser had three relay teams win regional titles, and Joseph Jensen and Ashton Kummet won the pole vault and 200-meter dash, respectively.
Glenwood City won the girls regional title, with victors in Marie Garcia (100), Lexi Wannemacher (300 hurdles) and four relay teams.
Colfax’s Molly Heidorn was a regional champion in three events: the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. Durand’s Parker Schneider pulled off the exact same feat in the boys meet.
The Regis boys had regional championships come from Greg Sokup (110 hurdles and 300 hurdles) and Gus Theisen (100). Ashley Chilson was the high jump champion for the Ramblers girls.
Lydia Kettner won a pair of regional crowns for the Immanuel Lutheran girls, finishing first in the 400 and the long jump. Teammate Riley Naumann won the 100 hurdles.
McDonell’s Destiny Baughman was the girls triple jump champion.
Colfax also had winners in Jeanette Hydukovich (discus and shot put) and Thomas Drees (shot put). Durand’s Brody Carothers (discus) and Kendall Hagness (200) won events as well.
Division 1 at Hudson: Chippewa Falls’ Brooklyn Sandvig was a regional champion in four events. The sophomore won the 100, 200, 400 and long jump in a dominant day. Brayden Warwick was the regional champ in both boys hurdles events for the Cardinals.
Eau Claire North’s Dan Otto won a pair of regional crowns in the discus and shot put.
Menomonie’s Will Ockler won the 200, while teammate Jayden Williams was the high jump champion to help the Mustangs boys take second place. Alexis Anderson (pole vault) and Isabella Jacobsen (3,200) were regional champions for the Menomonie girls.
Division 2 at Bloomer: Olivia Shalley was a conference champion in two events for Altoona. The freshman won both the long jump and triple jump for the Rails.
Bloomer’s Vaughn Zwiefelhofer (pole vault) and Danielle Latz (high jump) both went home with regional championships, along with the Blackhawks’ boys 800 relay unit.
Elk Mound had regional champions in Spencer Wolf (100) and Ethan Levra (400).
Baldwin-Woodville’s Anna Fritts won a regional crown in the girls 100 hurdles and teammate Shalayne Hop won the shot put.
Division 2 at Medford: The Stanley-Boyd boys won a team regional championship, holding off second-place Lakeland Union by 12.33 points. Cooper Nichols led the way with an individual title in the 200, while finishing as the runner-up in the 400. Peter Nulph took third in the discus for the Orioles, while Mike Karlen did the same in the long jump.
Division 2 at Rice Lake: The Rice Lake girls won the regional championship, powered by a huge day from Eliana Sheplee. She won the 100, 200 and 400 for the Warriors. Isabelle Schmidt and Trinity Roberts won the shot put and the triple jump, respectively.
Division 3 at Mondovi: The Fall Creek boys and girls both won regional championships. The girls held off Mondovi by eight points, while the boys ran away with the title.
Jenna Anders (800), Samantha Bann (high jump) and JaneyAnne Grossinger (discus) led the way with individual titles for the Crickets girls.
The Crickets boys won both the 400 and 800 relays, while Leo Hagberg (triple jump) and Soren Johnson (discus) also won individual championships.
Mondovi’s Tanner Marsh won a pair of individual events, the long jump and 100. Evan Gray swept the hurdles events for the Buffaloes boys. Alex Seyforth won the pole vault for the Mondovi girls.
Jaden Bautch (shot put and 100) and Kassidy Koxlien (long jump) won regional titles for the Eleva-Strum girls.
Augusta’s Ben Dickinsen won the boys 400, while Bailey Peterson won the 3,200 for the Beavers girls.
Division 3 at Cadott: The hosts won the boys regional championship, pulling away from the rest of the field in a dominant performance.
Peter Weir won a couple of individual titles for the Hornets in the 300 hurdles and the 3,200. Tad Weiss won the 1,600 and Kaleb Sonnentag took the 400.
Ladysmith won the girls team title with help from victories by Kylee Becker (300 hurdles and triple jump) and Allison Clark (long jump).
Division 3 at Luck/Frederic: The Cumberland boys took second place with help from two regional titles by Matthew Friess. The senior won the triple jump and long jump. Nick Kasper ensured the Beavers swept the jumping events by winning the high jump. Andrew Cunningham won the discus for the Beavers.
Boys golf
Division 1 state tournament: Eau Claire Memorial sits in 10th place after the first day of action at Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells. Cole Fisher led the Old Abes in the first round, carding a five-over 77 to reach a tie for 17th individually. Parker Etzel was the next-best scorer for Memorial with an 80, good for a tie for 30th.
Kettle Moraine leads the team standings with a 302 on Day 1, six strokes ahead of second place. The tournament wraps up on Tuesday.
Division 2 state tournament: McDonell/Regis’ Ben Biskupski, the sole local participant at the state meet, is tied for 19th following the first round. He shot an 83 and is eight strokes back of three golfers who are tied for the lead.
Division 3 state tournament: Eleva-Strum’s Nick Higley and Durand’s Dawson Kurth are both in contention for a state title. The two locals are tied for third after shooting 77s on Monday, three strokes behind leader Trey Oswald of Parkview.
Durand’s Simon Bauer (86, 22nd) and Jackson Boigenzahn (90, 29th), Ladysmith’s Jack West (89, tied for 26th) and Eleva-Strum’s Riley Sterry (95, tied for 30th) are all in the top 30 individually.
Durand is in second place in the team standings at 341, trailing first-place Kohler by 15 strokes after a strong collective first day. Eleva-Strum is sixth with a 395.
Softball
Eau Claire North 7, River Falls 3: Maddie Parker tossed a complete game with 10 strikeouts to push the Huskies into the Division 1 regional finals. Mattie Haller, Isabella Olson and Chloe Getten all hit doubles to lead the offense. North will face Chippewa Falls on Wednesday with a regional championship on the line.
Chippewa Falls 7, Eau Claire Memorial 2: The Cardinals advanced to the Division 1 regional finals with help from two RBIs each from Madyson Baker and Paige Steinmetz. Hannah Aldrich pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts, holding the Old Abes to two hits.
New Richmond 7, Menomonie 0: The Mustangs’ season came to a finish in the Division 1 regional semifinals. Statistics were not reported.
Altoona 4, La Crosse Logan 3: The Rails held off the Rangers with help from Ally Wagner, who struck out 12 in a complete game from the circle. Rylee Spindler was 3 for 3 with a home run to power the offense, and Averie Varsho added two hits of her own. The Rails will meet Somerset for a D2 regional title on Wednesday.
McDonell 16, Owen-Withee 1: Maggie Craker pitched a three-inning no-hitter for the Macks in their playoff debut. She struck out six. Josie Witkowski and Emma Stelter both doubled and combined to drive in five runs for McDonell, which will meet Flambeau in the regional finals on Wednesday.
Fall Creek 5, Elmwood/Plum City 4: The Crickets won in walk-off fashion, scoring the winning run on an error in the bottom of the seventh to break a 4-4 tie. The Wolves had scored two runs in the top of the seventh to tie it. Karley Harriman and Lexi Gustafson had two hits each for the Crickets, who will face Lake Holcombe/Cornell for a regional title on Wednesday.
Hayward 4, Rice Lake 3: Hailey Repka had three hits and an RBI for the Warriors, but their season came to a conclusion in the Division 2 regional semis.
Bloomer 14, Stanley-Boyd 2: A 12-run second inning was more than enough to boost the Blackhawks into the Division 3 regional finals. Delaney Zwiefelhofer had three hits for Bloomer, and Tori Jenneman drove in three runs. Bloomer will face Spooner for the regional championship.
Glenwood City 14, Colfax 1: The Hilltoppers scored eight times in the third inning to pull away. Ryeah Oehlke was 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs to lead the way, while Maddie Oehlke pitched a complete game with six strikeouts. Ella Peterson homered as the Vikings’ season came to an end. Glenwood City will face Cadott for the regional crown.
Marathon 6, Mondovi 1: Abby Johnson struck out 11 in a complete game, but the Buffaloes couldn’t manufacture enough offense to keep their season alive. Marathon pitcher Andrea Seymour was a big reason why — she struck out 14 in a complete game three-hitter.
Blair-Taylor 5, Durand 0: Lindsay Steien went 2 for 4 with a triple and a homer, and Abby Thompson struck out 13 in a complete game to keep the Wildcats unbeaten. Blair-Taylor will take on Auburndale in the Division 4 regional finals.
Neillsville 7, Elk Mound 0: The Warriors scored all their runs in the first two innings and cruised into the regional finals from there. McKenna Diermeier had two hits, including a double, for the Mounders, but their season came to an end.
Independence/Gilmanton 20, Eleva-Strum 0: Emerson Pronschinske had three hits, including a double, and pitched a three-inning complete game to lead the Indees. Aubrie Pronschinske added a double and a triple. The Indees will play Alma Center Lincoln in the regional finals on Wednesday.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 3, Boyceville 1: Izzy Clark propelled Lake Holcombe/Cornell into the Division 4 regional finals. She struck out 17 and held the Bulldogs to four hits in a complete game.