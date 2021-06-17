An already dominant season for Brooklyn Sandvig got even better on Thursday.
The Chippewa Falls sophomore brought home four sectional titles at a WIAA Division 1 sectional at D.C. Everest. Sandvig swept championships in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash and the long jump.
Sandvig will enter next week’s state meet as a championship contender in multiple events. Her times have ranked among the best in Division 1 all season.
It was a good day to be a Cardinal. Fellow Chippewa Falls athlete Brayden Warwick won a sectional championship in the boys 300 hurdles and was the runner-up in the 110 hurdles to advance to state in both.
Eau Claire North’s Dan Otto was the sectional champion in the discus and also advanced to state in the shot put by taking third. Saraya Davis earned a state berth in the girls shot put with a runner-up finish.
Menomonie’s Jayden Williams topped the field in the boys high jump to bring home a sectional title. Will Ockler and Patrick Schwartz will compete in the 200 and 800 at state, respectively. Alexis Anderson (pole vault) and Isabella Jacobsen (3,200) advanced to the girls state meet for the Mustangs.
Eau Claire Memorial’s girls 800 relay team is state-bound. The unit was the runner-up at the sectional meet. Individually, Grace Hansen is a state qualifier in the 200 and Anson Wallace qualified for the boys state meet by taking second in the 400.
The Division 1 boys 800 relay will feature two local teams at state. Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire Memorial both qualified in the event.
Division 2 at Osceola: The Rice Lake girls took second place in the team standings and will have several athletes compete at the state meet.
Eliana Sheplee won three sectional titles for the Warriors, dominating the sprint events. She won the 100, 200 and 400. Isabelle Schmidt and Taylor Schulz earned state berths in the shot put.
Altoona’s Olivia Shalley earned a trip to state by placing third in the triple jump.
Barron’s Fran Peterson (800) and Hailee Halverson (100 hurdles) and Baldwin-Woodville’s Bekah Luckwaldt (800) will also compete at state.
In the boys meet, Barron’s Connor Linsmeyer won a sectional title in the triple jump. He’ll be joined at state by teammate Marcus Peterson in the 3,200 and the Golden Bears’ 100 relay team.
Elk Mound’s Korbin Verdon is headed to state in the 200. Bloomer’s Vaughn Zwiefelhofer qualified for state in the pole vault by taking third.
Division 3 at Cameron: The Chetek-Weyerhaeuser boys earned a team sectional title, edging Grantsburg by the slimmest of margins — a single point.
To get there, the Bulldogs got individual championship performances from Joseph Jensen in the pole vault and their 100 and 200 relay teams. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser was also boosted by state meet-qualifying performances from Ashton Kummet (200), Ethan Bowe (300 hurdles) and the 400 relay team.
Durand’s Parker Schneider was the sectional champion in both the 800 and 1,600, and also qualified for state in the 3,200. He was a cross country state champion in the fall and will turn his eyes toward one on the track next week. His teammate, Brody Carothers, was the discus champion.
Colfax’s Thomas Drees earned a sectional title in the shot put.
Spring Valley’s Justin Rielly earned a pair of sectional championships in the sprints, winning the 100 and 200. He also clinched a state berth in in the long jump. His teammate, Nate Fesenmaier, is state-boudn in the discus.
Glenwood City’s Austin Nelson was the champion in the 400 and teammates Malachi Keller and Will Eggert won the high jump and triple jump, respectively.
Regis had state qualifiers in Gus Theisen, Carson Tait and Greg Sokup. Theisen is state-bound in the 100 and 200, while Tait will compete in the 200 and Sokup in the 110 hurdles. The Ramblers’ 100 relay team also earned a state berth.
McDonell’s Dan Anderson qualified for state in the 1,600 and 3,200.
Colfax’s Nate Hydukovich will compete in the 400 and fellow Viking Noah Heidorn qualified in the 800. The Vikings’ 400 relay team is also going to state.
Trevor Asher earned a state berth in the long jump for Elmwood/Plum City.
In the girls meet, Ladysmith earned a team sectional championship behind title-winning performances from Kylee Becker in the 100 and 300 hurdles, along with two relay wins.
Immanuel Lutheran’s Lydia Kettner was the sectional champion in the 400 and qualified for state in the long jump. Colfax’s Molly Heidorn took home a pair of titles in the 1,600 and 3,200, while Flambeau’s Kristen Lawton won the 800.
Colfax’s Jeanette Hydukovich earned a sectional title in the discus and qualified for state in the shot put, and Glenwood City’s Yasmin Mendez won the shot put.
Regis’ Ashley Chilson qualified for state in the 800. McDonell’s Destiny Baughman qualified in the high jump and triple jump.
Durand’s Kendall Hagness earned a state berth in the 200 and 400. Teammate Lauren Peterson qualified in the 1,600.
Immanuel Lutheran’s Riley Naumann will compete at state in the 100 hurdles.
Division 3 at Boscobel: Mondovi’s Evan Gray won a pair of sectional championships, sweeping the hurdles events to lead all local competitors.
Fellow Buffalo Tanner Marsh earned a sectional title in the long jump.
Augusta’s Ben Dickinsen captured a sectional championship in the 400.
Mondovi’s Jarod Falkner earned a state berth in the 110 hurdles, and Fall Creek’s Andrew Anderson and Soren Johnson both qualified in the discus. Johnson also qualified in the shot put along with Eleva-Strum’s Mitchell Olson.
Fall Creek’s boys 800 relay team is also state-bound.
In the girls meet, Augusta’s Bailey Peterson captured a sectional title in the 3,200. Independence’s Ziy Conner was the champion in the 100 hurdles.
Fall Creek’s Jenna Anders qualified for state in the 800 and the Crickets’ 800 relay team took second to clinch a spot next week.
Mondovi’s Courtney Stadter is a qualifier in the 3,200.
Girls soccer
Rice Lake 2, Barron/Cumberland 1: The Warriors clinched their spot in the Division 3 sectional finals with a narrow win over a local foe.
Baseball
Stevens Point 7, Chippewa Falls 4: The Panthers broke a 2-2 tie by scoring four times in the bottom of the fifth and held on to secure a Division 1 regional title.
SPASH loaded the bases and got hit by a pitch to take a 3-2 lead in the fifth. The Panthers followed with a sacrifice fly and RBI singles from Riley Warzynski and Cade Konczal to pull away.
Caleb Gardow knocked an RBI double in the seventh inning and the Cards added another run on an error, but it wasn’t enough as their season came to an end.