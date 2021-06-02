The Big Rivers Conference boys golf champion ran atop the league all spring long. On Wednesday, they carried it over to the postseason.
Eau Claire Memorial won a Division 1 regional featuring much of the BRC in Superior, shooting a collective 290 to hold off Hudson by nine strokes for the regional title. Will Schlitz was the individual regional champion to lead the Old Abes, shooting a 68 to beat Hudson’s Bennett Swavely by a stroke.
The Old Abes had three golfers in the top five, with Cole Fisher (72) fourth and Parker Etzel (73) tied for fifth. Liam Sather (77, tied for 11th) and Ben Christenson (78, tied for 15th) ensured the entire Memorial lineup would place in the top 15.
Chippewa Falls’ Brett Elkin carded a 71 to take third place individually and advance to sectionals. Menomonie’s Michael Maguire came close to the final sectional qualifying spot, missing out by a stroke with an 80.
Sectional play is set for next Tuesday in Wausau.
Unity regional: In Division 3, Cameron advanced to sectionals as a team by taking fourth place. Ethan Swan led the way with a 102 for the Comets, good for a tie for 13th with Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s Andrew Johnson.
Cumberland’s Leighton Stouffer punched a ticket to sectionals with a 100, which earned the final individual qualifying spot.
Track and field
Big Rivers Tune-Up: Eau Claire North’s Dan Otto led all individual performers, sweeping the boys shot put and discus titles. The Huskies’ boys 400-meter relay team was also victorious.
The Menomonie boys produced several winners, including the Mustangs’ 100- and 200-meter relay teams. Will Ockler (200), Robert Mikesell (high jump) and Jayden Williams (triple jump) won individual events for Menomonie, along with Isabella Jacobsen (1,600) and Alexis Anderson (pole vault) for the girls.
Rice Lake Invitational: The Eau Claire Memorial boys swept the sprint events, getting victories from Ricky Spencer (100), Bashir Kila (200) and Anson Wallace (400). Ben Young and Colin Hanson won the 1,600 and 3,200, respectively, for the Old Abes boys, and Reagen Hub won the long jump.
Kayden Warren won both the discus and shot put for Rice Lake.
Brooklyn Sandvig won four events for the Chippewa Falls girls, taking first in the 100, 200, high jump and long jump. Eau Claire Memorial took the distance events with wins from Rachel Anderson (800), Jill Heth (1,600) and Caity Bentley (3,200). Rice Lake’s Eli Sheplee took the 300 hurdles and the 400.
Baseball
River Falls 5, Eau Claire North 1: The Wildcats pulled away with four runs in the fourth inning, giving the Huskies their second consecutive loss. Roscoe Rennock knocked a pair of hits for North, which outhit River Falls 8-6.
Hudson 8, Rice Lake 3: The Warriors couldn’t figure out Brody VonBerge, who pitched five innings and scattered three hits. The Hudson starter struck out seven.
Mondovi 7-5, Elmwood/Plum City 2-3: The Buffaloes swept a Dunn-St. Croix doubleheader against the Wolves, winning both games in five innings. Andrew Rud had four hits on the day and earned the win in Game 1, while Tanner Marsh doubled and homered in Game 2.
Softball
Hudson 1, Rice Lake 0: The Warriors fell despite holding the Raiders to one hit. Hudson drew three walks and a hit by pitch in the third inning to plate the game’s only run.
Mondovi 3, Elmwood/Plum City 2: The Buffaloes held off a push from the Wolves to earn a conference win. Abby Johnson struck out 11 in a complete game effort, holding Elmwood/Plum City to three hits.
Glenwood City 10, Spring Valley 0: Delaney Fayerweather had two hits and drove in three runs to boost the Hilltoppers. Maddie Oehlke pitched a complete game two-hitter in the circle.
Independence/Gilmanton 16-17, Whitehall 0-4: The Indees resumed a game that was previously delayed and took the win, then turned around and won the nightcap. Emerson Pronschinske and Lydia Evans were the winning pitchers.