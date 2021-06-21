Chippewa Falls softball never trailed in Monday’s sectional semifinal matchup with Hudson. That doesn’t mean the high-scoring battle was without nerve-wracking moments.
The Cardinals scored eight runs in the first three innings, but needed the two more they added on in the sixth to pull off a 10-9 victory against their Big Rivers rival in the Division 1 bracket. The win helps Chi-Hi avenge a pair of losses to the Raiders during the regular season.
Basia Olson got the team started on the right foot with a grand slam in the first inning, only to see Hudson score four of its own in the bottom of the frame. Two-run second and third innings helped the team take an 8-5 advantage and they didn’t allow Hudson to get closer than a run down the rest of the way.
Madyson Baker and Camryn Fjelstad each had a pair of RBIs for the Cardinals, now 23-5. Hannah Aldrich earned the win in the circle, with just four of her seven runs coming earned in four and a third innings of work.
Chippewa Falls will host Marshfield at Casper Park in the sectional finals on Wednesday. The contest kicks off at 1 p.m.
Blair-Taylor 5, Marathon 4: The Wildcats were in a tough spot when Marathon scored three runs in the top of the fifth to go ahead 4-2, but Blair-Taylor quickly matched the total with three in the bottom of the frame for a come-from-behind victory in D4. Blair-Taylor took advantage of mistakes throughout the afternoon, with all five of the team’s runs coming unearned. Alivia Boe had the go-ahead hit, driving home a pair with a double to right field.
Chloe Wagner also had a pair of RBIs. The triumph keeps Blair-Taylor undefeated at 27-0 heading into Wednesday’s sectional championship against Horicon. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. at Blair-Taylor.
Fall Creek 14, Glenwood City 9: The Crickets upset the No. 1 seed in their half of the sectional, and the No. 3 ranked team in Division 4 in the latest WisSports.net poll, to advance to the sectional finals for the first time since 1985. Statistics were not reported.
Fall Creek will play Phillips, which also pulled off an upset of a No. 1 seed, on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in Grantsburg.
Independence/Gilmanton 4, Columbus Catholic 3: The Indees had just one hit, but throwing errors from Columbus Catholic helped the squad score four unearned to advance to the Division 5 sectional finals. Hillari Klopp broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning, getting home on a passed ball.
Aubrie Pronschinske had the team’s lone hit, while Emerson Pronschinske earned the win in the circle. She struck out five in a complete-game triumph.
Independence/Gilmanton will meet No. 2 Seneca on Wednesday in Bangor.
Northwestern 5, Bloomer 1: Four runs in the first three innings was more than enough cushion for the No. 2 Tigers to pull off an upset of the top-seeded Blackhawks in Division 3. Mistakes hurt Bloomer, with two runs scoring on wild pitches and one on an error. The Blackhawks got their lone run on a Tori Jenneman home run to center field, but it was too little, too late.
Calley Olson went 2-2 for the Blackhawks. Northwestern advances to play Prescott at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Arcadia.
Baldwin-Woodville 4, Somerset 0: The top-seeded Blackhawks took care of business in the Division 2 bracket, prevailing in a sectional semifinal battle of Middle Border foes. Baldwin-Woodville advances to meet third-seeded Merrill Wednesday in Mosinee. First pitch is 5 p.m.