Blair-Taylor softball rolled for much of this season, winning 15 games by 10 or more runs and scoring over 20 runs six times as part of a still-undefeated campaign. Even so, they’ve proven during this playoff run they have the mettle to stick in close games. Never has that been more evident than after Wednesday’s Division 4 sectional final.
Blair-Taylor went down 5-0 in the first three innings, but was able to claw its way back to set up a walk-off single by Callie Wagner for a 6-5 triumph. With the win, the program is set to make a fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament.
Wagner sent home Leah Kidd for the winning run, who beat out a bang-bang play at home by evading a tag attempt. The Wildcats scored twice in the fourth, twice in the fifth and twice in the seventh to keep their season alive.
Down one in the seventh, Lindsay Steien led off with a triple down the left field line. She made it home after Horicon threw out Abby Thompson on a bunt attempt, sliding headfirst around the tag.
McKenna Boe kicked off the comeback with an RBI double before coming in from third when Horicon threw out a stealing Blair-Taylor runner at second. An error on a Wagner grounder in the fifth allowed Steien and Kidd to score and cut the deficit to 5-4.
Blair-Taylor is now 28-0.
The Division 4 tournament begins on Tuesday at UW-Green Bay, with games scheduled for 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Hurley 3, McDonell 2: The three-run hole the Macks dug themselves into in the first inning proved too much, despite a comeback effort in the Division 4 finals. Maggie Craker and Morgan Wirtz drove in runs in the third and fifth, respectively, for the Macks, but the Western Cloverbelt champs were unable to secure their first trip to state since 2018.
No Macks had multiple hits, with Becca Baier, Craker, Wirtz and Kait Ortmann getting a knock each. Baier scored both of the team’s runs. Hurley was backed by two RBIs from Olivia France and one from Darian Bender.
Craker earned four strikeouts in six innings of work in the circle. McDonell’s season ends at 22-6.
Phillips 10, Fall Creek 6: The Crickets were doomed by a six-run bottom of the fifth inning, turning a 6-4 Fall Creek lead into a 10-6 Phillips advantage in Division 4. Jada Eggebrecht was able to take care of the rest in the circle, securing a victory in a complete-game performance.
Megan DeLeasky kicked off the fifth’s scoring with a two-run homer, tying the contest at 6-6. After an ensuing double and single, Brianna Guzinski was able to drive home both with a double to right. Brooke Eckert and Kacy Eggebrecht rounded out the offense with a pair of RBI singles.
Fall Creek had taken a 6-4 advantage a half inning prior, breaking a 4-4 tie thanks to a Hannah Herrem RBI sacrifice fly and Elena Raffesberger scoring on a passed ball. That marked the first time the team led since the first inning, having gone down 3-2 and 4-3 early, but the advantage did not last.
Crickets starting pitcher Sam Olson allowed nine earned runs but did an admirable job helping herself with a 3-for-4 day at the plate. She earned a run and an RBI as Fall Creek’s only multi-hit player.
Fall Creek’s season ends at 14-14.
Seneca 3, Independence/Gilmanton 2: The Indees went up 2-0 in the second inning in Division 5, scoring on a wild pitch and an Alexis Dahl-Abramczak fielder’s choice, but were still the victims of a walk-off hit.
Seneca drew within one in the fifth with the help of an error, then scored twice in the seventh to pull off the victory. Philomena Hall opened the frame with a triple, then Bridget Hagensick drove her in with a double a batter later.
Aubrey Wallin was the hero, hitting an RBI single to send everyone home. Independence/Gilmanton finishes at 13-13.
Baldwin-Woodville 5, Merrill 3: The Blackhawks are headed back to state for the fourth time in program history and first time since 2013 in Division 2. Statistics were not reported.
The top-seeded Blackhawks, champions of the Middle Border, are now 21-0 on the season.
The Division 2 tournament is set for Wednesday at UW-Green Bay. Semifinals are 10 a.m. and noon, while the final is set for 6 p.m.