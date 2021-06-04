Calley Olson couldn't have had a much better day than the one she had Friday.
The Bloomer softball player started things off by pitching a five-inning no-hitter in the Blackhawks' 10-0 win over Weyauwega-Fremont, hitting a triple and a homer to help her cause offensively. Then she followed with four hits — including two doubles and a home run — in Bloomer's 16-2 win in Game 2 to complete a doubleheader sweep.
In the no-hitter, she struck out 13 batters while walking just one.
Tori Jenneman added a home run in Game 1, and Emily Kuehl tallied six RBIs in Game 2. Kylee Sedlacek had four hits and three RBIs in Game 2.
Eau Claire North 12, Wausau East 0: Maddie Parker hit a home run as part of a 2 for 3 day for the Huskies, and Mattie Haller added three hits to North's cause. Emma Ottum was 2 for 3. North ran out to a 6-0 lead after two frames.
Altoona 11, Regis 1: Rylee Spindler and Ally Wagner drove in two runs each to boost the Rails past the Ramblers. Averie Varsho and Annika Howell chipped in with two hits apiece for Altoona, while Kennedi Camastral tripled.
Glenwood City 7, Elk Mound 4 (11 inn.): The Hilltoppers won a marathon by scoring three times in the top of the 11th. Maddie Oehlke pitched all 11 frames to earn the win, and had three hits at the plate. McKenna Diermeier pitched a complete game for the Mounders and was 3 for 6 with a double and two triples offensively.
Wisconsin Rapids 18-11, Menomonie 7-1: The Mustangs fell in a nonconference doubleheader. Lydia Kistner was 3 for 3 for Menomonie in Game 1, while Jaycie Luzinski was 2 for 2 with a double in Game 2.
Superior 7, Rice Lake 5: Paige Diercks hit a double and drove in two runs, but the Warriors couldn't knock off the state-ranked Spartans.
McDonell 4, Cadott 3: Morgan Wirtz and Maggie Craker rapped two hits each for the Macks. Craker also earned the victory in the circle with a complete-game effort. She struck out six. Makenna Barone tallied nine strikeouts for the Hornets.
Thorp 5, Fall Creek 4: Trysta Leech's complete game three-hitter carried the Cardinals to victory. She fanned five Crickets hitters. Kaytlyn Stunkel drove in two runs to lead the offense.
Spring Valley 15, Colfax 14: The Cardinals edged the Vikings in a slugfest, getting three RBIs from Maddie Shafer and Kenzie White. Jada Anderson and Ella Peterson had two hits each for Colfax.
Augusta 21, Pepin/Alma 4: Samantha Winsce drove in four runs on two doubles and earned the win in the circle for the Beavers. Clarisse TePaske, Brianna Krueger and Jordin Guntner had three RBIs each.
Blair-Taylor 16, Melrose-Mindoro 0: McKenna Boe had two hits and knocked in five runs to power the Wildcats. Abby Thompson struck out nine hitters in four innings in the circle.
Girls soccer
Regis/McDonell 2, Somerset 2: Colleen Callaghan and Lexi Ridenour both scored go-ahead goals for the Saints, but Somerset had an answer each time. Anna Allen made six saves in net for Regis/McDonell.
Baseball
Eau Claire North 11, Marshfield 3: Cole Bakkum powered a mighty Huskies offense, hitting two doubles and driving in a run in the nonconference win. Five Huskies tallied two hits, and Henry Wilkinson earned the win on the mound.
Regis 6, Altoona 4: Alex Leis turned in a strong showing on the mound, working five innings and holding the Rails to three runs. Offensively, Caden Weber and Sam Knickerbocker had two hits for the Ramblers. CJ Varsho and Ben Kuenkel had three hits each for Altoona.
Superior 8-9, Chippewa Falls 5-4: The Cardinals couldn't knock off the Spartans in a doubleheader. Trevor Bowe drove in two runs in Game 1, while Caleb Gardow had a pair of hits in Game 2.
Immanuel Lutheran 7, Independence/Gilmanton 5: Jonah Mueller struck out eight in six innings, holding the Indees to four hits. Isaiah Plath helped drive the offense, bringing in three runs.
Thorp/Gilman 13, Fall Creek 2: Six runs in the fourth inning broke the game open for the Cardinals. Brayden Boie was 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs to lead Thorp/Gilman. Brandon Jaenke had a pair of hits for Fall Creek.
Osseo-Fairchild 16, Stanley-Boyd 8: Garrett Koxlien and Colton Smith had three hits each in the Thunder's victory, and Dawsyn Lyngen drove in four runs. Carter Vait tripled twice for the Orioles.
Boyceville 17, Mondovi 11: Connor Sempf and Trett Joles each hit a pair of doubles as the Bulldogs beat the Buffaloes in a slugfest. Sempf also earned the win from the mound with 4.1 innings of duty. Jacob Zacharias knocked in three runs for Mondovi.
Spring Valley 7, Colfax 0: Nolan Stans pitched a complete game two-hitter, striking out 12 in the shutout win. Carter Deppa and Connor Ducklow helped the Cardinals offense take care of the rest, knocking three hits apiece.
Bloomer 6-10, Northwestern 2-6: The Blackhawks ran their win streak to 19 with a sweep of the Tigers. Ethan Rothbauer had five hits on the day, including a double, while Connor Crane tripled twice in Game 1.